RACING

Final Results: British National Downhill - Round 2 Fort William

May 12, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Taking three podium spots at today's British National downhill race it looks like the new Atherton DH prototype is definitely up to race pace. In the Elite Men Gee Atherton would take the win over Danny Hart with Adam Brayton coming just behind in third. Greg Williamson and Gee's teammate Charlie Hatton would round out the podium in fourth and fifth respectively. Matt Walker, the first round winner, would not end up racing in finals after having a nasty crash which led him to abandon the race.

For the Elite Women, it would be the expected results with Rachel Atherton taking the win but it wouldn't be an easy victory with Marine Cabirou under a second behind her. Katy Curd would finish third and Becci Skelton and Mikayla Parton would complete the Women's podium.

Full results to follow.


Elite Men:

1st. Gee Atherton
2nd. Danny Hart
3rd. Adam Brayton
4th. Greg Williamson
5th. Charlie Hatton


Elite Women:

1st. Rachel Atherton
2nd. Marine Cabirou
3rd. Katy Curd
4th. Becci Skelton
5th. Mikayla Parton



10 Comments

  • + 11
 Good to see Gee up there!
  • + 1
 Are they on the same revision as Maribor?
  • + 3
 stoked for the athertons!! Ages since the last atherton double!
  • + 4
 Now we're cooking.
  • + 3
 Now for the world cups. Go Gee!
  • + 2
 Come on Gee! Light her up on the WC now!
  • + 1
 I’m all geed up for the WC DH now
  • + 1
 Pipe Dream for the win.
  • + 1
 YEAH GEEEEEEEEE!!
  • + 1
 Geeeeeeeee

