Some flattering photos featured in the SRAM booth, taken during an all-day ride promoting the new GX Transmission group.

Maxxis had a couple of these tire recycling posts set up in the Village. With plans to recycle the rubber into other non-waste products.

Turns out the bike park is pretty hard on tires, so they ended up with quite the haul. Don't worry, I dug through the stack to make sure nothing usable was left behind.

Surely influenced by our recently minted Mullet of the Day award, Devinci was giving out free cuts in the pits. Nothing better than a free mullet.

Knolly looks to be cooking up some new product, with fresh colors and new lines in their tent.

A straighter toptube than we've seen from the Canadian brand. And provisions for the newest mounting standards.

Found another custom SRAM brake bleed cap.

Notes in the Norco booth. It's always cool to see the details at the beginning of a design process.

One of many cool paint jobs in the Trek booth.

No standalone booth for Specialized this year, opting instead for a takeover of one of the Evo stores in the Village. Which featured this adorable play-sand slopestyle course.

Downhill bikes on a homemade rack = good rig. More of this at Truckworx

Chill and comfy in a little chair = good dog. More of this at Dogworx

Dual Bowheads mounted to the back of the van. And a single tent mounted to the bed of a truck.

Another Frameworks bike in the wild. Up-to-date with the carbon rear end.

Jekyll with a Roach pad.

A tropical new colorway from Giant.

And finally, this strange beast. Not exactly a bicycle, but a stand-up snowmobile is a pretty cool toy.

Whistler never fails to provide a good time, and this week had no shortage of fun for all in attendance. Crankworx was in full effect, with plenty of companies showing off new product while some of the world's best athletes pushed themselves in the bike park. It's always a colorful scene, so dig into some of the last bits from the week of mountain bike revelry.