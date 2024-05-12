Final Results: European XCO Continental Championships 2024

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:28:09

2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:12

3rd. Nina Benz: +2:15

4th. Nicole Koller: +3:29

5th. Greta Seiwald: +4:34

Elite Men



1st. Simone Avondetto: 1:14:57

2nd. Simon Andreassen: +50

3rd. Julian Schelb: +1:07

4th. Thomas Griot: +1:14

5th. Maximilian Brandl: +1:46



The results are in from the 2024 European XC Championships in Cheile Gradistei, Romania.In the Elite Women's race, Puck Pieterse secured the title for another year as she powered through the mud. Mona Mitterwallner also matched her 2023 results ending the race 1:12 back in 2nd. Nina Benz completed the top three over two minutes off the pace.Simone Avodetto is this year's elite men's champion as he made the most of a mechanical for Simon Andreassen to take the lead and cross the line 50 seconds ahead. Andreassen was strong in the early stages of the race but after a mechanical, he had to settle for second place ahead of Julian Schelb in third.Check out the results below.