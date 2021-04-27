Field Trip: Norco's $1,499 Fluid Loves All-Day Pedal Fests

Apr 27, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP

NORCO FLUID HT 1

Loves all-day pedal fests.


Words by Sarah Moore, Photography by Tom Richards



We're halfway through the hardtail reviews in our Field Trip value bike series and up next is the Norco Fluid HT 1, a hardtail that comes with a 120mm fork and retails for $1,499 USD. Norco says it's built around a "progressive aluminum frame design to create the ultimate singletrack adventure hardtail."

The sparkly black Fluid HT frame is available in 27.5" wheels in the smaller sizes and 29" wheels in the larger sizes, with medium-sized rides having the choice of either wheel size. The aluminum frame is pretty straightforward with internal cable routing, a threaded bottom bracket, and a Boost thru-axle rear end.
Norco Fluid HT 1

Fork travel: 120mm
Wheel size: 27.5" & 29"
Frame construction: aluminum
Head angle: 66.5 degrees
Chainstay length: 430mm
Reach: 440mm (medium)
Sizes: XS-S-M (27.5") & M-L-XL (29")
Weight: 31 lbs / 14.1 kg
Price: $1,499 USD
More info: www.norco.com

As for geometry, up front the Fluid has a 66.5-degree head angle and that's paired with a 74.5-degree seat angle. Reaches range from just 380mm on the XS all the way up to 500mm on the XL, with the medium-sized 29er we rode sitting at 440mm. All sizes, no matter what the wheel size, come with 430mm chainstays.

There are only two Fluid HT to choose from, with our $1,499 USD HT 1 being the fanciest option with its 120mm X-Fusion RC32 fork, a Shimano Deore drivetrain, Tektro HD-M275 Hydraulic brakes, and a TransX dropper post. If you’ve got a bit less to spend, the HT 2 uses the same frame kitted out with an SR Suntour fork and Deore 11-speed drivetrain. It goes for $1,199 USD and Norco has still managed to spec a dropper post at that price.



Norco Fluid HT Field Trip 2021

Norco Fluid HT Field Trip 2021
Norco Fluid HT Field Trip 2021


Climbing

They're all hardtails, how different can they be? Well, you'd be right that there isn't a whole lot of pedal bob on any of them on the climbs, but you would be surprised by how different they feel. On our test lap on the Sunshine Coast, the Fluid proved to be a capable cross-country hardtail on the climbs and its 120mm X-Fusion fork made it feel snappy and responsive. You're not in as aggressive a climbing position on the Fluid as you are on the BMC Two Stroke, but that actually makes it more comfortable for tackling a long day, without it feeling like you're sacrificing efficiency. The longer top tube on the Norco makes it feel less cramped than the Vitus, which comes in handy for putting down power on the climbs.

If faced with a long day in the saddle and 10,000 feet of climbing, the Fluid would be a great choice. There's a big 11-51 tooth spread on the cassette, which is key to making climbing enjoyable, especially if you're a newer rider. While the Maxxis Ardent tires don't provide much traction if you're tackling a climb in wet conditions, they are fast rolling and provide plenty of traction in dry conditions. Overall, the Fluid likes to be pedalled hard and excels on tricky, twisty uphill sections of trail.


Norco Fluid HT Field Trip 2021

Norco Fluid HT Field Trip 2021
Norco Fluid HT Field Trip 2021


Descending


The Fluid loves fast, smooth sections of trail and accelerates quickly when you pump into the terrain. It's responsive and speedy and much more aggressive than a traditional cross-country bike, with its dropper post and 120mm X-Fusion fork. If you're a precise rider, with lots of smooth, fast trails, the Fluid is going to be a really fun trail companion.

When you get into rougher sections, the Fluid feels quite nervous, and is no match for the Rocky Mountain Growler on those types on trails. It has 20mm less travel and a steeper head tube angle and you really do feel that when you're pointed down the trail. Basically, you're just closer to the edge when you're on the Fluid and you have to be a lot more precise with your lines. The Fluid isn't the kind of bike you're going to go smashing through things on, you'll want to choose the smoothest line you can.

