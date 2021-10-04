TV
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 EWS Season
Oct 4, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
After the last round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings and who are the 2021 overall champions.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Top 50 Elite Men
U21 Women
Top 50 U21 Men
Master Women
Top 50 Master Men
Racing and Events
Results
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Tweed Valley 2021
Score
Time
2
0
BigFactHunt
(21 mins ago)
Hate to see it end the way it did but Hugh shoutouts to Jack Moir! What an awesome result for a bloke that was down and out only a couple of seasons ago!
[Reply]
1
0
razor
(8 mins ago)
Who's Hugh?
[Reply]
3
0
DirtyDee
(31 mins ago)
Yeeeeeeaaaaahhhh!
[Reply]
2
0
BenM11
(21 mins ago)
Gee us Aussies go alright in Enduro hey
[Reply]
2
0
MrZ32
(7 mins ago)
Why is a Sam so far down the ladder this year?
[Reply]
1
0
hermichut
(6 mins ago)
Family and pies , gets us all in the end.......
[Reply]
1
0
Taylormade
(9 mins ago)
3 of the Top 10 Women as privateers in one way or another. Sign them up.
[Reply]
1
0
benpinnick
(7 mins ago)
Privateers or just that their team chooses not to pay the EWS team tax? Unless you pay the 'official' team fee (which is several thousand IIRC) they won't show your sponsors on the results sheet.
[Reply]
