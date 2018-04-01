RACING

Final Results: EWS Colombia 2018

Apr 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


Sam Hill rails his way down stage 5.

Men's Final Results

1st. Sam HILL 18:01.99
2nd. Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS +0:47.54
3rd. Damien OTON +1:11.03
4th. Youn DENIAUD +1:16.92
5th. Greg CALLAGHAN +1:30.92
6th. Robin WALLNER +1:33.07
7th. Theo GALY +1:33.12
8th. Mark SCOTT +1:35.61
9th. Adrien DAILLY +1:41.19
10th. Jesse MELAMED +1:42.50



Women's Final Results

1st. Cecile RAVANEL 23:24.59
2nd. Isabeau COURDURIER +1:06.63
3rd. Katy WINTON +1:40.39
4th. Ines THOMA +2:34.66
5th. Noga KOREM +3:18.88
6th. Bex BARAONA +3:41.79
7th. Anneke BEERTEN (+3:55.75
8th. Caro GEHRIG +4:20.71
9th. Martha GILL +4:26.69
10th. Becky COOK +5:48.27


Cecile dives into the start of stage two. It s a hell of wild ride from here on out.


Full results here.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


 Fuck ya !! Sam Hill FTW!!!
  • + 23
 Sam Hill Rules !!! I love it !
  • + 74
 its funny how its all quiet with the flats vs. clips topic.....Sam erased that topic !
  • + 34
 wrap up the series in 5 events, sam! then for shtz and giggles a round of dh perhaps? ok, cool. see ya there!
  • + 8
 he came 74th on the final stage and still won.
  • + 17
 @hayden19: Last stage was only around 30 seconds...
  • + 17
 Look out Sam, Eddies coming for ya!!
  • + 4
 WooW .. effin' seriously! What a legend!! SAM HILL!
  • + 0
 @Prh: yeah... Ed come for some edit.. LOL
  • + 8
 Sam Hill followed by Marcelo??? Ahhh yessssss
  • + 10
 All hail Sam Hill! Da king of Downhill and Enduro!
  • + 4
 @viatch: Flat Peddles wins MEDALS
  • + 7
 Sam won by over 45 seconds.... Is it even a competition anymore?
  • + 6
 Can't wait to hear the story of stage 2!!!!
  • + 39
 @viatch: think it’s actually funnier how its all quiet with the 29” vs 27.5 “ actually... Sam also erased that non sense stupidity
  • + 2
 We are watching history unfold on the HILL!
  • + 14
 Last week moon dust, this week mud and an urban stage. Insane, well done Cecile and Sam!
  • + 2
 What the Sam Hill was that? Just saw Speedy Gonzales a la bike. Guy must work for Jimmy John's. All hail the inhuman legend-in-the-making that is Samuel Hill.
  • - 14
 @tuumbaq: Imagine how fast he would be on a 29".
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: yeah bro Marcelo is growing
  • - 16
 @viatch: Going down a hill and pedaling are two different topics!!! How can Flats slow you down on the DH!!!

Pedaling is a different story though, ask the fastest XC riders to wear flats.
  • + 6
 @Snowsed341: well your feet can get bounced off and you get f*cked up...
  • - 1
 @tuumbaq: There are so many variables, not to mention number of riders on 27.5 vs 29. BTW, what were Oton, Wallner, Baroana etc riding?
  • + 0
 *Baraona
  • + 36
 Can we all just hug and then thank the EWS team, local organizers, racers and the media crew for creating an amazing event?
  • + 2
 @Snowsed341: take a look at some of the stages on EWS courses, quite a few have flat pedally sections and a few have climbs in.
  • + 3
 @TuckerBikes: there is a competition. Who is going to be the fastest after Sam...
  • + 0
 @kiksy: Well, if your talking about the specials, every one of them is like that, because it's actually written in the rules Wink

