Final Results: Downhill Southeast - Sugar Mountain

Results:



Men:



1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:14.89

2nd. Chris Grice: +10.18

3rd. Isak Leivsson: +11.45

4th. Seth Hanson: +13.10

5th. Titus Nicholson: +15.46





Women:



1st. Frida Roenning: 3:55.66

2nd. Caroline Washam: +16.27

3rd. Mazie Hayden: +18.74

4th. Susan Curtin: +50.92

5th. Maria Doering: +54.43







Junior Men:



1st. Jack Dichiara: 3:39.11

2nd. Corey Jackson: +6.9

3rd. Colin Mulally: +7.95

4th. Matthew Spong: +8.03

5th. Walter Blackman: +15.28







Full Results:

Women:

Men:

Junior Men:

The results are in from the fourth round of the 2020 Downhill Southeast series with Dakotah Norton and Frida Roenning coming out on top after another great weekend of racing. Check out the full results below.