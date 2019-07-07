Live Results: EWS Les Orres 2019

Jul 7, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Isabeau looks untouchable once again but she has a new challenger this weekend in Raphaela Richter

The riders are on course for another day of EWS racing, stay tuned for live stage results as they come in from France. After heavy rainfall overnight, the organisers have decided to cancel stage five. The race will now take place over stages six, seven and eight.

Live Stage Updates:

DAY ONE RECAP



STAGE 6

Elliot Trabac on Stage 6

Stage Updates

4:40 am PDT The Elite Women are on track, will Isabeau Courdurier continue her lead and take her fifth victory in 2019?

4:40 am PDT Morgane Jonnier currently leads on stage 6 with a time of 8:32.15

4:45 am PDT Raphaela Richter goes into the lead on stage 6.

4:46 am PDT Miranda Miller goes seven seconds back on Richter.

4:47 am PDT Katy Winton is looking back up to speed this weekend and sits in third.

4:49 am PDT Ines Thoma can't keep up with Miller and Richter and currently goes into third place.

4:50 am PDT Melanie Pugin crosses the line 10 seconds off the pace and just tops Thoma for third position.

4:51 am PDT Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) beats Miller's time to slot in behind Richter in 2nd.

4:53 am PDT Isabeau Courdurier takes the win on stage one, beating Richter by over nine seconds. Will anyone be able to beat her today?

5:04 am PDT In the Elite Men's racing Richie Rude has just laid down the fastest run so far on Stage 6.

5:09 am PDT Matthew Walker just beats Christian Textor's time and now sits second on the first stage of the day.

Stage Results

Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 7:53.81
2nd. Raphaela Richter: +9.12
3rd. ALN: +14.09
4th. Miranda Miller: +16.66
5th. Noga Korem: +18.36
6th. Melanie Pugin: +19.46
7th. Ines Thoma: +22.98
8th. Morgane Charre: +25.30
9th Anita Gehrig: +27.80
10th. Katy Winton: +30.89

Overall after stage 6

Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 39:28.24
2nd. Raphaela Richter: 39:57.61
3rd. Miranda Miller: 41:04.93
4th. Ines Thoma: 41:05.43
5th. Noga Korem: 41:05.96
6th. Melanie Pugin: 41:18.17
7th. Morgane Charre: 41:27.39
8th. Katy Winton: 41:43.54
9th Anita Gehrig: 42:10.12
10th. Becky Cook: 42:26.31



Regions in Article
Les Orres

Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Les Orres 2019


Must Read This Week
Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel
96977 views
Motorcycle Racer & Freeride Pioneer Carlin Dunne Has Died in Accident on Pikes Peak
94380 views
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
76354 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
62121 views
RockShox Recalls 29-Inch Lyrik and Yari Forks
60529 views
9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019
50718 views
Tech Randoms: Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
46326 views
Carnage at Mountain of Hell as Bottleneck Leads to Huge Pile Up
36278 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 4:40 am rider on track
5:00 am disco shuts doors
20 minutes ride

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028542
Mobile Version of Website