Here it is :
"As a guideline for course designers, Special Stages should aim to contain a maximum of 10% climbing and at least 80% descending. (Example: 2 vertical meters ascent for every 20 vertical meters descent)."
  • + 6
 @WAKIdesigns: is that really you Waki. f*ck. April fool.
  • + 5
 @ColquhounerHooner: I’m for real. Want to spread the message of love. Today only.
  • + 3
 Sounds cheesy but yesterday we overdosed on bike love... the Colombians were simply amazing. EWS please organize this again in 2020!!
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns:
  • + 2
 @mutton: we want video of him in second stage!!!
  • + 1
 Yes but he is not human.... awesome rider.....@viatch:
  • + 1
 @Carloso: Felicidades Marcelo, bueno para todas las disciplinas de Montaña.
Saludos de sde México
  • + 1
 @viatch: Enduro is also proving to be DHJR. Time the climbs and this is an entirely different story. Still not XC because the course is essentially DH and they can rest between transfers.
Enduro is not even close to trail racing.
  • + 1
 Sam Hill =PBAOTY, up until this point.
  • + 1
 He was leading by 50sec with one 30sec stage to go... Clearly he cruised home. @hayden19:
  • + 1
 @b1k35c13nt15t: with some days lasting 7hours in the saddle in a single day, I’d say it’s def not DHJR. Their often is a lot of racing to get to the next transition on time, in Chile Rude had to race up to make his start time and fix a flat, raced up on a flat tyre. These transitions aren’t on the clock, but there is often a lot of racing and pushing the riders to make their designated start time.
  • + 1
 @aushred: he’s trolling, can smell it from a mile Big Grin
  • + 0
 And for those who were still thinking that EWS level is like DH WC now ... well you get a retired DH racer dominating the field, seconded by a Top 20 WC rider, both putting massive margins lol. Enduro is clearly still a spor tfor retired DH riders who still want to ride and win in an easier field.
  • + 2
 @Balgaroth: Sam Hill was known as one of the strongest peddlers in the DH circuit which translates over very well. Plenty of ex WC DHers have gone to EWS stops and haven't dominated. You no brains not smart.
  • + 4
 @Balgaroth: Last year Sam went to fort william and qualified in the top 20 despite having very little time on the dh bike. He then went to cairns and claimed all but 5 scalps while riding his trail bike.
  • + 1
 @Balgaroth: hahhaha so greg minnar still kills it in dh yet gets smoked in enduro how do you mske sence
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: Hill strongest peddlers ? lol that's a good one. Sam is good because he has an eye for innovative lines and incredible skills. Now he started to train specifically for Enduro and his winning with comfortable margins.

@notsponserd : Sure Greg only did 3rd in 2013, 61 in 2016 riding blind and DNF last year. With this only being off DH WC series banter.
  • + 1
 @Balgaroth: Senor Hill only managed 7th in Australian XC champs. For comparison Graves won. I still think 7th on flat pedals with saddle up your arse is FKNG strong even by Enduro standards.

As to your comment on retired racers, well you are not up there so well, you represent no standards thus you may keep it to yourself before you try to downgrade Enduro Wink because if I was to make equally silly comment, I'd call modern DH World Cup fire road racing. But I'm not silly, I know I wouldn't clear half of those jumps in Leogang or on motorway in Fort William so I stay quiet, I advise you to do the same.

@notsponserd: Minnie raced flat out only once and got passed by Barel who was supposedly cheating. After that Greg got quite butt hurt and I'm not sure he was geared to win. This is 100% out of my arse speculation.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: So in your world if you're not WC level of racing you don't have a word to say, you should then shut up 99% of the time instead of trolling every thread.

Even tho I'm no WC racer this is simply fact analyzing. This could be done by any non biking people as long as you look at numbers and facts. Fact is many guys started racing with DH, didn't succeed, ended up doing enduro with good results, not many came from XC with success. But once you throw some successful DH racers retiring and committing to Enduro racing they usually do better than the established enduro racers.

