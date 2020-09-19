Final Results: EWS-E Pietra Ligure 2020

Stage Results:



Stage 1:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 3:01.38

2nd. Yannick Pontal: +1.06

3rd. Emanuel Pombo: +3.68

4th. Alexandre Cure: +4.27

5th. Loris Revelli: +4.31



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:36.55

2nd. Maaris Meier: +29.98

3rd. Nadine Sapin: +40.18

4th. Katharina Kuypers: +42.74





Stage 2:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 5:05.70

2nd. Yannick Pontal: +3.25

3rd. Emanuel Pombo: +6.63

4th. Jerome Gilloux: +8.45

5th. Jose Borges: +10.18



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 6:10.07

2nd. Nadine Sapin: +37.61

3rd. Maaris Meier: +49.97

4th. Katharina Kuypers: +1:23.12







Stage 3 [Power Stage]:

Men:



1st. Alexandre Cure: 57.32

2nd. Jerome Gilloux: +0.18

3rd. Emanuel Pombo: +0.18

4th. Levy Batista: +1.93

5th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +2.23



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 1:22.30

2nd. Nadine Sapin: +1.20

3rd. Maaris Meier: +16.63

4th. Katharina Kuypers: +27.23





Stage 4:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 3:28.85

2nd. Jose Borges: +0.94

3rd. Alexandre Cure: +3.60

4th. Loris Revelli: +5.59

5th. Irenee Menjou: +6.69



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 4:04.45

2nd. Nadine Sapin: +33.42

3rd. Maaris Meier: +37.89

4th. Katharina Kuypers: +51.49







Stage 5:

Men:



1st. Loris Revelli: 3:01.75

2nd. Emanuel Pombo: +0.67

3rd. Jose Borges: +2.85

4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +2.98

5th. Alexandre Cure: +3.67



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:29.89

2nd. Nadine Sapin: +38.98

3rd. Maaris Meier: +43.31

4th. Katharina Kuypers: +48.81





Stage 6:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:59.39

2nd. Emanuel Pombo: +1.83

3rd. Jose Borges: +2.38

4th. Yannick Pontal: +4.71

5th. Loris Revelli: +5.54



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:38.15

2nd. Nadine Sapin: +23.70

3rd. Maaris Meier: +33.09

4th. Katharina Kuypers: +47.34







Stage 7:

Men:



1st. Jose Borges: 1:52.25

2nd. Emanuel Pombo: +1.61

3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +2.38

4th. Loris Revelli: +3.70

5th. Irenee Menjou: +4.00



Women:



Stage 8 [Power Stage]:

Men:



1st. Jerome Gilloux: 1:00.30

2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +1.86

3rd. Emanuel Pombo: +3.88

4th. Andrea Garibbo: +4.28

5th. Yannick Pontal: +5.53



Women:



1st. Nadine Sapin: 1:35.35

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +2.55

3rd. Maaris Meier: +38.13

4th. Katharina Kuypers: +1:36.42







Stage 9:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 5:05.64

2nd. Jose Borges: +2.59

3rd. Yannick Pontal: +5.31

4th. Emanuel Pombo: +6.37

5th. Andrea Garibbo: +6.48



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 6:03.37

2nd. Nadine Sapin: +42.03

3rd. Maaris Meier: +1:25.93

4th. Katharina Kuypers: +1:52.23





Overall Results:



Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 26:42.03

2nd. Emanuel Pombo: 27:04.18

3rd. Jose Borges: 27:05.61

4th. Yannick Pontal: 27:17.75

5th. Jerome Gilloux: 27:29.07





Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 32:28.75

2nd. Nadine Sapin: 36:23.94

3rd. Maaris Meier: 38:28.70

4th. Katharina Kuypers: 41:38.45





Full Results:

Women:

Top 20 Men:

After nine gruelling stages, the second-ever EWS-E race is complete with two mountain biking legends taking the top spots in both the mens and womens racing. After winning all but one stage Tracy Moseley took a very convincing win over Nadine Sapin who was nearly four minutes behind by the end of the day. For the men, it was another French domination at the top with the three Frenchmen in the top five. The other two spots went to the Portuguese riders Jose Borges and Emanuel Pombo. But coming out on top was Nicolas Vouilloz by around 20 seconds. Check out the full results from today's racing below.