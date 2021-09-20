Final Overall Standings for the 2021 XC World Cup Season

Sep 20, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
With the 2021 XC World Cup season now complete, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.


Elite Women:

Individual


Team



Elite Men:

Individual


Team



Men Under 23:



Women Under 23

Not yet published

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


