Final Results: Andes Pacifico 2020

Provisional Results:



Open Men:



1st. Pedro Burns: 99:56.84

2nd. Romain Paulhan: +1:57.11

3rd. Iago Garay: +3:59.63

4th. Greg Callaghan: +4:33.68

5th. Fernando Riquelme: +4:58.65





Women:



1st. Florencia Espiñeira: 126:19.70

2nd. Paz Gallo: +7:0.06

3rd. Kimberly Hardin: +7:35.54

4th. Paula Jara: +11:0.15

5th. Tamara Hermosilla: +22:59.64







Master Men:



1st. Nick Hardin: 114:29.80

2nd. Eduardo Soto molina: +13:26.62

3rd. Philip Schlosser: +19:47.03

4th. Rafael Fernandez: +20:4.08

5th. Argel Becerra: +20:58.49







Full Provisional Results:

Open Men:

Women:

Master Men:

Previously:

After five days tackling the infamous Chilean anti-grip, the 2020 Andes Pacifico has reached its conclusion. In similar fashion to last year, the two Chilean riders Pedro Burns and Florencia Espiñeira once again took the top spots after winning every day of the event.In the mens racing, Romain Paulhan settled for second position but unlike 2019 he would be nearly two minutes off the pace of Burns. By the final stage, Iago Garay was able to secure a solid third-place finish beating out Devinci's Greg Callaghan to the final podium spot. In the Womens race, Florencia Espiñeira was unstoppable putting over seven minutes into the closest rider. Paz Gallo managed to come closer than 2019's second-place rider Laura Battista but it wouldn't be enough to stop a charging Espiñeira.