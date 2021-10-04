Final Overall Standings for the 2021 EWS Season

Oct 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Two stages start point out in the open and offer a bit of breathing room for riders elbows before heading back into the tight trees

After the last round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings and who are the 2021 overall champions.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Top 50 Elite Men



U21 Women



Top 50 U21 Men


Master Women



Top 50 Master Men




8 Comments

  • 2 0
 Hate to see it end the way it did but Hugh shoutouts to Jack Moir! What an awesome result for a bloke that was down and out only a couple of seasons ago!
  • 1 0
 Who's Hugh?
  • 3 0
 Yeeeeeeaaaaahhhh!
  • 2 0
 Gee us Aussies go alright in Enduro hey Wink
  • 2 0
 Why is a Sam so far down the ladder this year?
  • 1 0
 Family and pies , gets us all in the end.......
  • 1 0
 3 of the Top 10 Women as privateers in one way or another. Sign them up.
  • 1 0
 Privateers or just that their team chooses not to pay the EWS team tax? Unless you pay the 'official' team fee (which is several thousand IIRC) they won't show your sponsors on the results sheet.

