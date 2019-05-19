RACING

Live Updates: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

May 19, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Women s start.

Racers are on track for the first round of the XC World Cup in Albstadt. Stay tuned for live updates as they come in from Germany.

Watch live here.

Live Race Updates:

2:20 am PST The Elite Women have left the start with Jolanda Neff at the front.

2:24 am PST The track is looking pretty wet, it will be interesting to see how the new changes hold up throughout the day.

2:27 am PST Jolanda Neff and Kate Courtney have managed to pull out a 10-second lead at the first split on the opening lap. Emily Batty and Annika Langvad are way back in the main group of riders.

2:28 am PST Kate Courtney is first up the main opening lap climb, starting to put a gap between her and Neff.

2:29 am PST Jolanda Neff is down. She is back up and riding but lost a lot of time.

2:30 am PST Kate Courtney is now 13 seconds ahead of Jolanda Neff.

2:30 am PST Top three after the Opening Lap: 1st. Kate Courtney / 2nd. Anne Tauber / 3rd. Jolanda Neff

2:38 am PST Kate Courtney is starting has made an impressive lead, 20 seconds ahead of Anne Tauber in 2nd.

2:40 am PST It looks like Annika Langvad has pulled out of the race.

2:46 am PST Anne Tauber is now 29 seconds back from Kate Courtney after the first lap.

2:47 am PST Top three after the First Lap: 1st. Kate Courtney: 25:11 / 2nd. Anne Tauber: +29 / 3rd. Jolanda Neff: +50

2:48 am PST Two minutes now separate the top 20 riders after the first full lap.

2:51 am PST Annie Last has also pulled out of the race.

2:53 am PST Kate Courtney loses grip on the new wooden bridge section and has gone down. She is back up and looks to be okay.

2:56 am PST The gap to Anne Tauber in 2nd is now just 18 seconds.

3:02 am PST Top three after the Second Lap: 1st. Kate Courtney: 40:34 / 2nd. Anne Tauber: +19 / 3rd. Jolanda Neff: +58

3:08 am PST Anne Tauber 33 seconds back at the first split on lap three.

3:15 am PST Yana Belomoina has fought her way up to 6th position.

3:18 am PST Top three after the Third Lap: 1st. Kate Courtney: 55:36 / 2nd. Anne Tauber: +43 / 3rd. Jolanda Neff: +1:25

3:24 am PST Huge crash on the new wooden section for Anne Tauber.

3:27 am PST Tauber is now 1:19 behind Kate Courtney.

3:30 am PST Jolanda Neff has moved into second place.

3:32 am PST Top three after the Fourth Lap: 1st. Kate Courtney: 1:10:55 / 2nd. Jolanda Neff: +1:10 / 3rd. Anne Tauber: +1:27



4 Comments

  • + 2
 In conditions as tough as these, we see lots of riders go over and lose a fair bit of time. Wouldn't the slight gain in weight/rolling resistance be worth it to stay upright?
  • + 2
 That was a nasty crash for Kate Courtney. Glad to see she was able to recover from it.
  • + 1
 It looks like Anna Tauber's crash was exactly like Kate's: losing grip on the front wheel right before the turn.

I see that as potentially being trouble later during the Men's race as well.
  • + 1
 @Verbl-Kint: I imagine that the women’s race will have made it nice and slippery for the men!

Post a Comment



