Final Randoms: Bike Festival Riva 2024

Aper Bikes
Aper Bikes is a start-up bike company from Greece, founded by two mechanical engineers, Nikos Lamprou and Giorgos Kostopoulos. We had a first look
at their KOMPace frame last year.
The 160 mm KOMPace Enduro frame is their first project and it comes with their interesting “Rising Pivot Technology.” Nikos' university thesis inspired them to start the project back in 2014. The frame probably has one of the most extreme rearward axle paths out there, the 45 mm of rearward movement at 160 mm travel are difficult to beat.
Nikos and Giorgos decided to machine their frames in-house from 7075 T6 aluminum, a process that is also used by companies such as Pole and Actofive. The halves are not only glued, but also bolted together - just to be safe. They say that a size S1 frame weighs 4080 g.
As the frames are anodized, Aper offers custom frame colours - all colours looked great in real life.Andreani Group
Andreani is not only the Italian distributor for brands like Öhlins and BCA brakes, they also make their own suspension products and tools.
Their "Pro Impact
" kits include several polymer spacers that you put in the positive air chamber of your fork. The Andreani team says that the Pro Impact tokens help you to adjust the progession as well as the compression and rebound speeds. On top, they also say that it reduces vibrations.
Mostly aimed at suspension shops, tools such as their bushing calibration tool come at a certain price point but look really well made.Hope
Hope had a nice display of their carbon cranks in Riva - it's always nice to see how bike products are made. The new carbon cranks are made in the UK, come in 155, 165 and 170 mm lengths and weigh as little as 422 g (without chainring, 155 mm).
The new Hope tubeless valves are a small but nice addition to their lineup, especially since you'll be able to order the nut, valve stem and cap separately for some extra customization.Northwave
Italian shoe and apparel company Northwave has been in the game for decades. They have a massive range of shoes and I tried to pick some of the most interesting options for you:
The "Overland Plus" (pictured above) is a classic enduro shoe that's also used by Northwave team riders. It has a stiff sole and a dual closure system that combines velcro with Northwave's own SLW3 dial.
Nortwave's "Tailwhip Eco Evo" (below) is an eco-conscious flat pedal shoe with 100% recycled upper, tongue, laces and lining. The insole footbed is partially made of 86% ReFOAM and the outer sole is made of 26% ReRubber.
Light and yet waterproof and breathable - that's what Northwave says about the Rockit Plus GTX. It's made for intermediate temperatures and adventures when you want waterproof shoes, but not the extra warmth of a dedicated winter shoe.
The Enduro Mid is a burly shoe with a rather special outer sole that's 50% hiking shoe and 50% bike shoe. It's aimed at riders who love bike & hike missions in the Alps and all those who want some extra grip while walking.Cybro
It doesn't get much wilder than the Cybro N°07 full suspension E-Bike: 215 mm travel fork, Rohloff Speedhub 500/14 geared hub, Sachs RS motor with 112 Nm and a unique frame design.
The N°07 is usually sold as 25 km/h version, but if customers have their own land or trails they can ride on, Cybro will also sell them a 45 km/h version. Intend
After fooling everyone and announcing their new forks as if it was an April Fool's joke, Intend celebrated the first in-house workshop and “Party to Infinity” last weekend. Of course this wasn’t just a party, but their way to introduce the new Infinity EN fork.
The Infinity EN is the new iteration of their Infinity Downhill fork, aimed at Enduro riders.
It features an updated machined upper chassis including a new, lightweight upper crown. It also has the new Travelizer air spring, which lets you adjust the travel between 160 mm and 190 mm without any tools. Simply attach the shock pump and turn the lower left leg – each rotation equals 1 mm of travel change. The Infinity EN also comes with the new “Optimized” closed damping cartridge.
Details:
- 160 – 190 mm travel
- Wheel size: 29”
- Spring: Air
- Damping: closed cartridge
- Adjustments: rebound, compression, air spring, progression
- Weight: 2475 g
- Colour: black anodized upper, “royal flush” stanchions
- Racing Bros dust wipers, main / current sag indicator
- For regular stems (not direct mount stems)
Intend also had their new “Gym” at Riva Bike Festival, which lets riders experience the performance of their products. Cornelius shows us how it works:
Although this line from that linked 2020 press release about the magic tokens is pretty bad:
"They are the perfect addition for riders with an aggressive riding style, and also for riders practicing disciplines such as XC/marathon, e-bike, enduro or downhill."
So... that's everybody?
Did they though? The things the announced were all realistic things! Good things! I was more confused about whether they actually understood the idea of April Fools than as to whether those things were real.
Why would you want to, besides the one small spacer needed to allow the steerer to come all the way through the stem? Better yet, use the Wolf Tooth stem cap with integrated spacer, in purple to match your grip clamps and your oil slick stem bolts. The only reason for extra spacers on top is if you're still testing how many spacers you need.