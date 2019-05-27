PINKBIKE TECH

Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

May 27, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Andy stumbled across this JBG dropper post, straight out of Poland.

The Polish made JBG dropper seatpost is inverted, with the smaller diameter stanchion clamped into the frame. Presumably, this arrangement allows the use of intelligently sized components, while offering a smaller diameter 27.2mm seatpost diameter that will fit most XC hardtails, road bikes, and gravel grinders.

It's cable actuated, looks homemade, but seems to work well enough.

The JBG is actuated by a Bontrager trigger lever.
Very interesting way to route the cable in.


Every psi counts in the big leagues.

There was word that Nino Schurter was riding a 110mm travel fork, instead of the usual 100. Naturally, anyone with a Scott wanted that extra 10mm. Mind games...

Team MMR's new team member and mood raiser.

It was a busy week at SR Suntour. This track required very different suspension tunes compared to what we saw in Germany last week.

Bontrager's new XR3 team Issue tire and Kovee carbon wheel.
Small details in the tread blocks suggest that these tires are meant to grip tenaciously for exactly one race.


Now for something completely different: Kingdom's Vendetta.

Just in case you feel overwhelmed by negative-rise stems, 19-pound bikes with pencil-thin stays, and carefully curated 100-millimeter suspension, we'll end this pit walk with Kingdom's Vendetta hardtail. In the context of the slender lines and delicate carbon frames of competitive World Cup XC racing bikes, Kingdom's 170mm-travel, steel-framed all-mountain trail bike seems beastly. Beauty, they say, is in the eyes of the beholder.

TIG-welds using stainless steel filler metal create the colorful joints.

27.5
Yes, you can run 27.5+ tires.
The bridge ties brake torque into both stays.


Straight seat post allows full-length droppers.
Well kitted with SRAM AXS
Wireless SRAM AXS component group.




7 Comments

  • + 7
 Oh shit here comes WAKI. He's got some personal Vendetta against LT hardtails. Brace yourself
  • + 2
 I thought the Kingdom Vendetta was titanium. That's what their website says. Am i missing something?
  • + 2
 Nope, that's a Ti frame, and you can even see the bottom of the badge on the headtube where it says "titanium". And it's designed to run 140-160mm forks (or 130-150mm as a 29er). And I don't think RS even do Pikes in 170mm flavour. But otherwise it's some top-notch journalism lol
  • + 2
 hello Kingdom you sexy frame!
  • + 1
 Looks like it was home made? What ever home people are making droppers in, I want one
  • + 1
 That usd dropper gives me the shivers.
  • + 1
 i just imagine the cable entry point snapping or the dopper failing and coming to far down and severing it

