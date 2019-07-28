Final Results: European DH Cup Round 4 Pila

Jul 28, 2019
Laurie Greenland takes the win in Italy with a four-second lead over Stefano Introzzi. Greenland is looking quick ahead of the next round of the World Cup in Val Di Sole next weekend. Val Di Sole is a venue he has always done well at in the past so he will be one to watch for a top result. It was an Italian top three in the Elite Women's race with Veronika Widmann setting the fastest time over Alia Marcellini and Alessia Missiaggia.

Elite Men

1st. Laurie Greenland: 3:50.681
2nd. Stefano Introzzi: +4.631
3rd. Constantin Ruetsch: +5.863
4th. George Brannigan: +6.168
5th. Francesco Colombo: +7.913


1st. Veronika Widmann: 4:36.185
2nd. Alia Marcellini: +3.143
3rd. Alessia Missiaggia: +15.094
4th. Lea Rutz: +24.697
5th. Rosaria Fuccio: +25.153


 Good to see Greenland on his game, such an exciting rider to watch

