Live Results & Updates: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1

Jul 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Josh Carlson smashes one of the many switchbacks that drop off the ridge line on Stage 2.

The EWS is back for another week of doubleheader racing. For the first race of the week, riders will take on four stages over 30km with 2,700m of descending. Stay tuned for live results and updates from Italy.


Elite Women



Elite Men




U21 Women



U21 Men





Live Updates


0:25 am PDT

As we wait for the top-ranked riders to hit stage one the current Elite Women's top five on the first stage is:

1st. Rachel Pageau: 6:19.12
2nd. Chloe Taylor: +15.52
3rd. Kate Lawrence: +22.67
4th. Nadine Ellecosta: +25.53
5th. Sidonie Jolidon: +27.57



0:20 am PDT

Luke Meier-Smith Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Men

Luke Meier-Smith comes out on top after the first stage of the day with Jamie Edmondson three second behind. Jackson Goldstone comes across the line in third.

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 5:13.73
2nd. Jamie Edmondson: +3.11
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: +4.50
4th. Nans Arnaud: +10.42
5th. Tarmo Ryynanen: +10.50



0:20 am PDT

Sophie Riva Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Women

After taking on the first stage of the day Sophie Riva has come out on top with a sizeable 2.71 second margin on Simonka Kuchynkova.

1st. Sophie Riva: 6:32.12
2nd. Simonka Kuchynkova: +2.71
3rd. Helen Weber: +31.32
4th. Justine Henry: +44.55




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews La Thuile 2021


1 Comment

  • 3 1
 More exciting than kick it with your foot and head with your head.

