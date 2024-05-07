Final Randoms: Bike Festival Riva 2024

May 7, 2024
by TEBP  
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Riva Bike Festival 2024, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products for you.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Name a bike festival with a nicer backdrop? 30th Edition of Bike Festival Riva.


Aper Bikes

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Aper KOMPace

Aper Bikes is a start-up bike company from Greece, founded by two mechanical engineers, Nikos Lamprou and Giorgos Kostopoulos. We had a first look at their KOMPace frame last year.

The 160 mm KOMPace Enduro frame is their first project and it comes with their interesting “Rising Pivot Technology.” Nikos' university thesis inspired them to start the project back in 2014. The frame probably has one of the most extreme rearward axle paths out there, the 45 mm of rearward movement at 160 mm travel are difficult to beat.

Nikos and Giorgos decided to machine their frames in-house from 7075 T6 aluminum, a process that is also used by companies such as Pole and Actofive. The halves are not only glued, but also bolted together - just to be safe. They say that a size S1 frame weighs 4080 g.

As the frames are anodized, Aper offers custom frame colours - all colours looked great in real life.

Aper Bikes KOMPace frame with 45 mm of rearward axle path.

by TEBP
Views: 2,215    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

- Website: https://aper-bikes.com/
- Instagram: @aper.bikes




Andreani Group

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
"Pro Impact" tokens by Andreani

Andreani is not only the Italian distributor for brands like Öhlins and BCA brakes, they also make their own suspension products and tools.

Their "Pro Impact" kits include several polymer spacers that you put in the positive air chamber of your fork. The Andreani team says that the Pro Impact tokens help you to adjust the progession as well as the compression and rebound speeds. On top, they also say that it reduces vibrations.

Mostly aimed at suspension shops, tools such as their bushing calibration tool come at a certain price point but look really well made.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Pro Impact tokens for all riding styles.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Andreani suspension tools

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The bushing calibration tools looks really refined compared to other ones I've seen.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
BCA brakes.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

- Website: https://bici.andreanigroup.com/
- Instagram: @andreanigroup




Hope

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
It's always nice to see how bike products are made.

Hope had a nice display of their carbon cranks in Riva - it's always nice to see how bike products are made. The new carbon cranks are made in the UK, come in 155, 165 and 170 mm lengths and weigh as little as 422 g (without chainring, 155 mm).

The new Hope tubeless valves are a small but nice addition to their lineup, especially since you'll be able to order the nut, valve stem and cap separately for some extra customization.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Mix and match. The new bronze option on the left, orange on the right - I hate to admit it but I found it difficult to capture.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
A UK-themed Hope valve.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

- Website: https://www.hopetech.com/
- Instagram: @hopetech




Northwave

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Northwave Overland Plus

Italian shoe and apparel company Northwave has been in the game for decades. They have a massive range of shoes and I tried to pick some of the most interesting options for you:

The "Overland Plus" (pictured above) is a classic enduro shoe that's also used by Northwave team riders. It has a stiff sole and a dual closure system that combines velcro with Northwave's own SLW3 dial.

Nortwave's "Tailwhip Eco Evo" (below) is an eco-conscious flat pedal shoe with 100% recycled upper, tongue, laces and lining. The insole footbed is partially made of 86% ReFOAM and the outer sole is made of 26% ReRubber.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Northwave Tailwhip Eco Evo

Light and yet waterproof and breathable - that's what Northwave says about the Rockit Plus GTX. It's made for intermediate temperatures and adventures when you want waterproof shoes, but not the extra warmth of a dedicated winter shoe.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Rockit Plus GTX

The Enduro Mid is a burly shoe with a rather special outer sole that's 50% hiking shoe and 50% bike shoe. It's aimed at riders who love bike & hike missions in the Alps and all those who want some extra grip while walking.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Northwave Enduro Mid

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The Enduro Mid has a rather special outer sole.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Light and breathable Northwave "bomb pants" and "Edge 2" jersey.

- Website: https://www.northwave.com/en/
- Instagram: @northwave_official



Cybro

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Cybro N°07

It doesn't get much wilder than the Cybro N°07 full suspension E-Bike: 215 mm travel fork, Rohloff Speedhub 500/14 geared hub, Sachs RS motor with 112 Nm and a unique frame design.

The N°07 is usually sold as 25 km/h version, but if customers have their own land or trails they can ride on, Cybro will also sell them a 45 km/h version.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Ride or drive, that's the question.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Compared to the N°07, the N°06 hardtail looks pretty normal.

- Website: https://cybroindustries.it/
- Instagram: @cybroindustries




Intend

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Cornelius with the new Infinity EN.

After fooling everyone and announcing their new forks as if it was an April Fool's joke, Intend celebrated the first in-house workshop and “Party to Infinity” last weekend. Of course this wasn’t just a party, but their way to introduce the new Infinity EN fork.

The Infinity EN is the new iteration of their Infinity Downhill fork, aimed at Enduro riders.

It features an updated machined upper chassis including a new, lightweight upper crown. It also has the new Travelizer air spring, which lets you adjust the travel between 160 mm and 190 mm without any tools. Simply attach the shock pump and turn the lower left leg – each rotation equals 1 mm of travel change. The Infinity EN also comes with the new “Optimized” closed damping cartridge.

