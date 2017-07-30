Final Results - EWS Aspen 2017

Pro Men:
1. Sam Hill: 46:04.34
2. Martin Maes: 46:08.23 (+0:03.89)
3. Jared Graves: 46:12.55 (+0:08.21)
4. Damien Oton: 46:34.94 (+0:30.60)
5. Jesse Melamed: 46:35.82 (+0:31.48 )
6. Adrien Dailly: 46:41.67 (+0:37.33)
7. Francois Bailly-Maitre: 46:48.69 (+0:44.35)
8. Remi Gauvin: 46:50.08 (+0:45.74)
9. Curtis Keene: 46:50.25 (+0:45.91)
10. Florian Nicolai: 46:52.59 (+0:48.25)
Pro Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel: 51:21.30
2. Isabeau Courdurier: 52:08.69 (+0:47.39)
3. Casey Brown: 52:11.31 (+0:50.01)
4. Anita Gehrig: 52:31.28 (+1:09.98 )
5. Katy Winton: 52:32.34 (+1:11.04)
6. Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau: 52:44.98 (+1:23.68 )
7. Noga Korem: 53:05.96 (+1:44.66)
8. Ines Thoma: 53:49.09 (+2:27.79)
9. Carolin Gehrig: 54:05.57 (+2:44.27)
10. Raewynn Morrison: 54:20.99 (+2:59.69)
Full, official results as soon as we have them.
MENTIONS
: @EnduroWorldSeries
52 Comments
Peaty! Sam Fricken Hill, give him the crown!
This is the one round I didn't think would suit him, his bike or flat pedals vs the engine power efficency of riders like Graves, Dailey, Lau Callanhan etc, what a champ to win here, is an incredible feat!
Wow!
And congrats Sam Hill.
I expect to see your new book, " Armchair Enduro Championing " hit shelves soon!!
Post a Comment