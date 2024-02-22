Final Randoms - Core Bike 2024

Hope's new carbon cranks were the biggest launch of the show. Hope's stand offered a look underneath the carbon.

100% was showing off its custom Jett Lawrence donut goggle collection. The limited edition goggles come in a pack of two with each design for $250.

While spring hasn't even begun for the Northern Hemisphere, Endura were offering a first look at its new update to the MT500 range coming this autumn. The big new product in the range is an update to its waterproof jacket. The jacket features an improved PFC-free DWR coating on the ExoShell 30DR waterproof fabric.

Men's MT500 dungarees Women's MT500 dungarees

Endura will still be keeping a onesie design but it will be a part of its Singletrack range for £239.99.

Seaking of the Singletrack range, Endura has added in a new thermal jacket using insulating panels with windproofing on the torso and arms. The jacket has an internal zipped pocket as well as larger zipped pockets on the front. The jacket will have a price tag of £99.99.

Alongside the hoodie are pants that can be worn both on and off the bike with a slim fit and PFC-free DWR coated fabric for a price of £79.99.

You can't have a UK trade show without at least one Atherton bike on display. We counted at least two at this year's Core Bike show.

5 Dev's range of products was on show as they are now available through a distributor in the UK.

Offering a new take on the tire insert, the Tubolight Diamana has ditched the pool noodle design in favour of dragon scales. Tubolight claims its insert reduces rolling resistance on rough terrain by 9% and damps vibrations by 55%. The XC SL version has a claimed weight of just 97 grams, the HD trail version 145 grams and the downhill/enduro XHD offering hits the scales at 220 grams. The cost of each pair will be around €100.There are plenty of features with an adjustable hood, multiple storage pockets and snaps so you can improve airflow while still keeping the front of the jacket secure. The jacket will cost £269.99 when it launches later this year.Endura has also updated the kids' version of the MT500 jacket aimed at children between 7 and 12 years. This jacket uses an ExoShell20TM three-layer waterproof fabric. In its kids version the MT500 jacket will cost £99.99.New to the range are MT500 dungarees which replace the old onesie design. These will be available in different cuts for men and women with both styles costing £199.99.The MT500 has its take on a lightweight but warm layer with the Polartec jacket. The MT500 Polartec jacket will cost slightly more than the Singletrack Thermal jacket at £149.99.The Trailster Tech Hoodie is a more casual design combining a soft fleece lining with a wind and spray-proof chest panel. The hoodie will release this autumn for £89.99.OnGuard was showing off its latest lock which claims to be the lightest grinder-resistant lock available. The lock uses a proprietary blend of materials to create its claimed high strength and low weight which leads to its high cost of £199.99.