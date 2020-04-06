Field Trip: Santa Cruz's $2,899 Hightower Alloy - The Least Expensive 'Tower

Apr 6, 2020
by Mike Levy  


PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP

SANTA CRUZ HIGHTOWER D

Words by Mike Levy, Photography by Anthony Smith



You're looking at Santa Cruz's least expensive Hightower, the aluminum 'D' model that sells for $2,899 USD, or around $400 less than the carbon Hightower frame on its own. Despite the price difference, the aluminum version gets the same lower-link VPP suspension that delivers 140mm of travel. There's also a 150mm RockShox 35 Gold fork, a 12-speed SX drivetrain from SRAM, and it's also worth pointing out the four-piston Guide T brakes with 180mm rotors, especially as it's mostly two-piston stoppers in this price and travel bracket.

This is a size-large for my 5’10” height, with a 473mm reach, 65.5-head angle, 76.8-seat tube angle, and 433mm chainstays. The geo is adjustable, too, just like on the fancier Hightowers, letting you relax the head angle to 65.2-degrees and drop 4mm of bottom bracket height.

Hightower Alloy D Details

Travel: 140mm
Fork travel: 150mm
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: Aluminum
Head angle: 65.5-degrees
Chainstay length: 433mm
Reach: 473mm (lrg)
Sizes: sm, med, lrg (tested), xl, xxl
Weight: 35.2lb
Price: $2,899 USD
More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com
Those are subtle changes if you ask me, but it alters the suspension's ramp-up as well. At 35.2lb, the Fat-tower is the heaviest bike in our Field Trip group test by nearly a full pound.

There are some frame details worth mentioning as well, including well thought out cable routing, loads of room for a large bottle inside the front triangle, and a very effective chainstay protector. Another point for Santa Cruz - a lifetime warranty on all of the pivot bearings. That means that if they start to feel nasty, you’ll get new ones for free if you’re the original owner, even after countless years of your usual abuse and neglect.

I’m also going to mention the Hightower's tires as that's a spot where we see some brands saving pennies by speccing rubber with hard compounds or that might not be tubeless-friendly. Not the case here, though: There’s a set of Maxxis’ 2.4” wide DHR 2 tires in 3C compound and EXO casing. One more thing you won’t have to upgrade.



Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D review photo by Anthony Smith
FIELD NOTES

Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D review photo by Anthony Smith
Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D review photo by Anthony Smith


Climbing

The Hightower weighing a pound more than the rest of its Field Trip frenemies has little to zero effect on its climbing performance - the extra heft is in the frame, not its wheels and tires. That said, it did have the biggest on-trail presence of the bunch. On tight, low-speed climbs, it handled like the longest (it isn't) and slackest (it is) full-suspension bike in the group, making it feel more a little more like an enduro sled than a trail bike when it got really slow and tricky. It's not unmanageable, mind you, but the Jeffsy and Vitus both offer more of that classic trail bike handling in those situations. The Hightower might not be my pick if most of my descents were accessed via challenging singletrack ascents.

But if your climbing is done on doubletrack and gravel roads then I guess it doesn't really matter at all, just so long as the Hightower is reasonably efficient. On that front, Kazimer often preferred to flip the shock's pedal-assist to the firmer trail-mode, but I thought the chunky Santa Cruz pedaled quite well without any assistance.

While I didn't gel with the Hightower on technical climbs, the counterpoint to my complaints is that it all comes down to something called the work-to-fun ratio. Santa Cruz skews the Hightower more towards the latter, prioritizing descending over all-around-ing in both the geometry and spec departments. And rightfully so.


Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D review photo by Anthony Smith

Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D review photo by Anthony Smith
Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D review photo by Anthony Smith


Descending

With the big Maxxis rubber that we all know so well, four-piston Guide T brakes, and the slackest, longest geo of the six full-suspension bikes on test, the Hightower was set up to be great when it matters most. And, for the most part, that's how it played out.

