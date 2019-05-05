Final Results: European DH Championships 2019

After the excitement of last weekends first round of the 2019 World Cup, some of Europe's top downhillers headed straight to Pampilhosa da Serra, Portugal for the European Championships. The winner gets to walk away with the coveted European Champions jersey to wear for the next 12 months. In the Elite Men's race, it would be Baptiste Pierron who would take the win by 0.812. Just behind Benoit Coulanges in second place is David Trummer who was 0.013 behind Coulanges. Adam Rojcek would fall a further second behind and then Dylan Levesque would complete the podium in fifth.
The Elite Women would have another weekend of close racing as the top four riders were separated by 0.604. It would be Camille Balanche that would just beat Monika Hrastnik to the top spot by 0.063. Veronika Widmann would be just under two-hundredths of a second back and then Alia Marcellini would cross the line in fourth. Fifth place rider Viktoria Gimenez would fall further behind being over five seconds off the pace. Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Baptiste Pierron: 3:13.501
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.812
3rd. David Trummer: +0.825
4th. Adam Rojcek: +1.804
5th. Dylan Levesque: +3.209
Elite Women:
1st. Camille Balanche: 3:41.609
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +0.063
3rd. Veronika Widmann: +0.189
4th. Alia Marcellini: +0.604
5th. Viktoria Gimenez: +5.274
Full results here
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment