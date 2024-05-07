Final Randoms: Bike Festival Riva 2024

Name a bike festival with a nicer backdrop? 30th Edition of Bike Festival Riva.

Aper Bikes

Aper KOMPace

Andreani Group

"Pro Impact" tokens by Andreani

Pro Impact tokens for all riding styles. Andreani suspension tools

The bushing calibration tools looks really refined compared to other ones I've seen.

BCA brakes.

Hope

It's always nice to see how bike products are made.

Mix and match. The new bronze option on the left, orange on the right - I hate to admit it but I found it difficult to capture. A UK-themed Hope valve.

Northwave

Northwave Overland Plus

Northwave Tailwhip Eco Evo

Rockit Plus GTX

Northwave Enduro Mid

The Enduro Mid has a rather special outer sole.

Light and breathable Northwave "bomb pants" and "Edge 2" jersey.

Cybro

Cybro N°07

Ride or drive, that's the question.

Compared to the N°07, the N°06 hardtail looks pretty normal.

Intend

Cornelius with the new Infinity EN.

A look inside the Infinity EN.

The Intend "Gym" had all sorts of devices that let you feel the performance of their products. The new unipiece lowers are first forged and then machined.

A white CDuro Epona with the new Intend Edge blackline. Actofive provided the frame for this all raw bike, including many Intend prototype parts.

How do you like the new Grace DD (Downduro) stem? It's just 25 mm long and you won't be able to put spacers on top of it.