Never said Enduro is easy, not gnarly enough or that I could ride what they do. I just said retired DH racers are far superior breed, especially once they focus their training for enduro. This is probably due to the amount of D- accumulated in their lives thanks to uplifts giving them a clear technical advantage, pretty much anybody can become fit or fitter.
  • + 1
 @Balgaroth: Sorry, I must be confused. Who's trolling?
  • + 1
 @Balgaroth: I misunderstood you then, for which I apologize. Makes sense.
  • + 1
 Get a room.
  • + 115
 They seriously need to OUTLAW FLAT PEDALS!!! It is an Unfair advantage to be able to take your feet off the pedals with ease and then place them back on in no particular spot, while still maintaining grip & traction.. Clipless Pedals are not dead ~ #AprilFoolz
  • + 90
 There's good riders, then there's good riders on their home turf, then there's Sam Hill.
  • + 88
 I’ll give anything for some footage of the stage where Marcelo wrecked the field by 10s and where Sam f*cking Hill destroyed Marcelo by 25!!! Wtf
  • + 5
 That is insane
  • + 4
 Yeah somebody please explain how he did that on stage 2. Unreal.
  • + 19
 @jwrendenver: Yah, I think it’s fair to say Sam is having fun again. It’s like he got unhappy with WC DH and has found his element again in this EWS format.
  • + 0
 On his home trail.
  • + 1
 @cougar797: simply old.school.genuine.format... this guys are running multiple tracks like WC Dh from 10 years ago...multiple.fun.
  • + 1
 @reverend27: he did it to Jessy m in whistler last year too..
  • + 46
 Yew ratboy in 18th
  • + 6
 So pleased for him. Well done Josh.
  • + 17
 He even came second on stage 5
  • + 57
 @nikxwar: How polite of him.
  • + 1
 @wpplayer18: wait till you see giant's video of the last race. On the rider got helo from Josh and Yoan.
  • + 13
 I’d love to see Josh up there with Sam. I’m still super happy to see him race at all, whatever floats his boat. We just need Danny Hart in the mix. Come Danny, leave fireroad racing and join the gnar club Big Grin
  • + 1
 Lucky socks made the job...point out JG...
  • + 4
 @WAKIdesigns: Are you ok waki? I'm upvoting you a lot today. Hi five!
  • - 1
 @nikxwar: quite possibly my favourite comment in the history of the internet. ????
  • - 1
 @wpplayer18: This is possibly my favorite comment in the history of the internet. Caught me by suprise how subtle it is.
  • + 38
 Wow. Sam smoked Marcelo and Marcelo smoked everyone else
  • + 28
 Rude needs to ditch the 5.5 and get back on the 6. He can’t win on that thing.
  • + 3
 Any details on what happened to Rude?
  • + 10
 Back to 26 FTW you mean. Him and Graves both.
  • + 7
 @JDFF: he doesn't race well in the wet compared to the other top guys
  • + 1
 @adrennan: I would say cause he distinguish from the rest with his very agressive style... runnning minions back and finding the.absolute edge of grip and pumping... but this does not work in.wet it.seems.. anyway don t forgot he podium it or won one of his first ews back in scotland full of mud.running minions...
  • + 1
 Mud is his kryptonite...
  • + 29
 Cecile came 57th in the mens race - a good day at the office!!
  • + 1
 Where would you come in the women’s race?
  • + 20
 @bosnianrider: "where would you come in the women's race?"

T.M.I. son
  • + 0
 @bosnianrider:

On first glance I read: "... woman's face..."

Jeezy.... Mind in the gutter...

????
  • - 1
 @theapothecary: that's just a reflection of your thoughts
  • + 26
 Just to put this into perspective... Correct me if I'm wrong but I think this is the biggest EWS winning margin in history on the shortest course. What a legend.
  • + 48
 Probably, if you disregard Marcelo, the gap between the winner and the second is the same for male and female...so if Sam Hill goes on, he’s gonna Ravanel the shit outta everone else for a long time
  • + 3
 @nicoSB: I hope not. more interesting when there’s actually contention for the overall title, otherwise its just hill winning every race and the rest of them fighting for the scraps.
  • + 21
 Matt Walker was the fastest Matt Walker!
  • + 0
 Only Matt Walker was along side him with the exact same time.
  • + 16
 As someone who refuses to ride clips for some reason, I absolutely love to see this!
  • + 1
 If only we knew the reason, for bit riding clips... Wink
  • + 13
 Graves.......2 weeks, 2 DNF, gutted for him! whens he gonna get some luck??
  • + 53
 When he'll left specialized.
  • - 20
 @purplegorillaz: When they replace their mechanics. Stop blaming it in bad luck Specialized.
  • + 25
 How is breaking your shifter the mechanics fault? Did the mechanic crash the bike? @almacigatrailrider:
  • + 2
 specialized is famous to blame mechaniscs when something goes wrong. It is their signature.
  • + 17
 @RedRedRe: The real signature move would be to sue the mechanics! Wombo combo
  • + 8
 He’s been DNF’ing quite a bit since being on Specialized. Wonder what it’s all about.
  • + 15
 Bummer, Gravesy must’ve spent too much time working out his shifter thumb in the gym.... ;P
  • - 1
 It's that sram trash he's forced to use@cuban-b:
  • + 2
 @freeridejerk888: i thought he was on xtr shifters. would make sense since xtr shifters have carbon shift levers. your kneepad hits it and it'll easily break. i suppose xt or slx wouldnt be better since they're plastic shift levers?
  • + 1
 @cuban-b: Oh I dunno...maybe you could ask Sam Hill or Aaron Gwin?
  • + 12
 Mitch is underrated. He's got a solid chance of a podium finish and top American this year.
  • + 12
 Eddie Masters in 11th after winning the final stage! attaboy!
  • + 11
 Aaaaand nobody wins the Enve giveaway...
  • + 2
 I know, right... I was checking it... 1, 2, 3 women's correct. Men: 1 - correct, 2 - correct, 3 ... crap. Oh well.
  • + 1
 O got the women's podium and Marcelo right (Dailly,Marcelo,Hill).
  • + 7
 Sam hill is a legend, just watch him riding in f1rst and earthed5, his results in downhill and now his results at the ews, really a great athlete!
  • + 9
 This Sam Hill fella seems pretty handy!
  • + 3
 He might have a career going there for him...
  • + 8
 Yeah Mitch!! #dumpsterfireracing
  • + 8
 Jessie Melamed still up there though. Keep it up!
  • + 7
 SAM FUCKING HILL!!! Hope this is not april's fools
  • + 7
 Marcelo is potentially the new EWS threat.
  • + 3
 He was on his home trails.
  • - 20
 @jclnv: and still lost. Lol.
  • + 9
 @robaussie99: To Sam Hill. Your point? He beat the whole rest of the field, which include some very big names. How well would you do, even on your home trails?
  • - 2
 @mtbikeaddict:

The point being made is that he’ll lose even worse everywhere else. Sam Hill is from Perth, Western Australia, so far from Colombia it’s insane, and beats guys that have ridden these tracks their whole life. Marcelo would be decimated on Sams home tracks! SAM is the “threat” - he’ll win again hands down because he’s a better rider than Marcelo will ever be.
  • + 2
 @mtbikeaddict:

