Final Randoms - Core Bike 2024

Feb 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

photo
Final Randoms
from Core Bike 2024

With Core Bike now wrapped up for another year here is a final collection of tech and new products we spotted on our last trip through the maze of hallways.


photo

Offering a new take on the tire insert, the Tubolight Diamana has ditched the pool noodle design in favour of dragon scales. Tubolight claims its insert reduces rolling resistance on rough terrain by 9% and damps vibrations by 55%. The XC SL version has a claimed weight of just 97 grams, the HD trail version 145 grams and the downhill/enduro XHD offering hits the scales at 220 grams. The cost of each pair will be around €100.

photo
photo
Hope's new carbon cranks were the biggest launch of the show. Hope's stand offered a look underneath the carbon.

photo
photo
100% was showing off its custom Jett Lawrence donut goggle collection. The limited edition goggles come in a pack of two with each design for $250.

photo
While spring hasn't even begun for the Northern Hemisphere, Endura were offering a first look at its new update to the MT500 range coming this autumn. The big new product in the range is an update to its waterproof jacket. The jacket features an improved PFC-free DWR coating on the ExoShell 30DR waterproof fabric.

photo
photo

There are plenty of features with an adjustable hood, multiple storage pockets and snaps so you can improve airflow while still keeping the front of the jacket secure. The jacket will cost £269.99 when it launches later this year.

photo
photo

Endura has also updated the kids' version of the MT500 jacket aimed at children between 7 and 12 years. This jacket uses an ExoShell20TM three-layer waterproof fabric. In its kids version the MT500 jacket will cost £99.99.

photo
Men's MT500 dungarees
photo
Women's MT500 dungarees

New to the range are MT500 dungarees which replace the old onesie design. These will be available in different cuts for men and women with both styles costing £199.99.

photo
Endura will still be keeping a onesie design but it will be a part of its Singletrack range for £239.99.

photo
Seaking of the Singletrack range, Endura has added in a new thermal jacket using insulating panels with windproofing on the torso and arms. The jacket has an internal zipped pocket as well as larger zipped pockets on the front. The jacket will have a price tag of £99.99.

photo
photo

The MT500 has its take on a lightweight but warm layer with the Polartec jacket. The MT500 Polartec jacket will cost slightly more than the Singletrack Thermal jacket at £149.99.

photo
photo

The Trailster Tech Hoodie is a more casual design combining a soft fleece lining with a wind and spray-proof chest panel. The hoodie will release this autumn for £89.99.

photo
Alongside the hoodie are pants that can be worn both on and off the bike with a slim fit and PFC-free DWR coated fabric for a price of £79.99.

photo
You can't have a UK trade show without at least one Atherton bike on display. We counted at least two at this year's Core Bike show.

photo
photo
OnGuard was showing off its latest lock which claims to be the lightest grinder-resistant lock available. The lock uses a proprietary blend of materials to create its claimed high strength and low weight which leads to its high cost of £199.99.

*This lock was included in the last randoms, but I missed adding a caption so here it is again with actual information.

photo
photo

photo
photo
5 Dev's range of products was on show as they are now available through a distributor in the UK.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Core Bike


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,957 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Evil Bikes Announces Company Layoffs
66668 views
Review: SRAM's New Maven Brakes - The Big Brake
63683 views
Aaron Gwin to Join Crestline as Rider & Part-Owner for 2024 - Full Interview & Podcast
59043 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless Specialized Demo 8
49830 views
Rachel Pageau is OnlyFans' Latest Sponsored Mountain Biker
49405 views
First Look: Hope's Carbon Crank and TR Stem
43680 views
Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2024
43199 views
First Ride: Cannondale Moterra SL eMTB - Full Power Without the Weight
42469 views

5 Comments
  • 2 0
 “ This lock was included in the last randoms, but I missed adding a caption so here it is again with actual information”

@edspratt you know we don’t have any use for that around here.
  • 3 1
 I don't like Jett Lawrence
  • 3 1
 I've always wanted my carbon cranks to have a firm Styrofoam filling.
  • 2 1
 Those endura clothes are pretty sweet
  • 1 0
 5dev cranks with the signature look like a golf putter.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.041014
Mobile Version of Website