Live Updates & Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

May 9, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The men head off into 20 minutes of all-out racing.


The first XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Albstadt, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:08.02
2nd. Caroline Bohe: +2:38
3rd. Kata Blanka Vas: +3:49
4th. Leonie Daubermann: +4:04
5th. Giada Specia: +4:44

U23 Men (5 Laps)

1st. Carter Woods: 1:11.49
2nd. David List: +6
3rd. Simone Avondetto: +17
4th. Joel Roth: +25
5th. Riley Amos: +34



Live Race Updates:


1:30 am PDT:

The 2021 World Cup XC racing kicks off with the first round in Albstadt, Germany.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 02:00 / EST 05:00 / BST 10:00 / CEST 11:00

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 05:15 / EST 08:15 / BST 13:15 / CEST 14:15




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Albstadt World Cup Xc 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
103624 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
56607 views
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
52726 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
49999 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
40574 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles Dirtbomb Enduro Race Bike
39976 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
37474 views
Field Trip: Stoic vs Sentier vs Two Stroke vs Fluid vs Growler - Value Hardtail Roundtable
35795 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006760
Mobile Version of Website