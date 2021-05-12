Field Trip: Ripley vs Trance X vs Siskiu vs Marshall vs Rift Zone - Value Full-Suspension Roundtable

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Value Full-Suspension Round Table

Devinci Marshall

• Travel: 130mm (rear) / 140mm (fork)

• Wheel size: 27.5" (XS-S) / 29" (M-XL)

• Frame construction: aluminum

• Head angle: 66.5 degrees

• Chainstay length: 435mm

• Reach: 460mm (medium)

• Sizes: XS-XL

• Weight: 34.8 lbs / 15.8 kg

• Price: $2,299 USD

• More info: • Travel: 130mm (rear) / 140mm (fork)• Wheel size: 27.5" (XS-S) / 29" (M-XL)• Frame construction: aluminum• Head angle: 66.5 degrees• Chainstay length: 435mm• Reach: 460mm (medium)• Sizes: XS-XL• Weight: 34.8 lbs / 15.8 kg• Price: $2,299 USD• More info: www.devinci.com Polygon Siskiu T8

• Travel: 135mm (rear) 140mm (fork)

• Wheel size: 27.5" & 29"

• Frame construction: aluminum

• Head angle: 65.5 degrees

• Chainstay length: 430mm

• Reach: 460mm (medium, 29)

• Sizes: S-XL

• Weight: 34.3 lb / 15.5 kg

• Price: $2,369 USD

• More info: • Travel: 135mm (rear) 140mm (fork)• Wheel size: 27.5" & 29"• Frame construction: aluminum• Head angle: 65.5 degrees• Chainstay length: 430mm• Reach: 460mm (medium, 29)• Sizes: S-XL• Weight: 34.3 lb / 15.5 kg• Price: $2,369 USD• More info: www.polygonbikes.com

Giant Trance X

• Travel: 135mm (rear) / 150mm (fork)

• Wheel size: 29"

• Frame construction: aluminum

• Head angle: 65.5 degrees (Low) / 66.2 degrees (High)

• Chainstay length: 438mm (L) / 435mm (H)

• Reach: 456mm (L) / 464mm (H)

• Sizes: S-XL

• Weight: 33.1 lbs / 15.1 kg

• Price: $2,500USD

• More info: • Travel: 135mm (rear) / 150mm (fork)• Wheel size: 29"• Frame construction: aluminum• Head angle: 65.5 degrees (Low) / 66.2 degrees (High)• Chainstay length: 438mm (L) / 435mm (H)• Reach: 456mm (L) / 464mm (H)• Sizes: S-XL• Weight: 33.1 lbs / 15.1 kg• Price: $2,500USD• More info: www.giant-bicycles.com Marin Rift Zone 3

• Travel: 125mm (rear) / 130mm (fork)

• Wheel size: 29"

• Frame construction: aluminum

• Head angle: 65.5 degrees

• Chainstay length: 425mm

• Reach: 455mm (medium)

• Sizes: S-XL

• Weight: 33.3 lbs / 15.1 kg

• Price: $2,849 USD

• More info: • Travel: 125mm (rear) / 130mm (fork)• Wheel size: 29"• Frame construction: aluminum• Head angle: 65.5 degrees• Chainstay length: 425mm• Reach: 455mm (medium)• Sizes: S-XL• Weight: 33.3 lbs / 15.1 kg• Price: $2,849 USD• More info: www.marinbikes.com

The 2021 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Toyota.

The five bikes that ended up in full-suspension category of our latest Value Bikes Field Trip had between 120 and 135mm of rear travel and cost between $2,300 and $3,000 USD, but were very different bikes out on the trail.The Devinci Marshall was the least expensive full-suspension bike on test at $2,369 USD and is a great choice for someone who wants an aluminum full suspension bike that won’t break the bank but that’s still capable enough to get you into some rougher terrain. The Marshall's efficient pedalling platform won't hold you back on the climbs and the frame has excellent geometry so it’s a great option for someone who wants to buy a less expensive bike and then slowly upgrade parts as you go along.The $2,369 USD Polygon Siskiu T8 is probably the best looking bike on test, but this isn’t a beauty pageant. Rather than being a speedy trail bike, the Polygon offers a more forgiving, active ride that’s best suited to rough ground and riders who aren’t looking to add KOMs to their trophy case on every ride. It’s got tons of traction on the climbs, but you won't be winning any uphill contests. It does however make an excellent an all-rounder for someone that loves rough terrain. The Siskiu T8 was the most capable on the fast, rough descent on our test lap, and felt incredibly solid.Right in the middle of the pack is the $2,500 USD Giant Trance X. It's best suited to someone who values traction and forgiveness over efficiency and all out speed and who doesn’t mind reaching for the pedal assist switch when they're heading uphill. It's a good option for a rider who faces rough, rocky terrain that can beat you up over a long day in the saddle.The Marin Rift Zone 3 retails for $2,849 USD and, while its roots are in XC and it feels quick and poppy, it's more capable than a traditional XC bike. When you get into rolling terrain and have a series of short climbs followed by short descents, you can really pump into the downhill and accelerate up the next climb. It's not the best bike of the bunch for rough terrain, but if you don't have rough terrain, you're going to be riding a whole lot faster on the Rift Zone than on a more active bike that prioritizes absorbing all of the chatter in the trail over quickness.The most expensive bike on test, the $2,999 USD Ibis Ripley AF was the most enjoyable bike to climb, feeling like a value-minded rocket ship when you point it uphill. It was no slouch on the descents either. The Ripley AF isn’t the kind of bike that you go straight through the rocks and chunder with. Instead, it's a bike that comes into its own if you ride it with precision. It only has 120mm of travel and in no way does it feel like more than that, but it offers a good mix of suppleness, support, and enough ramp-up for most riders on the descents. It makes a great partner for a rider who wants to cover a lot of ground, possibly while pedalling hard, and have a hoot on the way back down. What more do you want from your trail bike?That's it for the video reviews, but stay tuned for the Impossible Climb, the Efficiency Test and, of course, the Huck to Flat.