Details:
- 160 – 190 mm travel
- Wheel size: 29”
- Spring: Air
- Damping: closed cartridge
- Adjustments: rebound, compression, air spring, progression
- Weight: 2475 g
- Colour: black anodized upper, “royal flush” stanchions
- Racing Bros dust wipers, main / current sag indicator
- For regular stems (not direct mount stems)

Intend also had their new “Gym” at Riva Bike Festival, which lets riders experience the performance of their products. Cornelius shows us how it works:

Cornelius Kapfinger explains the Intend "Gym".

by TEBP
Views: 491    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
A look inside the Infinity EN.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The Intend "Gym" had all sorts of devices that let you feel the performance of their products.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The new unipiece lowers are first forged and then machined.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
A white CDuro Epona with the new Intend Edge blackline.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Actofive provided the frame for this all raw bike, including many Intend prototype parts.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
How do you like the new Grace DD (Downduro) stem? It's just 25 mm long and you won't be able to put spacers on top of it.

- Website: https://www.intend-bc.com/
- Instagram: @intend_bc



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Randoms Bike Festival Riva 2024


Author Info:
TEBP avatar

Member since May 15, 2020
41 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
156329 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
104759 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
82345 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
50749 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
49073 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
45983 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
44119 views
4 Tech Takeaways From the Fort William DH World Cup
41144 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

32 Comments
  • 36 0
 congratulations to Cybro for making the first adult sized hardtail that doesn't take a bottle cage
  • 1 1
 ...
  • 3 0
 So odd - why in the hell would they design a frame like that? It seems like they put extra tubes inside the main triangle just to look different.
  • 1 0
 And this might be an unpopular opinion for this forum, but that Cybro dh bike design may be a little too extreme for my taste
  • 8 0
 Those Pro Impact bumpers are rebranded DeanEasy bumpers, aren't they? I think it is an interesting concept and would love it if Pinkbike would test them someday. They're different to Formula NeoPOS as NeoPOS uses closed cell foam whereas ProImpact/DeanEasy is open cell foam. So yeah, would love to see a test someday.
  • 2 0
 Intend stuff is so damn cool. Biggest hang up I have isn't the price, it's price plus fears of serviceability. I DO service my suspension, and I worry that a low volume product coming out of Europe (I'm in the US) might be tough to support. Dropping big cash on a fork that is going to feel like shit in a year because I can't get the right orings/gliderings/seals, etc, isn't appealing.
  • 6 1
 Is Cybro trying to outugly Redalp?
  • 1 2
 They actually look alright
  • 5 0
 Hold my beer goggles.
  • 4 0
 I would like to see the rear travel with the seapost down at the Aper. Is there enough clearance to the seat?
  • 3 0
 I wonder how thorough Cybros' background checks are before they sell customers the beefier 45km model?!
  • 4 0
 Aper bike + intend fork: my next bike!
  • 3 1
 Imagine spending a shit ton of money on a bike with KOM in the name just to get beat by some 45 year old on a Kona stinky with tires so bald they belong in a road bike.
  • 2 1
 No need to imagine. That describes most of us.
  • 1 1
 Considering Andreani makes the only vacuum bleeders good enough for the Fox Factory crew, everything else they make is likely top-notch. That bushing tool looks so much more refined that the one recently reviewed on PB.

Although this line from that linked 2020 press release about the magic tokens is pretty bad:

"They are the perfect addition for riders with an aggressive riding style, and also for riders practicing disciplines such as XC/marathon, e-bike, enduro or downhill."

So... that's everybody?
  • 4 1
 Intend is my most fav fork I’ve ever had.
  • 2 1
 probably the sickest looking fork as well!
  • 3 0
 Grace DD stem look intriguing
  • 1 2
 "After fooling everyone, Intend..."

Did they though? The things the announced were all realistic things! Good things! I was more confused about whether they actually understood the idea of April Fools than as to whether those things were real.
  • 1 0
 how is it that Intend makes 190mm dual-crown fork that weighs about the same as the new Rock Shox Psylo?
  • 2 0
 I dont think ill ever put a myriad of foam inserts in my fork…. Ever.
  • 1 0
 never mind. I see it on those upper mounts. I was looking at that sliding link.
  • 2 0
 Do I like the DD stem or not? Weird but sexy somehow
  • 1 3
 "and you won't be able to put spacers on top of it."

Why would you want to, besides the one small spacer needed to allow the steerer to come all the way through the stem? Better yet, use the Wolf Tooth stem cap with integrated spacer, in purple to match your grip clamps and your oil slick stem bolts. The only reason for extra spacers on top is if you're still testing how many spacers you need.
  • 2 0
 As a Greek I now want the KOMPace so badly.
  • 1 0
 Correction, Hope made a USA made Bomb Pop stem
  • 3 2
 Cybro - kill them all with fire. Lots of fire.
  • 3 2
 Aper bike - a nut cracker
  • 1 0
 Is that Aper designed around a Pull Shock?
  • 2 0
 No, it is a standard shock, it uses a linear guide, take a look at their website they explain it all there.
  • 1 1
 DownDuro, Bro.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.052464
Mobile Version of Website