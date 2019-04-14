RACING

Final Results - British National Downhill - Round 1 Rheola

Apr 14, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

The first round of the British National Downhill series is over and with less than two weeks until the opening round of the World Cup, most of the top UK riders were in attendance. In the elite men's race, Matt Walker would take the win with nearly two seconds back to Saracen teammate Danny Hart. Gee Atherton would take his second third-place finish aboard the prototype bike.

In the elite women's race current world champion Rachel Atherton would pilot the new Atherton DH bike into first place with an impressive 6.76 second gap to Tahnee Seagrave in second place. Everyone has been wondering if the prototype would be up to speed by race season and Rachel has definitely proven that it is not going to hold her back.

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Matt Walker: 2:45.931
2nd. Danny Hart: +1.90
3rd. Gee Atherton: +5.66


Elite Women

1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:12.568
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +6.76
3rd. Katy Curd: +9.57









More results available here.

Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
165533 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
70788 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
60000 views
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
52550 views
Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes
52105 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
47523 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's ‘Foxzocchi’ Equipped Scott Ransom
46737 views
First Ride: Norco's 2020 Revolver Cross-Country Bike
43552 views

5 Comments

  • + 3
 Rachel is at it again! :-)
  • + 1
 Absolutely on one
  • + 1
 Ooosh Matt.
  • + 1
 ????
  • + 1
 Good racing

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025574
Mobile Version of Website