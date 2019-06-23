RACING

Final Results: British National Downhill - Round 3 Rhyd-Y-Felin

Jun 23, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

With a large proportion of the top riders sitting the third round out to recover from the past few weeks of racing it was left the podium open to some new faces. In the Elite Men Gee Atherton would take another win on the new prototype bike with a decent gap back to Joe Breeden despite crashing in the final corner. After Breeden, there would be a four-second gap to the rest of the podium with Josh Gleave, Douglas Vieira and Roger Vieira completing the fastest five men.

In the Elite Women, both Tahnee Seagrave and Rachel Atherton would not be in attendance allowing Becci Skelton to take the fastest time of the day nearly a second ahead of Chloe Taylor. Both the top two women would dominate the rest of the field with Meg Whyte being the closest over nine seconds off the pace. Abbie Sloan and Maya Atkinson would complete the Elite Women's podium over ten seconds back.


Elite Men:

1st. Gee Atherton: 3:08.852
2nd. Joe Breeden: +1.59
3rd. Josh Gleave: +5.19
4th. Douglas Vieira: +5.99
5th. Roger Vieira: +6.01


Elite Women:

1st. Becci Skelton: 3:32.527
2nd. Chloe Taylor: +0.98
3rd. Meg Whyte: +9.20
4th. Abbie Sloan: +10.31
5th. Maya Atkinson: +11.52


Full results here.

Must Read This Week
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
69381 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
67498 views
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
65186 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
63040 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
49180 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
44121 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
39030 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
38605 views

5 Comments

  • + 5
 Recover from the past few weeks of racing?
Are you kidding?
Do you have any idea what MX and SX racers need to do week in,week out, for months on end?
Cry me a river
  • + 1
 Are the elites off the pace due to the rain coming in around 3pm? Loads of other classes has better times, so either than or the track start was different
  • + 1
 yeah mate . heavy rain come in just before elite. thin everyone crashed in the field
  • + 1
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHk2dkKuGbE

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030351
Mobile Version of Website