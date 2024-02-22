Final Randoms - Core Bike 2024

With Core Bike now wrapped up for another year here is a final collection of tech and new products we spotted on our last trip through the maze of hallways.
Offering a new take on the tire insert, the Tubolight Diamana has ditched the pool noodle design in favour of dragon scales. Tubolight claims its insert reduces rolling resistance on rough terrain by 9% and damps vibrations by 55%. The XC SL version has a claimed weight of just 97 grams, the HD trail version 145 grams and the downhill/enduro XHD offering hits the scales at 220 grams. The cost of each pair will be around €100.
Hope's new carbon cranks were the biggest launch of the show. Hope's stand offered a look underneath the carbon.
100% was showing off its custom Jett Lawrence donut goggle collection. The limited edition goggles come in a pack of two with each design for $250.
There are plenty of features with an adjustable hood, multiple storage pockets and snaps so you can improve airflow while still keeping the front of the jacket secure. The jacket will cost £269.99 when it launches later this year.
Endura has also updated the kids' version of the MT500 jacket aimed at children between 7 and 12 years. This jacket uses an ExoShell20TM three-layer waterproof fabric. In its kids version the MT500 jacket will cost £99.99.
New to the range are MT500 dungarees which replace the old onesie design. These will be available in different cuts for men and women with both styles costing £199.99.
The MT500 has its take on a lightweight but warm layer with the Polartec jacket. The MT500 Polartec jacket will cost slightly more than the Singletrack Thermal jacket at £149.99.
The Trailster Tech Hoodie is a more casual design combining a soft fleece lining with a wind and spray-proof chest panel. The hoodie will release this autumn for £89.99.
OnGuard was showing off its latest lock which claims to be the lightest grinder-resistant lock available. The lock uses a proprietary blend of materials to create its claimed high strength and low weight which leads to its high cost of £199.99.*This lock was included in the last randoms, but I missed adding a caption so here it is again with actual information.
5 Dev's range of products was on show as they are now available through a distributor in the UK.
