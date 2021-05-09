Live Updates & Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

The first XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Albstadt, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:08.02
2nd. Caroline Bohe: +2:38
3rd. Kata Blanka Vas: +3:49
4th. Leonie Daubermann: +4:04
5th. Giada Specia: +4:44
U23 Men (5 Laps)
1st. Carter Woods: 1:11.49
2nd. David List: +6
3rd. Simone Avondetto: +17
4th. Joel Roth: +25
5th. Riley Amos: +34
Live Race Updates:
1:30 am PDT:
The 2021 World Cup XC racing kicks off with the first round in Albstadt, Germany.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 02:00 / EST 05:00 / BST 10:00 / CEST 11:00
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 05:15 / EST 08:15 / BST 13:15 / CEST 14:15
