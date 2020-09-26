Live Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020

Live Race Updates



2:00 am PDT:



Riders are coming off a tough race in Pietra Ligure and are straight into the classic final stop of the EWS in Finale. With some technical stages racers aren't going to have an easy end to the shortened 2020 season.



The weather report for today from



Riders are coming off a tough race in Pietra Ligure and are straight into the classic final stop of the EWS in Finale. With some technical stages racers aren't going to have an easy end to the shortened 2020 season. The weather report for today from Accuweather is saying riders should expect sunny conditions with temperatures of 20° C while racing.

2:00 am PDT:



Racing is underway for the final EWS of 2020 in Finale Ligure!



After a short season of racing this year and with no overall title to play for it will be all or nothing for riders to prove their racing skills before the season closes. Expect tight racing and fast stage times as they take on the last four EWS stages of 2020.







2:02 am PDT:



Current Stage 1 Standings



The first batch of riders have completed the first stage of the day, here are the current top five men and women.



Men



Women



The first batch of riders have completed the first stage of the day, here are the current top five men and women.



2:05 am PDT:



U21 Stage 1 Results



Top 5 Men



Women







2:08 am PDT:



Morgane Charre Wins Stage 1!



Morgane Charre takes a huge early lead on the first stage of the day as she best last weekends winner, Melanie Pugin by 10.6 seconds. Third place went to another French rider Estelle Charles who was 11 seconds off the lead.







2:12 am PDT:



Stage 1 Results - Top 10 Women









2:21 am PDT:



U21 Racer Antoine Vidal is Racing in the Elite Category this Weekend



Antoine has made the switch to the Elite Mens category this weekend after winning the U21 race at both Zermatt and Pietra Ligure this year. He normally posts some blistering times so it will be interesting to see where he comes this weekend. He is currently 2nd on Stage 1 as we wait for the rest of the Elite Men to post their times.







2:32 am PDT:



A Tough Stage to Start the Day



Both Remi Gauvin and Elliott Heap have had a bad start to the day after Elliott has a mechanical which places him in 75th and Remi has reportedly hit a tree and is way back in 119th place.







2:33 am PDT:



Jesse Melamed Wins Stage 1!



Jesse Melamed kicks the day off with a 10.6 second lead which strangely matches Morgane Charre's Stage 1 win in the Women's race. Adrien Dailly managed a second-place finish with Jack Moir in third. Amazingly U21 racer Antoine Vidal secured 6th place.







2:36 am PDT:



Stage 1 Results - Top 10 Men









2:41 am PDT:



U21 Stage 2 Results



Top 5 Men



Women







3:15 am PDT:



Current Stage 2 Standings



The first batch of riders have completed the second stage of the day, here are the current top men and women.



Top 10 Men



Women



The first batch of riders have completed the second stage of the day, here are the current top men and women.