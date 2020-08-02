Final Results: Downhill Southeast - Snowshoe

Aug 2, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

The results are in from the third round of the 2020 Downhill Southeast series with Neko Mulally and Caroline Washam coming out on top after another great weekend of racing. Check out the full results below.

Results:


Men:

1st. Neko Mulally: 3:44.87
2nd. Seth Hanson: +7.34
3rd. Titus Nicholson: +21.28
4th. Nathan St. Clair: +24.87
5th. Jake Kahn: +38.96


Women:

1st. Caroline Washam: 4:43.49
2nd. Frida Roenning: +3.32
3rd. Angelica Pietranton: +1:10.36
4th. Jordan Bell: +2:11.71



Junior Men:

1st. Jack Dichiara: 4:13.01
2nd. Keegan Rowley: +1.78
3rd. Jack Bound: +7.9
4th. Colin Mulally: +9.95
5th. Corey Jackson: +14.48



Full Results:





Full results from the other race categories can be found here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Downhill Southeast


