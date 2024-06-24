Powered by Outside

Final Results: Carolin Gehrig & Marco Osborne Win Stone King Rally 2024

Jun 24, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
2024 Santa Cruz Stone King Rally. Day four Molini di Triora to Bordighera 31.7Km 310m -2760m
Photos by Sven Martin


After six days of racing through the Southwestern Alps of Europe, it's Carolin Gehrig and Marco Osborne that came out on top.

Women

1st. Carolin Gehrig
2nd. Anita Gehrig
3rd. Amy Morrison
4th. Tanja Naber
5th. Sophie Riva
Pro Men

1st. Marco Osborne
2nd. Romain Paulhan
3rd. Glen Macarthur
4th. Innes Graham
5th. John Richardson


Full Results

