Final Results: European XC Championships 2020

The results are in from the 2020 European XC Championships in Monte Tamaro. Check out the full results below.
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:27:26
2nd. Titouan Carod: 1:27:35
3rd. Mathias Flueckiger: 1:28:14
4th. Luca Braidot: 1:28:22
5th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:28:32
Elite Women
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:13:25
2nd. Anne Terpstra: 1:14:05
3rd. Yana Belomoina: 1:14:20
4th. Evie Richards: 1:14:29
5th. Sina Frei: 1:15:04
U23 Men
1st. Joel Roth: 1:18:03
2nd. Vital Albin: 1:18:09
3rd. Juri Zanotti: 1:18:31
4th. Fabio Püntener: 1:19:32
5th. Loan Cheneval: 1:19:37
