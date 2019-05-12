Final Results: British National Downhill - Round 2 Fort William



Elite Men:



1st. Gee Atherton

2nd. Danny Hart

3rd. Adam Brayton

4th. Greg Williamson

5th. Charlie Hatton





Elite Women:



1st. Rachel Atherton

2nd. Marine Cabirou

3rd. Katy Curd

4th. Becci Skelton

5th. Mikayla Parton





Taking three podium spots at today's British National downhill race it looks like the new Atherton DH prototype is definitely up to race pace. In the Elite Men Gee Atherton would take the win over Danny Hart with Adam Brayton coming just behind in third. Greg Williamson and Gee's teammate Charlie Hatton would round out the podium in fourth and fifth respectively. Matt Walker, the first round winner, would not end up racing in finals after having a nasty crash which led him to abandon the race.For the Elite Women, it would be the expected results with Rachel Atherton taking the win but it wouldn't be an easy victory with Marine Cabirou under a second behind her. Katy Curd would finish third and Becci Skelton and Mikayla Parton would complete the Women's podium.