I’d do terribly on any trail. That’s why I never have, and probably never will enter an EWS round
  • - 11
 @mtbikeaddict: your comment is actually ridiculous. You’re calling this guy a threat, then justifying the fact that it’s ok because he was on his own track, that’s even worse, he should have smashed sam according to your logic.
  • + 4
 @robaussie99: I love how my one comment touched off a tirade. It seems that you fall into the category that I mentioned in a comment below. I never belittled Sam. I'm not sure that anyone can "smash" him. Also, I didn't call Marcelo a "threat", that was @Antoniogama, so don't be setting up a straw man if you want to argue logic. I simply commended Marcelo's great performance. 2nd place is still 2nd place, and still amazing when you account for who was first, and the caliber of the other racers, margin of victory, etc. But seeing how (as of posting) I'm 16 props above you... I'm not really worried anyway. Cheers. Smile
  • + 3
 @robaussie99: Marcelo will still be a threat if at some point he decides to enter ews. In the pros’ world, first place isn’t taken for granted but through effort. In the “I’d do terrible on any trail” world, assumptions are a common ground for derogatory comparative comments.
  • + 5
 How can 18 minutes of racing even count as an EWS round? Stoked for Sam Hill though!
  • - 6
 How can 55 minutes of racing not be called an XC race?
  • + 1
 @H3RESQ: word
  • + 6
 The last 2 stages were cancelled due to how bad the mud was.
  • + 4
 What the actual f*ck? A minute lead too. Any vids of his day two runs? Preferably something in 240fps format so I can actually see Sam.
  • + 3
 Congrats to Perth Boy, King of the hill. I occasionally ride with Sam Hill back in Western Australia. He got steel balls doesn’t fear anything and his speed is like a kangaroo in steroids, ????????????????????
  • + 8
 Shhh, don't mention the steroids.
  • + 2
 Happy for Anneke Beerten to have won a stage again, after years of injury and illness. I think she really needed a success like that again. Bummed for Martin Maes though. Would love to see him do well.
  • + 5
 Still waiting for the April fool's joke. The site left me unfulfilled.
  • + 5
 Must be the Toe Clips Sam was spotted wearing giving him the edge....
  • + 3
 Congratulations SAM ,another good job ,keep it up,and yes flat pedals all the way ,BOOM
  • + 4
 What (again) happened to Graves? This man has no luck!!
  • + 30
 Just the usual Specialized curse.
  • + 3
 Broken shifter (WTF??) on stage 2.
  • - 2
 Specialized needs to sort out who their mechanics are. There’s routine bad luck and there’s always having mechanicals and the occasional trouble-free finish. Hell, you’d be more surprised if Graves finishes a damn race. How many podiums have mechanicals cost Jared Graves since he aigned up with spesh? We’ll never know.
  • + 1
 He broke a shifter late last year too.

Keene's bike seems to work. Maybe they should swap?
  • + 4
 @almacigatrailrider:
He needs to go back to Yeti. I want to see another year of Jared and Rude 1-2ing the podium again.
  • + 1
 I wonder if they are not allowed to change a shifter (if so, wouldn't a penalty be better than a DNF?) or if they had no pit stops...
  • - 3
 @jzPV: I think you're allowed to change shifters. If I remember correctly, Graves took Keene's shifter at Finale last year after breaking his. Why don't they just carry a spare shifter and RD? It's not that heavy anyway since their running either an XTR or a XX1.
  • + 4
 It's bizarre.. how many of us let alone other ews racers can say they smashed a shifter let alone two?
  • + 8
 @almacigatrailrider:
He should consider changing to twisters...
  • + 1
 @almacigatrailrider: Whatever happens, I would never blame it on the mechanic. There is so much that can happen on a race like this. There will always be a discussion whether you can shift under load. Pretty sure Graves can put down a bigger "load" both with his feet as well as with his thumb. So maybe Mike Levy can get away with it, apparently Graves can't.
  • + 1
 @vinay: he said his knee crushed the shifter... that could even happen without a crash.
  • + 1
 @jzPV: Yes, and its the second time he's done that I think. Maybe single speed is the answer for him :-)
  • + 4
 The time has come for Pinkbike to disable comments.
  • + 3
 Another banger of a result for Wallner. Captain consistent. Must be second overall in the series?
  • + 2
 Robin must be the most underrated rider in the top flight right now, I didn’t see his name being mentioned in any of the pre-series predictions. Boy did he prove them all wrong. And yes, he’s currently second in the overall.
  • + 1
 Is he the only dude making a 29er work in EWS?
More of that ibis magic?
  • + 1
 @Travel66: More like the Wallner magic, the guy's a true wizard in muddy and slippery conditions. And on long stages like the ones in Chile last week.
  • + 1
 @Glisseur: yeah i noticed he rips on longer stages. top of the world last year osv. It's great to see anyhow.
  • + 5
 GO NOGA GO!!!
  • + 4
 I just want to know where I can get the toe-clip Pedals sam was using!
  • + 3
 Is Deniaud in 4th the best result ever from a privateer??
Chapeu dude!
  • + 6
 Close. Jamie Nicoll podiumed in Whistler as a privateer.
  • + 2
 He's in 5th on the overall after two rounds. And next round is on home soil, sounds good for him !
  • + 2
 Colombia and its trails look amazing. SAM HILL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What a legend.
  • + 3
 Sam f--cking hill!! Having a jack for ya!! Legend!! U rock!!
  • + 3
 Those are some sizable gaps!
  • + 3
 Look at Cecile, all 8 stages in top 5!!! 1:06 ahead! Unbelievable!
  • + 1
 Sam Hill found the pace and looks smooth, other plagued with bad luck and issues. Could we see overall finished before whistler ?
  • + 2
 Nice to see some new names up in the top 10 along with the regular podium residents.
  • + 2
 Looking forward to the video to understand this because ~20 minutes or racing, total, does not equal enduro.
  • + 2
 Good to see Yoan putting it down this year. Always great energy from that guy.
  • + 1
 HIll Crushing, Ratboy with a Top 20, Oton man handling 29" wheels at his height, and Rude nowhere to be seen.
  • + 3
 GOAT.
  • + 1
 I would like to see an overview who rides which wheel size.

