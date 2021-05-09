Live Updates & Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)



1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:08.02

2nd. Caroline Bohe: +2:38

3rd. Kata Blanka Vas: +3:49

4th. Leonie Daubermann: +4:04

5th. Giada Specia: +4:44



U23 Men (5 Laps)



1st. Carter Woods: 1:11.49

2nd. David List: +6

3rd. Simone Avondetto: +17

4th. Joel Roth: +25

5th. Riley Amos: +34





Live Race Updates:



1:30 am PDT:



The 2021 World Cup XC racing kicks off with the first round in Albstadt, Germany.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 02:00 / EST 05:00 / BST 10:00 / CEST 11:00



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 05:15 / EST 08:15 / BST 13:15 / CEST 14:15



