Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper

Mar 25, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Kona Honzo


Words by Mike Kazimer, photography by Anthony Smith


The Kona Honzo has become a modern day classic, a bike that's earned countless fans over the course of its eight years in existence. There have been titanium, carbon, and steel framed options offered during that time period, but it's the entry level, aluminum version that we brought in for testing.

Priced at $1,4999, the Honzo comes equipped with a 120mm RockShox Recon RL fork, SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano Acera brakes, Trans-X dropper post, and 2.25” WTB Trail Boss tires.

The Honzo's geometry hasn't changed all the much since it was first introduced, other than the reach, which has lengthened slightly since the initial debut. There's a 68-degree head angle (the steepest out of all 8 bikes in the Field Trip), a 475mm reach on a size large, 75-degree seat tube angle, and short, 420mm chainstays.

Kona Honzo Details

• Travel: 120mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head Angle: 68°
• Seat Tube Angle: 75°
• Reach: 475mm (L)
• Chainstay length: 420mm (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 32.3 lb / 14.7 kg
• Price: $1,499 USD
www.konaworld.com



Kona Honzo review
FIELD NOTES

Kona Honzo review
Kona Honzo review

Climbing

At 32.3 pounds the Honzo isn't exactly light, but it was one of the lighter bikes in the Field Trip, and it has the easy maneuverability you'd expect from a trail hardtail. It's a much livelier, more responsive bike than the Norco Torrent at slower speeds, and it felt like it wanted to dance uphill rather than stomp and plod.

Longer and slacker bikes can feel like they're on autopilot while climbing, while the Honzo delivers a more engaging experience. It'll dip and dive through tight, awkward sections of trail with minimal effort, and manuals are a breeze thanks to that stubby back end. Rolling terrain is where the Honzo is in its element; it feels like an overgrown dirt jumper, and it shines any time the trail resembles a natural pump track.

Kona Honzo review

Kona Honzo review
Kona Honzo review

Descending

The Honzo's snappy manners remain in place on the descents, and as long as the trail isn't too chunky it's an entertaining ride. If the trail does get super rough and steep the brakes and the fork become the limiting factors – there's not a ton of stopping power from those Shimano Acera brakes, although the brake levers give you enough room to use two or three fingers to try and slow things down. On the RockShox Recon, that 120mm of travel only goes so far, and it needs to be overinflated to keep it from blowing through its travel. There's also the fact that the tires aren't tubeless compatible, so choosing the smoothest line is even more imperative if you want to avoid fixing a flat.

The Honzo does require a more attentive pilot than the Torrent - the Torrent's long and slack geometry makes it possible to get away with the occasional 'point and pray' moments, while there's less room for error on the Honzo. It's not a bike that encourages seeking out the gnarliest descents around; instead, it's an energetic companion best suited for slightly mellower adventures.
Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the trail bikes was around 11 minutes long and split into three distinct sectors. First, a smooth, twisty singletrack climb topped out along a technical traverse that tested the bike's slow-speed handling and traction. After that, we dropped into a fast descent that began with rough, suspension-testing corners before some fast berms, flat corners, and a few fun-sized jumps. Nothing too rowdy, but representative of the terrain these trails bikes were intended to see.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Mike Kazimer: I had my third fastest overall loop time, despite the fact that my slowest climbing time occurred on the Honzo - I made up the time on the traverse and the descent.

Mike Levy: I had my fourth fastest overall lap time, with my second fastest descending time, third fastest time on the traverse, and fifth fastest climbing time.

Swapping out the stock tires to a tubeless compatible setup is a highly recommended first step, but otherwise the Honzo could serve as a great gateway into the world of mountain biking for riders looking for an easy to handle hardtail that won't break the bank.

Kona Honzo review


Pros

+ Has the manners of an overgrown dirt jumper
+ Wheelies and manuals are a cinch

Cons

- Shimano Acera brakes aren't very powerful, and the lever shape isn't ideal
- Tires aren't tubeless compatible










The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from: Smith, 7mesh, and Over The Edge Sedona.



