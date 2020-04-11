Field Trip: YT's $2,299 Jeffsy Base 29 - A Value Packed All-Rounder

Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the trail bikes was around 11 minutes long and split into three distinct sectors. First, a smooth, twisty singletrack climb topped out along a technical traverse that tested the bike's slow-speed handling and traction. After that, we dropped into a fast descent that began with rough, suspension-testing corners before some fast berms, flat corners, and a few fun-sized jumps. Nothing too rowdy, but representative of the terrain these trails bikes were intended to see.



Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Mike Kazimer:

Mike Levy:

"For me, the Jeffsy fell right in the middle. I got my fourth fastest time out of the eight bikes we had on test. My climbing time was 7th out of eight, and that descending time was my second fastest.""It was a little different story for me when the clock was ticking. I had my slowest loop time, my slowest downhill time, but I did have my second fastest climb time for what it's worth."