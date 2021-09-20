Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 XC World Cup Season
Sep 20, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
With the 2021 XC World Cup season now complete, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Elite Women:
Individual
Team
Elite Men:
Individual
Team
Men Under 23:
Women Under 23
Not yet published
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
XC Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
110729 views
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
103935 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
80817 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
63101 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
61282 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
59746 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
55395 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
48218 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009196
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment