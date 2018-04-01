Final Results: EWS Colombia 2018

Men's Final Results
1st. Sam HILL 18:01.99
2nd. Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS +0:47.54
3rd. Damien OTON +1:11.03
4th. Youn DENIAUD +1:16.92
5th. Greg CALLAGHAN +1:30.92
6th. Robin WALLNER +1:33.07
7th. Theo GALY +1:33.12
8th. Mark SCOTT +1:35.61
9th. Adrien DAILLY +1:41.19
10th. Jesse MELAMED +1:42.50
Pedaling is a different story though, ask the fastest XC riders to wear flats.
Here it is :
"As a guideline for course designers, Special Stages should aim to contain a maximum of 10% climbing and at least 80% descending. (Example: 2 vertical meters ascent for every 20 vertical meters descent)."
Saludos de sde México
Enduro is not even close to trail racing.
@notsponserd : Sure Greg only did 3rd in 2013, 61 in 2016 riding blind and DNF last year. With this only being off DH WC series banter.
As to your comment on retired racers, well you are not up there so well, you represent no standards thus you may keep it to yourself before you try to downgrade Enduro because if I was to make equally silly comment, I'd call modern DH World Cup fire road racing. But I'm not silly, I know I wouldn't clear half of those jumps in Leogang or on motorway in Fort William so I stay quiet, I advise you to do the same.
@notsponserd: Minnie raced flat out only once and got passed by Barel who was supposedly cheating. After that Greg got quite butt hurt and I'm not sure he was geared to win. This is 100% out of my arse speculation.
Even tho I'm no WC racer this is simply fact analyzing. This could be done by any non biking people as long as you look at numbers and facts. Fact is many guys started racing with DH, didn't succeed, ended up doing enduro with good results, not many came from XC with success. But once you throw some successful DH racers retiring and committing to Enduro racing they usually do better than the established enduro racers.
Never said Enduro is easy, not gnarly enough or that I could ride what they do. I just said retired DH racers are far superior breed, especially once they focus their training for enduro. This is probably due to the amount of D- accumulated in their lives thanks to uplifts giving them a clear technical advantage, pretty much anybody can become fit or fitter.
T.M.I. son
On first glance I read: "... woman's face..."
Jeezy.... Mind in the gutter...
????
The point being made is that he’ll lose even worse everywhere else. Sam Hill is from Perth, Western Australia, so far from Colombia it’s insane, and beats guys that have ridden these tracks their whole life. Marcelo would be decimated on Sams home tracks! SAM is the “threat” - he’ll win again hands down because he’s a better rider than Marcelo will ever be.
I’d do terribly on any trail. That’s why I never have, and probably never will enter an EWS round
Keene's bike seems to work. Maybe they should swap?
He needs to go back to Yeti. I want to see another year of Jared and Rude 1-2ing the podium again.
He should consider changing to twisters...
More of that ibis magic?
Chapeu dude!
Congratulations @ Sam Hill!!!
of stage 2 in practice @PauRexs:
And as for my original post, with Adrian Dailly being a possible contender for the overall I felt my statement was pertinent.
and don't call me a dick, that's just not cool.
I'm sure in tome as the EWS matures fewer "retired " riders from other disciplines will be able to come in and podium. Xc and dh is like that but they're much more established
32 is only old for sports like soccer where twisting and joint mobility is a huge issue. I don't think there is any reason for a DH rider to tail off physically before 40. Lots of guys seem to retire around that age but it's almost never because they have become slow, it's because they need a stable job.
I assume box is auto correct?
You know nothing about racing.
How on earth would doping help there? Sam doesn't pull away on the pedalling sections as we saw at Cairns last year when his time on the lower half of the course, which of all pedalling, was distinctly average.
For those who did not believed here's a fact, I GOT NOTHING TO SAY
