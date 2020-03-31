Field Trip: Sub-$2,000 Trail Bike Round Table

Kazimer's Picks

The Vitus Mythique gets my vote out of this quartet of value bikes. It's a very easy to handle machine, with a nimble feel that keeps it entertaining on trails that don't plunge straight down the fall line. It's not a watered down enduro bike; instead, it has a liveliness to it that's often missing on those longer travel sleds. In this case, the 140mm of front and rear travel feel perfectly matched to the its intentions, and that Marzocchi Z2 fork is especially deserving of a shout out. That fork punches well above its weight, and is one of the reasons we were so impressed by the Mythique's price vs performance ratio.On the topic of price, the Mythique was the most expensive option in this $2,000 and under category, but what you get for all of those hard earned dollars is a bike that's well equipped right out of the box. The tires are trail worthy, the brakes feel better than what's on the other three bikes in this grouping, and even the wide handlebar / short stem combo leaves little to be desired.