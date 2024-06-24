Pinkbike.com
Final Results: Carolin Gehrig & Marco Osborne Win Stone King Rally 2024
Jun 24, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
Photos by Sven Martin
After six days of racing through the Southwestern Alps of Europe, it's Carolin Gehrig and Marco Osborne that came out on top.
Women
1st.
Carolin Gehrig
2nd.
Anita Gehrig
3rd.
Amy Morrison
4th.
Tanja Naber
5th.
Sophie Riva
Pro Men
1st.
Marco Osborne
2nd.
Romain Paulhan
3rd.
Glen Macarthur
4th.
Innes Graham
5th.
John Richardson
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Enduro Racing
Results
Stone King Rally
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,449 articles
