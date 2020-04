Field Trip: 8 Value Bikes VS the Impossible Climb, 1 Huge Upset

PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP



8 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb





Bro-science in the name of climbing





The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from: Smith, 7mesh, and Over The Edge Sedona.

Welcome to the Impossible Climb. Again.While the last so-called Impossible Climb was a wide, steep section of trail made more difficult with beer can slalom gates forming tight switchbacks, strategically placed logs, a watered-down rock slab, and some banana peels (?????), Sedona's rocky singletrack required no such gimmicks. Mother Nature did most of the work for us this time around, making sure that traction was questionable at best, and that there'd be a cactus to catch me if and when I tipped over before I could unclip. I wish we remembered to bring tweezers.The rules were the same as last time: All eight bikes got two attempts, and I had Mike Kazimer inflate the tires (19 and 21 psi) and make sure the sag was correct across the board. For an added dimension, I also rode the bikes in order of how much they cost, starting with the most expensive ($3,149 USD for the Norco Torrent) to least expensive ($1,300 for the Calibre Bossnut). Yes, deputy Fun Police, I was obviously more tired going up the climb for the sixteenth time than I was during the earlier attempts. And yes, this is definitely bro-science with a capital BS, but that doesn't mean we can't learn a few things along the way.A lot of cactus and a bit of heatstroke eventually saw a surprise winner: The 27.5" wheeled Bossnut shook off my medium-low expectations to set the high mark not just once, but on both of its uphill runs. Who doesn't love an underdog story?