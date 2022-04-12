The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022

New this year, Abbey has a couple of those tools that have very specific but undoubtedly useful purposes. The Saw Guide slides around, not over the top of the steerer tube, and it has notches for both toothed and non-toothed saws. The DUB Self Extracting Cap Tool has pins for each of the four holes to fit the dustcap on DUB cranks.
Ever seen freshly-cooked chain lube? Mountain Flow was at the show cooking up some wax lube.
Mountain Flow's bike wash and chain lubes are biodegradable and plant-based, and the brushes use recycled plastic.
Working it.
Pit Viper raffled off a minivan at Sea Otter. And in terms of new product, the Utah brand announced the Brapstrap goggles.
I recently wrote about Lazer's new KinetiCore rotational protection system, so it was neat to check out the Jackal KinetiCore helmet in person.
Dynaplug's Covert bar-end tool has become refined, without the cap it used to have over the plug. It's also become compatible with more than just the ODI grips it used to use, and replaces nearly any bar-end plug. And Dynaplug nearly always has interesting display bikes.
The new Otso Waheela C is gorgeous, with little paint flecks that shimmer in the light.
The bike uses an adjustable dropout system and can fit up to 700c x 54mm or 29" x 2.1" tires. Frame and fork: $2700. Complete bike: $3950 and up.
HT Components has fully overhauled its clip pedal lineup, including the M2 pedals used by Nino Schurter and his Scott-SRAM teammates.
I can think of many, many times I could have benefited form CushCore's new Bead Bro, which locks the tire bead in place for that last little bit.
While not hardcore riding shoes, the idea behind theses is that they can be worn while riding but also casually off the bike. 'Trail to town' or something like that.
USWE, known for its unique front closure that promises to limit pack movement, has introduced a sporty new two-liter pack.
4iii recently launched the Precision 3 power meter, which can fit a wider variety of cranks than the previous models thanks to its low profile.
Abus has been working on helmets with the Quin fall-detection system. The system has also introduced a feature that allows users to tap the helmet four times to send an SOS signal, even without falling.
OneUp has every size of post from 90mm, all the way up to a whopping 240 for those extra long legs. This killer Chromag Minor Threat 24" wheel bike for groms had their 120mm V2 Dropper Post and lever, Carbon bar, 35mm length stem, EDC Light tool, Composite flat pedals, and 30mm diameter grips.
Ride Concepts had every option under the sun for clip and flat pedal riders.
Diamondback has brought back their long-travel 27.5" wheeled bike, the Mission. The freeride rig has 170mm of rear wheel travel and pairs best with a 180mm fork. Two build kits will be back in stock shortly and come equipped with Fox Float suspension at $6,100 or the price point Marzocchi coil option of $4,525.
Troy Lee Designs 2022 colors will be launching in May and has something for the whole family, including the new women's Lilium line.
ION made the zip-off knee pad a popular idea with the K-Pact Zip and has plenty of protection around the sides.The full range, including the K-Pact Select on the far left, with a modular shin protector.
Haro dusted off some retro high-pivot frames that could have used some idler action.
This elastomer stem and coil sprung seat post from Redshift Sports have merit for bike packing builds, hardtails, and fat bikes alike. The ShockStop System sells for $369 from their online webstore.
A red and white light on the pedals, bars, and seat post use the same housing to quickly interchange them. The lights are also "smart" enough to detect the orientation and change color depending on the mounting location and the plug is a simple USB connection for simplicity.
17 Comments
Overhauled them because it had been half a dozen rides since the last overhaul? Or did the actually fix the durability issues?
Post a Comment