Final Results: European XCO Continental Championships 2024

May 12, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the 2024 European XC Championships in Cheile Gradistei, Romania.

In the Elite Women's race, Puck Pieterse secured the title for another year as she powered through the mud. Mona Mitterwallner also matched her 2023 results ending the race 1:12 back in 2nd. Nina Benz completed the top three over two minutes off the pace.

Simone Avodetto is this year's elite men's champion as he made the most of a mechanical for Simon Andreassen to take the lead and cross the line 50 seconds ahead. Andreassen was strong in the early stages of the race but after a mechanical, he had to settle for second place ahead of Julian Schelb in third.

Check out the results below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:28:09
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:12
3rd. Nina Benz: +2:15
4th. Nicole Koller: +3:29
5th. Greta Seiwald: +4:34
Elite Men

1st. Simone Avondetto: 1:14:57
2nd. Simon Andreassen: +50
3rd. Julian Schelb: +1:07
4th. Thomas Griot: +1:14
5th. Maximilian Brandl: +1:46


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo
photo

Elite Men

photo
photo



1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Still wondering, does this imply that Pauline gets to wear the championship jersey at the XCC races and Puck at the XCO races or do they both get to wear the jerseys at both XCO as well as XCC WC events?







