Final Results: European XC Championships 2020

Results:



Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:27:26

2nd. Titouan Carod: 1:27:35

3rd. Mathias Flueckiger: 1:28:14

4th. Luca Braidot: 1:28:22

5th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:28:32





Elite Women



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:13:25

2nd. Anne Terpstra: 1:14:05

3rd. Yana Belomoina: 1:14:20

4th. Evie Richards: 1:14:29

5th. Sina Frei: 1:15:04







U23 Men



1st. Joel Roth: 1:18:03

2nd. Vital Albin: 1:18:09

3rd. Juri Zanotti: 1:18:31

4th. Fabio Püntener: 1:19:32

5th. Loan Cheneval: 1:19:37











Full Results:

Elite Men

Elite Women

U23 Men

The results are in from the 2020 European XC Championships in Monte Tamaro. Check out the full results below.