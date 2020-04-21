Field Trip: 8 Value Bikes VS the Impossible Climb, 1 Huge Upset

PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP
8 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb
Bro-science in the name of climbing
Welcome to the Impossible Climb. Again.
While the last so-called Impossible Climb
was a wide, steep section of trail made more difficult with beer can slalom gates forming tight switchbacks, strategically placed logs, a watered-down rock slab, and some banana peels (?????), Sedona's rocky singletrack required no such gimmicks. Mother Nature did most of the work for us this time around, making sure that traction was questionable at best, and that there'd be a cactus to catch me if and when I tipped over before I could unclip. I wish we remembered to bring tweezers.
The rules were the same as last time: All eight bikes got two attempts, and I had Mike Kazimer inflate the tires (19 and 21 psi) and make sure the sag was correct across the board. For an added dimension, I also rode the bikes in order of how much they cost, starting with the most expensive ($3,149 USD for the Norco Torrent) to least expensive ($1,300 for the Calibre Bossnut). Yes, deputy Fun Police, I was obviously more tired going up the climb for the sixteenth time than I was during the earlier attempts. And yes, this is definitely bro-science with a capital BS, but that doesn't mean we can't learn a few things along the way.
A lot of cactus and a bit of heatstroke eventually saw a surprise winner: The 27.5" wheeled Bossnut shook off my medium-low expectations to set the high mark not just once, but on both of its uphill runs. Who doesn't love an underdog story?
I have a 2014 Norco Sight and have been unable to clean a local climb for four years. Rode a 2018 Sight on the same climb and done without thinking.
Australia: hold my Bossnut
