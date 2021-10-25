Final Results & Video: Cape Epic 2021 - Stage 7

Men
1st. Hans Becking & José Dias: 2:49:28.3
2nd. Jordan Sarrou & Matthew Beers: +4.0
3rd. Martin Frey & Simon Stiebjahn: +2:25.3
Women
1st. Sina Frei & Laura Stigger: 3:21:50.8
2nd. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss: +10:46.1
3rd. Ariane Lüthi & Robyn de Groot: +11:44.4
You can watch the full broadcast of stage seven below.
Men
1st. Jordan Sarrou & Matthew Beers: 25:17:28.2
2nd. Martin Frey & Simon Stiebjahn : +8:59.6
3rd. Hans Becking & José Dias : +14:34.1
Women
1st. Sina Frei & Laura Stigger: 30:39:52.8
2nd. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss: +40:58.8
3rd. Ariane Lüthi & Robyn de Groot: +52:45.1
