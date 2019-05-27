Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

The Polish made JBG dropper seatpost is inverted, with the smaller diameter stanchion clamped into the frame. Presumably, this arrangement allows the use of intelligently sized components, while offering a smaller diameter 27.2mm seatpost diameter that will fit most XC hardtails, road bikes, and gravel grinders.
Just in case you feel overwhelmed by negative-rise stems, 19-pound bikes with pencil-thin stays, and carefully curated 100-millimeter suspension, we'll end this pit walk with Kingdom's Vendetta hardtail. In the context of the slender lines and delicate carbon frames of competitive World Cup XC racing bikes, Kingdom's 170mm-travel, steel-framed all-mountain trail bike seems beastly. Beauty, they say, is in the eyes of the beholder.
