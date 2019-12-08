Final Results: Australian Open Downhill - Cannonball MTB Festival 2019

Dec 8, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Troy Brosnan

With the Australian summer in full swing, riders got between the tape for the Sram Australian Open DH race at the 2019 Cannonball Festival. Troy Brosnan made his mark once again as he crossed the line first and secured his fifth win at Cannonball. The young rider Jackson Frew would just beat his teammate Connor Fearon to second place, 2.96 seconds behind the leader.

In the Pro Women's category, Sian A'Hern took a convincing win as she placed nearly five seconds faster than Tegan Molloy who took second place. Nearly thirty seconds back Kyleigh Stewart finished in third.

Results:

Pro Men

1st. Troy Brosnan: 5:20.32
2nd. Jackson Frew: +2.96
3rd. Connor Fearon: +4.75
4th. Jack Moir: +6.11
5th. Aaron Gungl: +8.44


Pro Women

1st. Sian Ahern: 6:07.83
2nd. Tegan Molloy: +4.72
3rd. Kyleigh Stewart: +28.96
4th. Leanna Curtis: +32.45
5th. Lucy Mackie: +1:06.98



More results available here.

Regions in Article
Thredbo

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
241116 views
Must Watch: Pinkbike's 50 Best Edits of the Decade
76766 views
Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country
52200 views
Field Test: 2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC - It Says Downcountry on the Frame
50006 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Sends HUGE Gaps in Paris and Lyon for 'Urban Freeride Lives 3'
49635 views
Cane Creek Announces Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks
40230 views
Field Test: 2020 Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy - Part Country, But Mostly Rock & Roll
37670 views
Cascade Components Announces Santa Cruz Megatower LT Linkage
34676 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Troy for overall this year
  • 1 0
 I'm impressed how close Jackson Frew got to Troy.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012497
Mobile Version of Website