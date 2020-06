Results:



Pro Men:



1st. Dakotah Norton: 2:44.03

2nd. Luca Shaw: +3.54

3rd. Isak Levisson: +7.55

4th. Neko Mulally: +9.54

5th. Nikolas Nestoroff: +9.66





Pro Women:



1st. Frida Rønning: 3:21.78

2nd. Kailey Skelton: +3.01

3rd. Rachel Pageau: +13.81

4th. Mazie Hayden: +26.56

5th. Caroline Washam: +32.91





Final results are in for the Windrock round of the Downhill Southeast series.