Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper

Kona Honzo
Words by Mike Kazimer, photography by Anthony Smith
Climbing
The Kona Honzo has become a modern day classic, a bike that's earned countless fans over the course of its eight years in existence. There have been titanium, carbon, and steel framed options offered during that time period, but it's the entry level, aluminum version that we brought in for testing.
Priced at $1,4999, the Honzo comes equipped with a 120mm RockShox Recon RL fork, SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano Acera brakes, Trans-X dropper post, and 2.25” WTB Trail Boss tires.
The Honzo's geometry hasn't changed all the much since it was first introduced, other than the reach, which has lengthened slightly since the initial debut. There's a 68-degree head angle (the steepest out of all 8 bikes in the Field Trip), a 475mm reach on a size large, 75-degree seat tube angle, and short, 420mm chainstays.
Kona Honzo Details
• Travel: 120mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head Angle: 68°
• Seat Tube Angle: 75°
• Reach: 475mm (L)
• Chainstay length: 420mm (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 32.3 lb / 14.7 kg
• Price: $1,499 USD
• www.konaworld.com
At 32.3 pounds the Honzo isn't exactly light, but it was one of the lighter bikes in the Field Trip, and it has the easy maneuverability you'd expect from a trail hardtail. It's a much livelier, more responsive bike than the Norco Torrent at slower speeds, and it felt like it wanted to dance uphill rather than stomp and plod.
Longer and slacker bikes can feel like they're on autopilot while climbing, while the Honzo delivers a more engaging experience. It'll dip and dive through tight, awkward sections of trail with minimal effort, and manuals are a breeze thanks to that stubby back end. Rolling terrain is where the Honzo is in its element; it feels like an overgrown dirt jumper, and it shines any time the trail resembles a natural pump track. Descending
The Honzo's snappy manners remain in place on the descents, and as long as the trail isn't too chunky it's an entertaining ride. If the trail does get super rough and steep the brakes and the fork become the limiting factors – there's not a ton of stopping power from those Shimano Acera brakes, although the brake levers give you enough room to use two or three fingers to try and slow things down. On the RockShox Recon, that 120mm of travel only goes so far, and it needs to be overinflated to keep it from blowing through its travel. There's also the fact that the tires aren't tubeless compatible, so choosing the smoothest line is even more imperative if you want to avoid fixing a flat.
The Honzo does require a more attentive pilot than the Torrent - the Torrent's long and slack geometry makes it possible to get away with the occasional 'point and pray' moments, while there's less room for error on the Honzo. It's not a bike that encourages seeking out the gnarliest descents around; instead, it's an energetic companion best suited for slightly mellower adventures.
Swapping out the stock tires to a tubeless compatible setup is a highly recommended first step, but otherwise the Honzo could serve as a great gateway into the world of mountain biking for riders looking for an easy to handle hardtail that won't break the bank.
You can get a nukeproof scout or commencal and get slightly better components, but it’s the same weight ballpark. I think the deore specced scout is probably what yalls would like without complaining too much.
You can save a couple hundred grams and add those back in $$$ if they’d specced SLX instead of SX, same goes for NX.
Kona really does need to update the geo on this frame
Cheap components are heavy my man. Look up how much that dropper and cassette are - the stock SX bb’s have a ton of weight hanging out in them too.
The CAAD fatbike is crazy light and fun, and so is the fork. And, I only had to warranty two of those frames. And, only had to reset the needle bearings in that full size run of the forks. Kinda embarrassing. And it’s almost twice the price yeah? Apples to apples.
If most other hardtails on the market weigh the same in that price bracket and have the same basic specs, it doesn’t mean that it’s good - but, uh, theres nothing else on the market you can buy with a 130 fork without going to CRC to save a few hundred bucks. At this price point I think I’d be squeezing together another couple hundred for a full sus, but not everyone wants that. And I know the light & cheap stance is gonna be DRAGGED for being unrideably flexy in the comments when that review comes out
That being said, if you watched the video, the suggested path to upgrade was ride it till you wear something out and upgrade it then. As a completely blue-collar MTBer, that is the best way to go. Get the max bike you with your budget, replace parts as you wear them out or break them. Which is precisely what 90% of the buyers of this bike will do.
The hate for SX seems mostly from people who wouldn't get a bike in the price range anyway. It shifts and shifts well enough to be usable for the vast majority of users. Again, as it wears, replace it with better stuff. Shimano stuff at this level wouldn't that much less in weight and may or may not shift as well. Stuff like Box 3 Prime 9 isn't going to hit OEM price points.
Just to be clear, my 2010 Gary Fisher Paragon, a XC race 29er aluminum hardtail, stock was just at 30lbs. So a VALUE trail aluminum 29er hardtail weighing in at 32lbs with tubes and (arguably) a boat anchor of a cassette doesn't seem unreasonable.
but this $1400 build is also great for the $$$. get what you pay for.
Marin, Rocky Mountain, and the CRC brands put together a pretty compelling package for the 1000-1500 hardtail range. Giants are much lighter and don’t have a rear thru, Kona/specialized/etc are more expensive. This is the hardtail market right now. Saying UGH THIS IS BAD DEAL isn’t gonna change what’s available right now.
Keep in mind a Norco Fluid FS 3 (which is a full suspension) is only 250$ more and there are plenty other cheap entry level trail bikes to choose from. I mean who would rather get this when you can get a FS for the same or just a little more?
I set mine up SS with 29x2.6" Rekons and a dropper. It is easily my favorite bike and my go-to almost always. The thing is just super fun.
For what it's worth, mine sits around 27-28lbs, built for durability rather than light weight.
"Priced at $1,4999"