Photos: Anthony Smith
Additional footage: Lear Miller

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Trip Trail Bikes Kona Kona Honzo


45 Comments

  • 27 0
 Any review of the Honzo is lacking without mentioning Connor Fearon winning an Australian regional enduro race on one... against Troy Brosnan
  • 2 0
 Didn't know about that - impressive and a reminder of "operator vs. machine".
  • 24 0
 So if you like mountain biking, this is a good bike.
  • 4 0
 Have sold a number of these to people new to mountain biking. Always super stoked for them.
  • 16 9
 SX Eagle needs to die in a hole and companies need to send bikes from the factory tubeless, how on earth does a hardtail weigh over 32 lbs?
  • 14 0
 Built to last. Look at those chainstays compared to your average xc bike. Plenty of other bikes on the market if weights a big deal for you.
  • 12 2
 That cassette alone is probably 8lbs.
  • 4 1
 @pinhead907: Recon doesn't help either
  • 5 0
 Makes that Mythique from yesterday's review look really, really good.
  • 7 2
 Yeah we need shimano back damnit
  • 8 0
 @pinhead907: About 1 1/2 lbs to be precise...why entry level bikes need 12 speed is beyond me, wide range 9 and 10 speed drivetrains exist.
  • 1 0
 Cheap dropper, cheap wheels, frame that they want to avoid bringing back the Kona=cracker meme. Plenty of trail hardtails on the market from the 1000-1500$ range that are 30-33 pounds. This is what the market is...look at another fun bike like the specialized fuse. $1700 for less powerful brakes, same dropper/drivetrain/fork, and a house branded tubeless setup. Same goes for a chameleon.

You can get a nukeproof scout or commencal and get slightly better components, but it’s the same weight ballpark. I think the deore specced scout is probably what yalls would like without complaining too much.

You can save a couple hundred grams and add those back in $$$ if they’d specced SLX instead of SX, same goes for NX.
  • 3 2
 I just can’t fathom where all the weight is...I have a 31.5 pound Aluminum fatbike with NX/GX mix, 100mm fork, and 4” minions. 32 pounds on that Kona is embarrassing.
  • 2 0
 Had a 2016 size L honzo AL frame i built up. One of the funnest bikes I've ever owned. 130mm Pike, 2* works, Flow Mk3, X1, Aeffect crank, vaults, Carbon bar, 34.9 dropper, 2.35 schwalbe MM and FA. Weighed under 28lbs

Kona really does need to update the geo on this frame
  • 1 0
 @Savagm:
Cheap components are heavy my man. Look up how much that dropper and cassette are - the stock SX bb’s have a ton of weight hanging out in them too.

The CAAD fatbike is crazy light and fun, and so is the fork. And, I only had to warranty two of those frames. And, only had to reset the needle bearings in that full size run of the forks. Kinda embarrassing. And it’s almost twice the price yeah? Apples to apples.

If most other hardtails on the market weigh the same in that price bracket and have the same basic specs, it doesn’t mean that it’s good - but, uh, theres nothing else on the market you can buy with a 130 fork without going to CRC to save a few hundred bucks. At this price point I think I’d be squeezing together another couple hundred for a full sus, but not everyone wants that. And I know the light & cheap stance is gonna be DRAGGED for being unrideably flexy in the comments when that review comes out
  • 1 0
 These are VALUE bikes and in that category, especially sub-$2000 the pennies matter, at least for the company producing them. Not a lot of margin in bikes of this category. (Which, whether or not bike companies will admit it, is why for a few years there they seemed to hobbling lower end bikes. That seems to changing, thanks to Marin and others.)

That being said, if you watched the video, the suggested path to upgrade was ride it till you wear something out and upgrade it then. As a completely blue-collar MTBer, that is the best way to go. Get the max bike you with your budget, replace parts as you wear them out or break them. Which is precisely what 90% of the buyers of this bike will do.

The hate for SX seems mostly from people who wouldn't get a bike in the price range anyway. It shifts and shifts well enough to be usable for the vast majority of users. Again, as it wears, replace it with better stuff. Shimano stuff at this level wouldn't that much less in weight and may or may not shift as well. Stuff like Box 3 Prime 9 isn't going to hit OEM price points.