While the Vitus and Jeffsy feel closer to the edge at high-consequence speeds, the hippie-colored Santa Cruz delivers a calmer ride; in the heat of the moment, it literally seems like you have more time to think before you act. That comes from the longer, more relaxed geometry, as well as the sticky tires and powerful brakes, that see the Hightower less fazed about that sketchy line or the fact that you might just be hanging on for dear life.

Much like the Commencal Meta TR, the Hightower has that invincible personality to it that more traditional trail bikes usually lack. Of course, that means it can feel like a lazy hippie when the terrain isn't there, but when it is...

The Hightower likely could have stood shoulder to shoulder with the solid-feeling Meta, but the Santa Cruz's 150mm-travel RockShox Recon 35 fork had other plans. The damper seemed to have a mind of its own, with inconsistent rebound speeds that could see the front-end dipping off one jump and going sky-high off the next. Not good for the confidence. Unfortunately, time constraints meant we weren't able to dig in deeper to diagnose the issue, but it's worth a mention.
Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the trail bikes was around 11 minutes long and split into three distinct sectors. First, a smooth, twisty singletrack climb topped out along a technical traverse that tested the bike's slow-speed handling and traction. After that, we dropped into a fast descent that began with rough, suspension-testing corners before some fast berms, flat corners, and a few fun-sized jumps. Nothing too rowdy, but representative of the terrain these trails bikes were intended to see.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Kazimer: "I had my fastest times on the Hightower out of all the bikes on all of the segments - climbing, traversing, and descending."

Levy: "I had middle-of-the-pack times aboard the Hightower, although I suspect that a more challenging test loop would see it stand apart more.

At the other end of the bike, the back of the Hightower seemed less fussed about the rocky terrain than you might think 140mm should. It's not the super-plush, forgiving ride that an extra 20mm would deliver, but the Santa Cruz does offer a lot of forgiveness for a trail bike. It works well at 25 to 30-percent sag, although Kazimer did sometimes resort to trail-mode on smoother, rolling terrain for a little extra support and pop.

Hightower versus the rest: Who am I picking? The split is between more agile trail bikes like the YT, Vitus, Giant, and the Calibre, while the Commencal, Santa Cruz, and the Norco Torrent hardtail are bigger feeling rigs that offer more stability and calmness. Assuming the Hightower's fork was sorted, it should be a match for the Meta, and either of those bikes would be my choice if my trail rides included the kind of lines that make most riders think thrice. More into covering ground than sessioning questionable moves? Then choose the YT or Vitus.


Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D review photo by Anthony Smith




Pros

+ Very capable for a trail bike
+ Deep feeling rear suspension
+ Four piston brakes, great tires

Cons

- Heaviest of the bunch, if you care
- 35 Gold fork had issues
- Not ideal on smooth, boring trails




The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from: Smith, 7mesh, and Over The Edge Sedona.



Photos: Anthony Smith
Additional footage: Lear Miller

Regions in Article
Sedona

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Trip Reviews Trail Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles


46 Comments

  • 20 5
 Glad to see SC offering cheaper options but the spec is lacking.. At least give me NX and a decent fork. I'll stick with my vitus.
  • 10 5
 Good thing for you, you can have exactly that, just pay more...
  • 2 0
 “less expensive“ would have been better than “cheaper“
  • 1 0
 Yep it lacks appeal to me for that reason. If it was available XXL aluminum frame-only then I would’ve bought one already.
  • 1 0
 For $1USD more (and $550 LESS in Canada) than this, you get a Trance 29 with 12 speed SLX, Fox on the front and rear, and Shimano's cheapie 4-pot brakes (but with resin-only rotors :crySmile . The Giant is a good two pounds less than this too, and only beat on the spec by the brake rotors and tires.

