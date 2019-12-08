Final Results: Australian Open Downhill - Cannonball MTB Festival 2019

With the Australian summer in full swing, riders got between the tape for the Sram Australian Open DH race at the 2019 Cannonball Festival. Troy Brosnan made his mark once again as he crossed the line first and secured his fifth win at Cannonball. The young rider Jackson Frew would just beat his teammate Connor Fearon to second place, 2.96
seconds behind the leader.
In the Pro Women's category, Sian A'Hern took a convincing win as she placed nearly five seconds faster than Tegan Molloy who took second place. Nearly thirty seconds back Kyleigh Stewart finished in third. Results:
Pro Men
1st. Troy Brosnan: 5:20.32
2nd. Jackson Frew: +2.96
3rd. Connor Fearon: +4.75
4th. Jack Moir: +6.11
5th. Aaron Gungl: +8.44
Pro Women
1st. Sian Ahern: 6:07.83
2nd. Tegan Molloy: +4.72
3rd. Kyleigh Stewart: +28.96
4th. Leanna Curtis: +32.45
5th. Lucy Mackie: +1:06.98
More results available here
.
