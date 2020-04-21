Field Trip: 8 Value Bikes VS the Impossible Climb, 1 Huge Upset

Welcome to the Impossible Climb. Again.

While the last so-called Impossible Climb was a wide, steep section of trail made more difficult with beer can slalom gates forming tight switchbacks, strategically placed logs, a watered-down rock slab, and some banana peels (?????), Sedona's rocky singletrack required no such gimmicks. Mother Nature did most of the work for us this time around, making sure that traction was questionable at best, and that there'd be a cactus to catch me if and when I tipped over before I could unclip. I wish we remembered to bring tweezers.

The rules were the same as last time: All eight bikes got two attempts, and I had Mike Kazimer inflate the tires (19 and 21 psi) and make sure the sag was correct across the board. For an added dimension, I also rode the bikes in order of how much they cost, starting with the most expensive ($3,149 USD for the Norco Torrent) to least expensive ($1,300 for the Calibre Bossnut). Yes, deputy Fun Police, I was obviously more tired going up the climb for the sixteenth time than I was during the earlier attempts. And yes, this is definitely bro-science with a capital BS, but that doesn't mean we can't learn a few things along the way.

A lot of cactus and a bit of heatstroke eventually saw a surprise winner: The 27.5" wheeled Bossnut shook off my medium-low expectations to set the high mark not just once, but on both of its uphill runs. Who doesn't love an underdog story?



 You guys with the loamy trails need to come to the northeast for some practice.
  • 10 0
 Rootsville, population: all of the NE USA.
  • 4 2
 @johnski: you can extend that down to northern SC, GA and western NC too. lol
  • 4 0
 @gmoss: I live in NC, but spent the first 22 yrs of my life in upstate NY and still ride up there whenever I travel north. The northeast US is the root capital of mtb.
  • 1 0
 @johnski: Roots & rocks up here, better learn to love it or you're in for a bad time.
  • 1 0
 The only time that dirt exists in the NE is during mud season. Otherwise just roots and rocks
  • 1 0
 Or just ride in Sedona, where everything is basically a rock
  • 1 2
 Technical climbing with your seat all the way up! Couldn't have been that technical!
  • 3 0
 Seems like the impossible climb would be a good opportunity to test Mike vs. Mike
  • 1 0
 @johnski: Been to Maine. less dirt, so get more rocks and roots. LOL but the mtns here, as you likely know, are root invested. we just have a little more dirt, depending on where you ride.
  • 14 0
 This just in: the rider is far more important than the bike.
  • 6 0
 The bike makes a huge difference, don't kid yourself. Look at the difference in Levy's runs. (ya, I know bro science)
I have a 2014 Norco Sight and have been unable to clean a local climb for four years. Rode a 2018 Sight on the same climb and done without thinking.
  • 2 0
 Nah, I have it on good authority from my LBS that thats only true up to $8k, once you cross that threshold every dollar spent makes you a better rider.
  • 7 0
 What have we learned here, folks? The amount of f-bombs dropped is proportional to the distance traveled up the climb. It's almost like a turbo boost.
  • 2 2
 And... 27.5 rules!
  • 13 5
 Not impossible. Dick Pound would make it on his bossnut.
  • 3 0
 Because most cactus spines are barbed. No poison though, as many people believe. I lived in Arizona for a decade, riding a few times a week and avoided any significant cactus encounters until just before I moved north. Tried to descend a feature that was way too steep, started to go OTB, and by reflex put my hand out to catch myself, straight into a saguaro. 60+ spines in my palm and fingers. Messed my hand up pretty good for about 6 weeks. Riding in the desert is a treat, everything is out to poke, bite, or sting!
  • 2 0
 Arizona: everything is out to poke, bite, or sting!
Australia: hold my Bossnut
  • 6 0
 Takeaway: the more you practice, the better you'll get.
  • 2 1
 On all the sub 2000$ bikes we can hear a squeazing during the climb, is that due to SX drivetrain already worn out ? Or is that just Levy's pedals (as you can hear it on all the bikes)?
  • 1 0
 That’s the camera guy following him getting out of breath
  • 5 2
 So 29ers climb better than what?
  • 2 0
 "You just got to try harder next time." Best line from the whole thing.
  • 2 0
 Would love to have seen Kazimer do the same to compare.
  • 5 0
 I think they need Levy for entertainment value, watching Kazimer clean the climb twice on all the bikes would be boring.
  • 1 0
 Funny stuff, boys. The best part is Levy’s constant pep talking. I’m going to try that.
  • 2 1
 dick pound will be happy - bossnut ftw
  • 1 0
 Too soon for youtube!
  • 1 0
 brap
  • 2 2
 I had a honzo. That bike is a billy goat on the climbs.
  • 7 0
 Emphasis on had.
  • 1 1
 Mmmmmmmoist