It's a shame PB reviewed the Stance when the Trance 2 and 3 exist, the 3 is $2100 US ($2849 CAD) and comes with SX and a Marzo Z2.
  • 2 0
 @mnorris122: they have previously reviewed the Trance 29 in the Field test (last year I believe) which is why it isnt present here. That bike would have done quite well in this test.
  • 18 3
 2900 USD for SRAM SX and RockShox Recon fork? wow
  • 5 1
 35 Fork*
(sorry I had to)
  • 1 0
 Not even a Recon. The new "35" fork is below the Recon.
  • 1 0
 $100 more and you get an Ibis with top of the line DVO suspension....and a better drivetrain. $100 more?!! How do these guys even compete anymore
  • 13 2
 Anything with a Rekon from this point forward is going to be penalized.
  • 12 2
 Yeah, for real. 35 lbs with a literal garbage fork and drivetrain for almost 3k?!? Christ on crutches buy a last years bike discounted or a sick used one.
  • 13 2
 Is it "Hyetower" or "Heetower"?
  • 7 2
 This bike is everything I hate about the industry. The margins SC makes off of this thing must be insane. Almost $3k for a heavy ass frame with literally garbage components that will last a few months? Seriously? Do they WANT to push every budget rider to a DTC brand for life?
  • 2 0
 No, they just want you to think that you need to go with them because they are a big name.
  • 1 0
 "literally garbage components"...really?
  • 7 0
 29'er with 150/140 travel = trail bike. My, my, my times have changed.
  • 1 0
 PB Fieldtest 2025 will feature 150mm Downcountry bikes.
  • 6 2
 Haters gonna hate - Shouting about spec and lauding a DTC business model over a history in the game of mtb because you saved 10% is about as short sighted as consumerism can get.
  • 1 0
 They do offer the Hightower Aluminum frame at $2K. Far from "cheap," but geometry is quite good depending on what kind of bike you're looking for...

Granted, you can get a Guerilla Gravity Smash (carbon front triangle) frame for $2.2K.
  • 1 0
 You can usually get the Alu models for 1400-1500€...which is a good price considering all the benefits you get from SC.

However you can get a far better spec for 2800€ if you take your time and built it up with discounted last year components.
  • 1 0
 How can we take Levy's opinions seriously when he is 8s slower than Kazimer? These videos should be Kazimer doing all the talking and Levy taking notes next to him!

(I kid, I kid)
  • 3 3
 For the exact same price you can get a polygons siskiu N9 which has GX, 36 rythme, fox float DPX2 and better pretty much everything else. Different uses of course but it's just to compare from a value standpoint
  • 5 0
 "bUt wHaT abOUt A wAteR BottLE"
  • 1 0
 yikes, 35 lbs and 3k for a d tier components? even specialized's stumpjumper full carbon is less for the upgrade money.

most dh bikes weigh less than that.
  • 1 0
 You can get the Carbon Comp stumpjumper for 2900€ on discount now lol.

With better spec and a full carbon frame...dont want to know the mark up on the Sc build
  • 2 0
 Four piston brakes? This bike is well worth the hyphen.
  • 3 1
 Over 36 lbs with pedals....wth...
  • 6 2
 If it climbs well and lasts, why would that matter?
  • 1 0
 My Demo weighs nearly the same with a stock DH build, springs, big tyres, big forks...
  • 1 0
 For the last 10 years weight was something that mattered but I guess now it doesn't?
  • 1 0
 It only matters if your bike brand is named Commencal apparently
  • 2 0
 "Levy never got that KOM"...
  • 1 0
 RIP Levy. Kazimer takes the win in this episode. Levy needs redemption next round of the Mike vs Mike competition.
  • 5 5
 Can we get a place where all the polls I've missed are consolidated so I can take them all at once?
  • 1 0
 there is. scroll all the way down to the bottom of the current poll and it will have something like 10/85. Click on that and you can take them all
  • 1 0
 They don't even sell this boat anchor in SA
  • 1 0
 Thanks to Mark Levy for his fun attitude and his sense of humor Smile
  • 1 3
 ..
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



