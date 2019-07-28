Final Results: European DH Cup Round 4 Pila

Photo: Rick Schubert

Results:



Elite Men



1st. Laurie Greenland: 3:50.681

2nd. Stefano Introzzi: +4.631

3rd. Constantin Ruetsch: +5.863

4th. George Brannigan: +6.168

5th. Francesco Colombo: +7.913





Elite Women



1st. Veronika Widmann: 4:36.185

2nd. Alia Marcellini: +3.143

3rd. Alessia Missiaggia: +15.094

4th. Lea Rutz: +24.697

5th. Rosaria Fuccio: +25.153





Full Results

Laurie Greenland takes the win in Italy with a four-second lead over Stefano Introzzi. Greenland is looking quick ahead of the next round of the World Cup in Val Di Sole next weekend. Val Di Sole is a venue he has always done well at in the past so he will be one to watch for a top result. It was an Italian top three in the Elite Women's race with Veronika Widmann setting the fastest time over Alia Marcellini and Alessia Missiaggia.