Final Randoms from Core Bike 2022

Mar 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Final Randoms
from Core Bike 2022

As Core Bike wraps up for another year we took one last trip through the maze of hallways to spot some more new tech at this year's event.


Magura


Magura had its new CT brakes on display which are designed for what it calls 'light mtb' and feature a whole new lever designed and are designed to be paired with either a two or four-piston caliper. The new lever designed ditches the flip-flop aspect of Magura's normal mtb brakes and instead has dedicated left and right had options. Each lever can be paired with either the brand two-piston MT4 calipers or the four-piston MT5. The MT5 models cost around €170 and the MT4 option is €130.


Made just for the show Magura had a truly custom Privateer 161 featuring a whole host of top-level parts and a custom paint job from Fat Creations



Terevail tires


Launched at the end of last year the Teravail Warwick is the brand's latest trail tire designed around everything from general riding duties to enduro racing. The tire is claimed to prioritise holding speed with good levels of grip in loose, rocky, and steep terrain.


Arundel


Arundel was displaying its range of bottle cages including a very fancy $80 carbon fiber option that weighs just 28 grams. For a more affordable price, there is a Nylon reinforced plastic version costing $26 and weighing 48 grams.


Exposure Lights


Exposure didn't have any new products at Core this year but its range of mountain bike lights have recently received a few small updates with improved software and a new gunmetal grey colour option. The update to the software should improve the internal systems that automatically adjust the brightness of the light depending on how fast you are riding.



Hope


Alongside its new high pivot enduro bike Hope also revealed that as an option for buyers they can choose to adjust the colour of their bars to either the chameleon or gloss black options instead of the normal raw carbon. Hope said that this will currently only be an option for people buying the HB 916 but it could be launched to everyone in the future.


Effeto Mariposa


Effetto Mariposa had its range of environmentally friendly products on display including its olive-based tire sealant and the new range of sunflower seed chain lube and pine oil Degreaser.


Ergon


While there wasn't a lot new with Ergon at this year's show the brand did have its new hip pack on display that features an exclusively developed ratchet mechanism allowing the bag to be pulled closer to the body with just one hand, even while riding. The pack offers the ability to instal a 1.5l water reservoir and has 3l of storage space.



Topeak

Topeak had a few cool new products including this Tubihead valve that's designed specifically to aid with the inflation of stubborn tubeless tyres. Previously this was only available on certain Topeak pumps but now you can buy an upgrade kit that should allow you to use the Tubihead on any Topeak pump. The kit sells for £31.99.


Next up, Topeak was showing off its new hand pump that allows you to pump up your tires with a digital gauge but then with a twist of the bottom of the pump it switches to a high volume mode to add air into forks and shocks.

xf

Finally a useful product for eMTB owners is the Prepstand eUP Pro, this is a new workstand that includes an assist mode to help lift heavier eMTBs to a good height to work on. The stand uses a pressurised cartridge to help lift bikes that weigh up to a max weight of 35 kg / 77.1 lb. The assist does come at a very high cost with a sizeable £799.99 price tag.



Ride Concepts


Released at the start of this month Ride Concepts had its completely overhauled range of shoes on display including the new Tallac and Flume shoes. The updated collection sees a few new additions and some additions to existing models with D3O material in the top-level options and all shoes using either the Max Grip, High Grip or Clip Grip outsoles.

You can read more here.



The Hellion is now available for flats and clips for this year.

The Vice is now available as a Caroline Buchanan's signature model.



