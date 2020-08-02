Final Results: Downhill Southeast - Snowshoe

Results:



Men:



1st. Neko Mulally: 3:44.87

2nd. Seth Hanson: +7.34

3rd. Titus Nicholson: +21.28

4th. Nathan St. Clair: +24.87

5th. Jake Kahn: +38.96





Women:



1st. Caroline Washam: 4:43.49

2nd. Frida Roenning: +3.32

3rd. Angelica Pietranton: +1:10.36

4th. Jordan Bell: +2:11.71







Junior Men:



1st. Jack Dichiara: 4:13.01

2nd. Keegan Rowley: +1.78

3rd. Jack Bound: +7.9

4th. Colin Mulally: +9.95

5th. Corey Jackson: +14.48







Full Results:

The results are in from the third round of the 2020 Downhill Southeast series with Neko Mulally and Caroline Washam coming out on top after another great weekend of racing. Check out the full results below.