One thing you'll also notice on the descents is that the brakes don't provide a lot of bite or power. There's also a 750mm wide bar, which may be too narrow for some riders. You're going to want to upgrade those brakes and likely choose a wider bar if you want to feel more confident on the descents.


Norco Fluid HT 1. Photo by Tom Richards




Pros

+ Fast and fun on flowy trails
+ Fork is a highlight of the build

Cons

- Nervous at speed and on rougher terrain
- Narrow bars
- Tektro brakes lack power











The 2021 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Toyota.



Video: Jason Lucas, Max Barron
Editing: Max Barron

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Field Trip Hardtails Norco Norco Fluid Mike Levy Sarah Moore


24 Comments

  • 8 1
 This bike looks very nice. I like the lines a lot. Tho, I find it annoying that most bike companies website only shows one size of a given bike. A lot of times, a medium frame looks great, but the xl doesn't look so great. This is very first world problemy, isn't it.
  • 4 0
 As a fellow XL rider, I very much agree. Mediums and larges retain clean lines. XL's almost always look worse. I wish manufacturers would give us some images of all sizes..
  • 4 0
 > "we'll talk about the tyres later"
> proceed to never talk about the tyres Wink


But yeah, Ardent on the front might not be Norco's best decision.
  • 1 0
 "While the Maxxis Ardent tires don't provide much traction if you're tackling a climb in wet conditions, they are fast rolling and provide plenty of traction in dry conditions."
  • 5 1
 5'11" Richie Rude won two EWS titles running 740mm bars. 750 is plenty for a trail/xc bike if you're under 6'2"
  • 4 1
 Didn't realise Richie was riding a budget hardtail for that, MAD!
  • 1 0
 Silly that this is "nervous at speed on rougher terrain". In comparison to a Growler, sure, but that bike is a weird geo outlier. You don't need a 64 HTA on a 120mm bike. 66.5 is great. This bike looks like a solid Honzo clone at a killer price point!
  • 1 0
 Been trying to get one of these to get my girlfriend into the sport since last fall but haven’t had any luck. But that’s pretty much the case for norco’s entire line up.
  • 2 0
 Or worst case, if she’s not into it; a size small 27.5 would make a decent dirt jumper for me.
  • 1 0
 Been trying to get my girlfriend into bike riding, but just like everything this year, my girlfriend is not in stock. I don't have one.
  • 1 0
 I'm loving these reviews, but seeing Levy and Sarah next to each other is like an ad for sunblock. I have to turn down the brightness on my monitor when the video cuts to the two of them..... Smile
  • 2 0
 So it's clearly not as progressive as the RM Growler, but how much more so is it than the Vitus?
  • 1 0
 In the video you only compare it to the Growler. The Canyon and esp. the Vitus are much closer from a geometry perspective. How does it stack up against these two?
  • 1 0
 In Australia Norco is a dairy company, so Norco Fluid here is milk. And no, it's not in stock, can't even take a bottle of milk to the local trails
  • 1 0
 Still impressed with how clean Norco frames look. Hard to tell they're aluminum with those super clean weld lines.
  • 1 0
 Man bikes are getting more affordable.
  • 1 0
 At the rate you can get one they may as well be free though, eh?
  • 1 0
 Say no to gendered bikes
  • 1 0
 10,000 ft of climbing?!? Take it easy on us Sarah!
  • 1 1
 If I find myself faced with 10,000 ft of climbing in a day, I’m going shopping for an ebike (to be delivered in 2024)
  • 1 0
 I don't really even know if I could do ten thousand descending...i was pretty happy to be in the parking lot drinking icy beers after 8000' on T.W.E.
  • 1 0
 Thankfully I'm not very good at converting feet to metres, so for me that would be an easier ride
Post a Comment



