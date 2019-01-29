PINKBIKE TECH

The Final Randoms - Core Bike 2019

Jan 29, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Peace has returned to the fairways of Whittlebury Hall as Core Bike closes its doors for another year. We took one last spin around the show for a final dose of randoms.




Cane Creek


Cane Creek's Helm now has a 44mm offset option for 29 inch forks. It's identical in all other ways to the existing fork with coil and air options available but if you want an aftermarket upgrade to hop on the short offset trend, this could be for you.





SixSixOne


SixSixOne were showing off the prototype of this Recon Advance body armour at Eurobike last year and after some materials and cut adjustments they now have the production ready version. It's got pockets and protection aplenty and will retail at £199.99 when it's released in June.





Endura


Ross Bell first spied a work-in-progess of this MT500 full face on his recent visit to the Endura factory and these are the first production samples. The green tubes are the Koroyd core protection that is found in other helmets in the Endura range and is designed to be a lightweight way to absorb impacts. The helmet will cost £189.99 and is due in summer.





Muc-Off


Ever get oil and grime splashing up from the road on to your disc? Here's the catching solution from Muc-Off.




Gore Bike Wear


Here's a new packable Gore jacket specifically designed for mountain bikers. The hood, torso and arms all have Gore Tex Active material which should make it lightweight and breathable but also durable. A dropped tail to protect against spray and seam placements designed to fit with backpacks should make it a decent choice for riders. The jacket will cost £220.





Hope


Hope's cranks have been updated to be both lighter and stiffer for 2019. The cranks should also be easier to fit from now on as they use a self extracting arm/axle interface. The cranks will be available in 165, 170 and 175mm lengths from March 1.

