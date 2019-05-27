Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

Andy stumbled across this JBG dropper post, straight out of Poland.

It's cable actuated, looks homemade, but seems to work well enough.

The JBG is actuated by a Bontrager trigger lever. Very interesting way to route the cable in.

Every psi counts in the big leagues.

There was word that Nino Schurter was riding a 110mm travel fork, instead of the usual 100. Naturally, anyone with a Scott wanted that extra 10mm. Mind games...

Team MMR's new team member and mood raiser.

It was a busy week at SR Suntour. This track required very different suspension tunes compared to what we saw in Germany last week.

Bontrager's new XR3 team Issue tire and Kovee carbon wheel. Small details in the tread blocks suggest that these tires are meant to grip tenaciously for exactly one race.

Now for something completely different: Kingdom's Vendetta.

TIG-welds using stainless steel filler metal create the colorful joints.

Yes, you can run 27.5+ tires. The bridge ties brake torque into both stays.

Straight seat post allows full-length droppers. Wireless SRAM AXS component group.

The Polish made JBG dropper seatpost is inverted, with the smaller diameter stanchion clamped into the frame. Presumably, this arrangement allows the use of intelligently sized components, while offering a smaller diameter 27.2mm seatpost diameter that will fit most XC hardtails, road bikes, and gravel grinders.Just in case you feel overwhelmed by negative-rise stems, 19-pound bikes with pencil-thin stays, and carefully curated 100-millimeter suspension, we'll end this pit walk with Kingdom's Vendetta hardtail. In the context of the slender lines and delicate carbon frames of competitive World Cup XC racing bikes, Kingdom's 170mm-travel, steel-framed all-mountain trail bike seems beastly. Beauty, they say, is in the eyes of the beholder.