Live Results & Updates: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1

Live Updates



0:25 am PDT



As we wait for the top-ranked riders to hit stage one the current Elite Women's top five on the first stage is:



1st. Rachel Pageau: 6:19.12

2nd. Chloe Taylor: +15.52

3rd. Kate Lawrence: +22.67

4th. Nadine Ellecosta: +25.53

5th. Sidonie Jolidon: +27.57







0:20 am PDT



Luke Meier-Smith Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Men



Luke Meier-Smith comes out on top after the first stage of the day with Jamie Edmondson three second behind. Jackson Goldstone comes across the line in third.



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 5:13.73

2nd. Jamie Edmondson: +3.11

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: +4.50

4th. Nans Arnaud: +10.42

5th. Tarmo Ryynanen: +10.50







0:20 am PDT



Sophie Riva Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Women



After taking on the first stage of the day Sophie Riva has come out on top with a sizeable 2.71 second margin on Simonka Kuchynkova.



1st. Sophie Riva: 6:32.12

2nd. Simonka Kuchynkova: +2.71

3rd. Helen Weber: +31.32

4th. Justine Henry: +44.55





The EWS is back for another week of doubleheader racing. For the first race of the week, riders will take on four stages over 30km with 2,700m of descending. Stay tuned for live results and updates from Italy.