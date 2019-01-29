The Final Randoms - Core Bike 2019

Peace has returned to the fairways of Whittlebury Hall as Core Bike closes its doors for another year. We took one last spin around the show for a final dose of randoms.
Cane Creek
Cane Creek's Helm now has a 44mm offset option for 29 inch forks. It's identical in all other ways to the existing fork
with coil and air options available but if you want an aftermarket upgrade to hop on the short offset trend, this could be for you.
SixSixOne
SixSixOne were showing off the prototype of this Recon Advance body armour at Eurobike last year
and after some materials and cut adjustments they now have the production ready version. It's got pockets and protection aplenty and will retail at £199.99 when it's released in June.
Endura
Ross Bell first spied a work-in-progess of this MT500 full face on his recent visit to the Endura factory
and these are the first production samples. The green tubes are the Koroyd core protection that is found in other helmets in the Endura range and is designed to be a lightweight way to absorb impacts. The helmet will cost £189.99 and is due in summer.
Muc-Off
Ever get oil and grime splashing up from the road on to your disc? Here's the catching solution from Muc-Off.
Gore Bike Wear
Here's a new packable Gore jacket specifically designed for mountain bikers. The hood, torso and arms all have Gore Tex Active material which should make it lightweight and breathable but also durable. A dropped tail to protect against spray and seam placements designed to fit with backpacks should make it a decent choice for riders. The jacket will cost £220.
Hope
Hope's cranks have been updated to be both lighter and stiffer for 2019. The cranks should also be easier to fit from now on as they use a self extracting arm/axle interface. The cranks will be available in 165, 170 and 175mm lengths from March 1.
I'm pretty sure they're just for while you're cleaning/storing/transporting the bike... I don't think you would ride with them fitted.
They're definitely a good idea, the amount of times i've gotten to the trail to find my pads contaminated is frustrating. Nice protection from spray lubes during cleaning too.
As a PINKbike contributor surely you're on board with the pink graphics though?
