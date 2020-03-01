Final Results: Brioude DH Cup 2020

Mar 1, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

With the first World Cup of the year just over 20 days away riders are looking to get some last-minute practice in between the tape, the Brioude DH cup offered the perfect opportunity for some of the fastest riders to go head to head against the clock. In the Men's racing, it was no surprise to see Amaury Pierron take the top spot with a winning margin of 1.298 seconds. Following behind in second place was Baptiste Pierron who was the only rider to get within two seconds of Amaury, Benoit Coulanges rounded out the top three just over two seconds off the pace.

Myriam Nicole took a commanding lead in the Women's race with a significant gap of nearly nine seconds to Mariana Salazar in second position. Just coming in under ten seconds behind the leader Monika Hrastnik would complete the top three Women. Check out the full results from the Brioude DH Cup below.

Results:

Men:

1st. Amaury Pierron: 1:31.355
2nd. Baptiste Pierron: +1.298
3rd. Benoit Coulanges: +2.212
4th. Dylan Levesque: +3.374
5th. Thomas Estaque: +3.401


Women:

1st. Myriam Nicole: 1:44.622
2nd. Mariana Salazar: +8.726
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +9.564
4th. Flora Lesoin: +23.777
5th. Elisa Baldini: +48.804


Full results are available here.



2 Comments

  • 1 0
 OMG
  • 1 0
 Via le pierron

