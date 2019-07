Results



Elite Men:



1st. Danny Hart: 2:25.758

2nd. Charlie Hatton: +0.99

3rd. Joe Breeden: +2.13

4th. Joseph Smith: +2.20

5th. Gee Atherton: +2.22





Elite Women:



1st. Stacey Fisher: 3:04

2nd. Chloe Taylor: +0.84

3rd. Becci Skelton: +6.07

4th. Megan Whyte: +10.90

5th. Corinna Brisbourne: +15.78





Danny Hart gets his second Elite Men's national title with a commanding lead of almost a second after a tough weekend of racing at Revolution Bikepark.Full results available here