Field Trip: Sub-$3,000 Trail Bike Roundtable - Torrent vs Jeffsy vs Hightower vs Meta TR

Apr 12, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  


Four $3,000 (and under) bikes put to the test on Sedona's unforgiving trails


Words by Mike Kazimer, Photography by Anthony Smith




4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000* USD

YT Jeffsy AL Base review
YT Jeffsy Base 29
• 150 (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 66° head-tube angle
• Weight: 34.4 lb / 15.6 kg
• $2,299 USD
Field Trip review
Norco Torrent S1 review
Norco Torrent HT S1
• 150mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• Weight: 33.7 lb / 15.3 kg
• $3,149* USD (price changed after testing was completed)
Field Trip review

Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D review photo by Anthony Smith
Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D
• 140mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• Weight: 35.2 lb / 16 kg
• $2,899 USD
Field Trip review
Commencal Meta TR Ride review photo by Anthony Smith
Commencal Meta TR Ride
• 130mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 66.5° head-tube angle
• Weight: 33.5 lb / 15.2 kg
• $2,599 USD
Field Trip review




Kazimer's Pick

It's Commencal's Meta TR that takes the top spot on my list. It has a great blend of quickness and stability, which means that climbing isn't a chore, and it punches well above its weight (and amount of rear travel) on the descents. It'd be an ideal bike for the rider that's a little more focused on the downhill portion of the equation, but still wants something that's entertaining on all the parts of the ride that happen before gravity takes over.

The parts spec is excellent for the price, all the way down to the little details like the comfortable lock-on grips. Yes, I would have preferred 4-piston brakes over the 2-piston SRAM Level T's, but at least there's a 200mm rotor up front, and it's not something that would need to be swapped out right away.

Mike Levy and I don't agree on much, but in this case we both reached the same conclusion – if we had to choose a daily driver out of these four bikes, it'd be the Meta TR Ride.



Me.
Mike Kazimer
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Notes: Managing tech editor, horchata addict




Levy's Pick

When talking and comparing bikes, something Kazimer and I do every now and then, I'm usually the one leaning towards whichever machine is more "nimbly bimbly.'' Kazimer's words, not mine, and his sorta mean way of describing bikes that lean towards the quicker handling, firmer-feeling end of the spectrum. But not this time. This time, it was the gray Meta TR, a 130mm-travel trail bike that nails that balance between all-day-ability and send-all-the-things.

While the YT would usually be more my thing - it's a better climber than the Meta in my books, and more playful on the way back down to boot - Sedona's rough terrain saw me reaching for the Meta TR when I had the choice. The Commencal seemed the least fussed of the group in those settings, and it's simply the bike that I had the most confidence and fun on. I mean, that's all the reasons I need, right?


Mike Levy
Mike Levy
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 155 lb / 70.3 kg
Notes: Tech editor, gas station snack connoisseur



Photos: Anthony Smith
Additional footage: Lear Miller

  • 5 0
 Now please do an article comparing the TR to the Meta AM 29 to check if the later is really that worse climbing and how much better it is on the way down
  • 5 1
 Not once did they mention the Hightower....LOL
  • 1 0
 2800 and they give you sram sx and a rockshox gold
  • 3 0
 Hightower is busy at the Blue Oyster.
  • 1 0
 @jorgeposada: leather chaps LOL
  • 1 0
 ...and right now the race version, with a Pike and NX, is discounted 12% to $2,999.
  • 1 0
 ...and Guides and a Spank wheelset...
  • 1 0
 Would you consider doing a grand round table to discuss and compare all the bikes in this year's field trip?
  • 1 0
 That Meta is hard to beat for the price.
  • 2 1
 As 1 year owner of a Meta TR 29, I couldn't agree more! Great bike!
  • 1 0
 Now do a shoot out between the Meta and the Ripmo AF