Congratulations @ Sam Hill!!!
  • + 2
 Jose borges parabéns ,stage 1 win
  • + 1
 Borges got a 5 second penalty and was 13th.
  • + 1
 really :-(( ,ok.
  • + 2
 Wow ..Ines Thoma 4th overall...spectacular!
  • + 0
 that 20 second penalty Adrian Dailly picked up cost him a few points this round, from 5th to 9th.
  • + 2
 What was the penalty for?
  • + 1
 @JDFF:it was for bunny hopping hail bails on the prologue stage, 5 seconds for each bail. by hopping the bails they were cutting corners, a few other french riders got penalised too
  • + 2
 @slimporcini: ah the classical french bashing. Overall most of the penalized riders were colombian, there were also french, portugese, irish... but let's just blame the french for something they didn't even do ? maybe instead of being a dick you should check what they were actually penalized for : www.enduroworldseries.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Penalties.pdf
  • + 4
 @slimporcini: Lately I read it wasn t for this, if not for breaking trainning rule. I think cause he repeated that bit of carnage flat muddy drop as you can see in the video.... if it's like this, damn very strict rules...
  • + 2
 Think it was for getting a shuttle to top
of stage 2 in practice @PauRexs:
  • + 2
 @zede: I wasn't bashing french riders. I got the information from the comments section of the provisional prologue results which turned out to be wrong along with your statement about most of the penalised riders being columbian, assuming the pdf you've linked is comprehensive.
And as for my original post, with Adrian Dailly being a possible contender for the overall I felt my statement was pertinent.
and don't call me a dick, that's just not cool.
  • + 0
 @slimporcini: if you look at the penalty time there www.enduroworldseries.com/results/2018-round-2-manizales-colombia/#men_table you can see the column penalty. No clue why it's not in the penalty sheet but many colOmbians have penalty time.
  • + 1
 love it!!!!!! Congrats Sam Hill!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 45sec...someone is on an ebike, good thing UCI is not involved!
  • + 0
 is it me, or am I getting a bit cynical when I say "Ravanel & Hill" before I read the results?
  • + 1
 Nah, just accurate.
  • + 1
 Nice way to start the season for Master Sam Hill, Congrats!!!!!
  • + 1
 C'mon Sam Hill, give these guys a chance to win something
  • + 0
 In the top five British riders four of them are Scottish. Seems like we've finally cracked something other than track lads!
  • + 1
 Way to go Sam! Happy Easter!
  • + 2
 Nice Grej
  • + 1
 that is is simply really impressive. Onya Sam.
  • + 0
 Another great result for Sam!
  • + 1
 Go on Greg!
  • - 1
 Two races, two wins ... maybe the first place on all race this season fo Sam? Impossible but could be crazy !
  • - 2
 Where did this Hill character come from?? Dark horse for sure. He'll be a household name by the end of the season
  • + 0
 S.M. racing rock$
  • + 0
 Samachine!!!
  • + 0
 Flat pedals for life
  • + 0
 Sanimal!
  • + 0
 Congrats to Marcelo!!
  • - 2
 HES GONNA SMASH IT
  • + 4
 That s à Danny sentence
