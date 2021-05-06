Field Trip: Marin's $2,849 Rift Zone Is An XC Bike at Heart

May 6, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP

MARIN RIFT ZONE 29 3

An XC bike at heart.


Words by Sarah Moore, Photography by Tom Richards



We're halfway through the full-suspension reviews in our Field Trip value bike series and up next is the Marin Rift Zone 29 3, an aluminum 29er with 125mm of rear travel and a 130mm fork that retails for $2,849 USD. The Californian brand says that it’s an ideal bike for "pushing the limits up and down the trail and chasing personal records."

The 125mm of travel is controlled by Marin’s MultiTrac suspension, a linkage-driven single-pivot layout. As for the frame, it has internal cable routing in the front triangle, Boost spacing, a threaded bottom bracket with ISCG 05 tabs, and room for a water bottle on all sizes. There’s no frame protection on the downtube and minimal protection on the chainstay.
Marin Rift Zone 29

Travel: 125mm (rear) / 130mm (fork)
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: aluminum
Head angle: 65.5 degrees
Chainstay length: 425mm
Reach: 455mm (medium)
Sizes: S-XL
Weight: 33.3 lbs / 15.1 kg
Price: $2,849 USD
More info: www.marinbikes.com

With a 65.5° headtube angle, and a 76° effective seat-tube angle, the Rift Zone’s geometry is in line with the other full suspension trail bikes we have on test. On the size medium, there’s a 455mm reach and a 1186mm wheelbase, with short 425mm chainstays across the board.

The Rift Zone is available in a 27.5" version as well as carbon versions, with prices ranging from $1,769 USD for the Rift Zone 29 1 to $4,299 USD for the Rift Zone Carbon 29 2. The test bike we rode on the Sunshine Coast is the Marin Rift Zone 29 3, and it retails for $2,849 USD. It comes with a 130mm Marzocchi Z2, a Fox Float shock shock, a Shimano SLX drivetrain, and Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes. There’s no familiar Maxxis or Schwalbe mounted to the wheels, with the Rift Zone sporting Vee Tire Co tires front and rear.



Marin Rift Zone. Field Trip 2021. Photo by Tom Richards
FIELD NOTES

Marin Rift Zone. Field Trip 2021. Photo by Tom Richards
Marin Rift Zone. Field Trip 2021. Photo by Tom Richards


Climbing

The Marin Rift Zone has a firm pedalling platform, which means that there's very little movement in the rear end and it feels extremely efficient on fire road climbs. There is a lock out on the Fox Float rear shock, but it's not a bike where you’re going to be reaching down to use that pedal assist very often.

While that efficiency is great on long fire road climbs and smooth, winding singletrack, it does make it harder to stay seated on technical climbs than when you're pedalling on a bike with very active suspension like the Giant Trance X or the Polygon Siskiu T8. It sometimes feels like the Rift Zone prioritizes efficiency over all out traction to a fault. You're more likely to have to get up out of the saddle and help that rear wheel up over obstacles on the Rift Zone. That being said, if you're the type of rider that prefers to push a harder gear and stand up for technical sections, the Rift Zone will reward you.


Marin Rift Zone. Field Trip 2021. Photo by Tom Richards

Marin Rift Zone. Field Trip 2021. Photo by Tom Richards
Marin Rift Zone. Field Trip 2021. Photo by Tom Richards


Descending


On the descents, the Marin Rift Zone feels much more nervous and less composed at speed than the other full-suspension bikes we were riding on the Sunshine Coast. It has the shortest wheelbase and the shortest chainstays on test, and that is likely a contributing factor to this feeling when things get rough and fast on the descents.

In the Rift Zone's description on the Marin website, it says that it is "more aggressive than an XC race bike for more control at top speed, and more fun while chasing seconds" and that is an accurate description. Despite having just 5mm or 10mm less travel than the other full suspension bikes, it feels like its roots are in XC and it's not a mini enduro sled. It's not comparable to the Polygon Siskiu T8 or Devinci Marshall on the descents.

The flip side is that the Rift Zone feels much more capable than a traditional XC bike, and it's really fun when you get into rolling terrain and have a series of short climbs followed by short descents. On that kind of terrain, where you can really pump into the downhill and accelerate up the next climb, it feels quick and poppy. It might not be the bike for rough terrain, but if you don't have rough terrain, you're going to be riding a whole lot faster on the Rift Zone than on a more active bike that prioritizes absorbing all of the chatter in the trail over quickness.


Marin Rift Zone 3. Photo Tom Richards




Pros

+ Very efficient pedalling bike
+ Great spec

Cons

- Nervous descender
- Noisy











The 2021 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Toyota.



Video: Jason Lucas, Max Barron
Editing: Max Barron

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Field Trip Pinkbike Originals Trail Bikes Marin Marin Rift Zone Mike Levy Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
95632 views
CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More
48931 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
48287 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
42793 views
Field Trip: Rocky Mountain's $1,669 Growler Doesn't Hold Back on the Descents
38501 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles Dirtbomb Enduro Race Bike
37861 views
First Look: Forestal Reveals New 'Hydra' Downhill & 'Cyon' Trail eMTB Designs
36145 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
36023 views

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 This bike is a real nice platform but the 1700 dollar model is a load of crap, the suspension would leave you off better with a 1700 dollar hard tail.
  • 1 0
 Sooo, it's the kind of bike a very large percentage of riders(to include me) would be just fine with for the type of riding they do.
  • 2 0
 How would this platform do with a rear coil set up? It sounds like that would unlock some of its down capability.
  • 2 0
 4.9 kg missing I would say.
  • 1 1
 I normally hate Marin(but I won't go into that today) however this bike is spec'd really really well.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008258
Mobile Version of Website