Just to be clear, my 2010 Gary Fisher Paragon, a XC race 29er aluminum hardtail, stock was just at 30lbs. So a VALUE trail aluminum 29er hardtail weighing in at 32lbs with tubes and (arguably) a boat anchor of a cassette doesn't seem unreasonable.
  • 1 0
 @parkourfan: or just buy a honzo frame and build whatever your budget allows. i have a rad 2019 honzo ST that is a super fun all around trail machine with full XT/XTR and pike ultimate. fun bike!

but this $1400 build is also great for the $$$. get what you pay for.
  • 1 0
 I have a Honzo. I put light DT XC wheels on it, light XC tires, carbon bar and lighter stem, and it's still 29lbs with 11speed SLX and a Manitou Machete fork. I use it on tamer trails where it's a lot more lively and fun than my fs, but I recently got a drop bar gravel bike and honestly the gravel bike is lighter, more capable and faster off-road than I would've guessed and is quickly becoming my go-to for green trails.
  • 1 0
 @CycleKrieg:

Marin, Rocky Mountain, and the CRC brands put together a pretty compelling package for the 1000-1500 hardtail range. Giants are much lighter and don’t have a rear thru, Kona/specialized/etc are more expensive. This is the hardtail market right now. Saying UGH THIS IS BAD DEAL isn’t gonna change what’s available right now.
  • 5 0
 Had the 2017 + model, swapped brakes, and tires, overinflated the fork and rode the hell out of it on the Vancouver North Shore, Squamish and some of Whistler trails (not the BP). I did all the tech, drops, rolls, jumps. The bike never held me back, besides destroying some rear rims, never had an issue. Best hardtail I had ever rolled, can't recommend it enough!
  • 6 0
 "Overgrown dirt jumper" and I see no dirt jumping pics :-|
  • 1 0
 its sedona..
  • 2 0
 Bought this and slowly swapped out fork, brakes, wheels drivetrain etc until its basically frame and contact points that are original......one of the best buy and upgrade as you go options out there, frame/geo is timeless and damn near perfect
  • 3 1
 Is it just me or is this hardtail super expensive for what it is?

Keep in mind a Norco Fluid FS 3 (which is a full suspension) is only 250$ more and there are plenty other cheap entry level trail bikes to choose from. I mean who would rather get this when you can get a FS for the same or just a little more?
  • 1 0
 Didn't watch the video, but assume a longer fork makes this bike better all around? Would love a comparo of this to the steel version. I live my Nimble 9, but an aluminum version sounds to harsh. maybe with some plus tires it could be rad.
  • 1 0
 @Rigidjunkie I have a 2016 steel Honzo with a Fox 140. It slackens the HT a little bit, and the BB is already so darn low on that frame that the little bit it raises puts it in nearly the perfect spot. I'm surprised Kona didn't ship these with 140 forks.
I set mine up SS with 29x2.6" Rekons and a dropper. It is easily my favorite bike and my go-to almost always. The thing is just super fun.

For what it's worth, mine sits around 27-28lbs, built for durability rather than light weight.
  • 3 0
 All we needed to get reviews of sub-$5k bikes was a global economic crisis brought on by a viral pandemic.
  • 1 0
 It's fascinating how you can get aluminium hardtail to weigh as much. Almost 15kg... for $1500 hardtail. This bike is like the worst value for money ever. This puts SC, Pivot and Yeti to shame.
  • 1 0
 excellent, fun bike. I've recommended this several times for newer riders that have a limited budget. Buy some exo casing rekons, and go ride
  • 2 0
 Friends don't give friends Rekons recommendations
  • 3 0
 I def thought Mike would be faster than Mike.
  • 1 0
 I ran those exact tyres tubeless, only problems was I had to inflate them a bit more to have some support in the corners.
  • 1 0
 I used to run tubeless setups of non-tubeless tires too and had the same experience as you. The only other catch is that your sidewalls are MUCH more susceptible to damage/tears. Eventually i bit the bullet and swapped out to some proper tubeless casing tires. But yeah, it worked in a pinch for sure and would be fine if you don't have any rocky terrain to worry about.
  • 3 0
 Only 14,999. Cheap
  • 1 0
 LMFAO
  • 1 0
 Was about to say the same. Nice typo.

"Priced at $1,4999"
  • 2 0
 Think you got an extra digit there @mikekazimer...
  • 2 0
 We all know this is not the bike we care about, just give us the donut
  • 1 0
 With some good wheels and tubeless tires this bike would weight like 13.5 kg and would become a good climber
  • 1 0
 Now I want to get a hardtail as well.
  • 1 1
 This so called "fork" is piece of shit. Suntour Aion or RST Rogue are way better.
  • 1 2
 Just compare this bike to Orbea Laufey and you will see how crazy expensive and outdated Kona is...
  • 1 1
 1500 euros for a ht with such a basic build is just a complete joke.
  • 1 4
 I can't decide if this is actually awesome content created by knowledgeable people, or if I'm just biased by subconscious misogyny
  • 2 3
 what an overpriced hardtail.

Post a Comment



