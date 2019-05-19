Live Updates: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

Live Race Updates:



2:20 am PST The Elite Women have left the start with Jolanda Neff at the front.



2:24 am PST The track is looking pretty wet, it will be interesting to see how the new changes hold up throughout the day.



2:27 am PST Jolanda Neff and Kate Courtney have managed to pull out a 10-second lead at the first split on the opening lap. Emily Batty and Annika Langvad are way back in the main group of riders.



2:28 am PST Kate Courtney is first up the main opening lap climb, starting to put a gap between her and Neff.



2:29 am PST Jolanda Neff is down. She is back up and riding but lost a lot of time.



2:30 am PST Kate Courtney is now 13 seconds ahead of Jolanda Neff.



2:30 am PST Top three after the Opening Lap: 1st. Kate Courtney / 2nd. Anne Tauber / 3rd. Jolanda Neff



2:38 am PST Kate Courtney is starting has made an impressive lead, 20 seconds ahead of Anne Tauber in 2nd.



2:40 am PST It looks like Annika Langvad has pulled out of the race.



2:46 am PST Anne Tauber is now 29 seconds back from Kate Courtney after the first lap.



2:47 am PST Top three after the First Lap: 1st. Kate Courtney: 25:11 / 2nd. Anne Tauber: +29 / 3rd. Jolanda Neff: +50



2:48 am PST Two minutes now separate the top 20 riders after the first full lap.



2:51 am PST Annie Last has also pulled out of the race.



2:53 am PST Kate Courtney loses grip on the new wooden bridge section and has gone down. She is back up and looks to be okay.



2:56 am PST The gap to Anne Tauber in 2nd is now just 18 seconds.



3:02 am PST Top three after the Second Lap: 1st. Kate Courtney: 40:34 / 2nd. Anne Tauber: +19 / 3rd. Jolanda Neff: +58



3:08 am PST Anne Tauber 33 seconds back at the first split on lap three.



3:15 am PST Yana Belomoina has fought her way up to 6th position.



3:18 am PST Top three after the Third Lap: 1st. Kate Courtney: 55:36 / 2nd. Anne Tauber: +43 / 3rd. Jolanda Neff: +1:25



3:24 am PST Huge crash on the new wooden section for Anne Tauber.



3:27 am PST Tauber is now 1:19 behind Kate Courtney.



3:30 am PST Jolanda Neff has moved into second place.



3:32 am PST Top three after the Fourth Lap: 1st. Kate Courtney: 1:10:55 / 2nd. Jolanda Neff: +1:10 / 3rd. Anne Tauber: +1:27





Racers are on track for the first round of the XC World Cup in Albstadt. Stay tuned for live updates as they come in from Germany.Watch live here