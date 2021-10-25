Final Results & Video: Cape Epic 2021 - Stage 7

Oct 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe 2021 Absa Cape Epic has come to an end, and what an event it was!

From the slopes of Table Mountain to Ceres, to Tulbagh, to Wellington and finally, the Trail to Val de Vie where the Grand Finale wrapped up the 2021 event in emphatic style.

Here's a recap of the racing action from Stage 7 of the 2021 Absa Cape Epic. Cape Epic

Results


Men

1st. Hans Becking & José Dias: 2:49:28.3
2nd. Jordan Sarrou & Matthew Beers: +4.0
3rd. Martin Frey & Simon Stiebjahn: +2:25.3


Women

1st. Sina Frei & Laura Stigger: 3:21:50.8
2nd. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss: +10:46.1
3rd. Ariane Lüthi & Robyn de Groot: +11:44.4


You can watch the full broadcast of stage seven below.



Overall Results


Men

1st. Jordan Sarrou & Matthew Beers: 25:17:28.2
2nd. Martin Frey & Simon Stiebjahn : +8:59.6
3rd. Hans Becking & José Dias : +14:34.1


Women

1st. Sina Frei & Laura Stigger: 30:39:52.8
2nd. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss: +40:58.8
3rd. Ariane Lüthi & Robyn de Groot: +52:45.1




