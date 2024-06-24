Final Results: Carolin Gehrig & Marco Osborne Win Stone King Rally 2024

Photos by Sven Martin

Women



1st. Carolin Gehrig

2nd. Anita Gehrig

3rd. Amy Morrison

4th. Tanja Naber

5th. Sophie Riva

Pro Men



1st. Marco Osborne

2nd. Romain Paulhan

3rd. Glen Macarthur

4th. Innes Graham

5th. John Richardson



Full Results

After six days of racing through the Southwestern Alps of Europe, it's Carolin Gehrig and Marco Osborne that came out on top.