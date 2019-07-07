Live Results: EWS Les Orres 2019

The riders are on course for another day of EWS racing, stay tuned for live stage results as they come in from France. After heavy rainfall overnight, the organisers have decided to cancel stage five. The race will now take place over stages six, seven and eight.
STAGE 6Stage Updates4:40 am PDT
The Elite Women are on track, will Isabeau Courdurier continue her lead and take her fifth victory in 2019?4:40 am PDT
Morgane Jonnier currently leads on stage 6 with a time of 8:32.154:45 am PDT
Raphaela Richter goes into the lead on stage 6.4:46 am PDT
Miranda Miller goes seven seconds back on Richter.4:47 am PDT
Katy Winton is looking back up to speed this weekend and sits in third.4:49 am PDT
Ines Thoma can't keep up with Miller and Richter and currently goes into third place.4:50 am PDT
Melanie Pugin crosses the line 10 seconds off the pace and just tops Thoma for third position. 4:51 am PDT
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) beats Miller's time to slot in behind Richter in 2nd.4:53 am PDT
Isabeau Courdurier takes the win on stage one, beating Richter by over nine seconds. Will anyone be able to beat her today?5:04 am PDT
In the Elite Men's racing Richie Rude has just laid down the fastest run so far on Stage 6.5:09 am PDT
Matthew Walker just beats Christian Textor's time and now sits second on the first stage of the day.Stage ResultsElite Women1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 7:53.812nd.
Raphaela Richter: +9.123rd.
ALN: +14.094th.
Miranda Miller: +16.665th.
Noga Korem: +18.366th.
Melanie Pugin: +19.467th.
Ines Thoma: +22.988th.
Morgane Charre: +25.309th
Anita Gehrig: +27.8010th.
Katy Winton: +30.89Overall after stage 6Elite Women1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 39:28.242nd.
Raphaela Richter: 39:57.613rd.
Miranda Miller: 41:04.934th.
Ines Thoma: 41:05.435th.
Noga Korem: 41:05.966th.
Melanie Pugin: 41:18.177th.
Morgane Charre: 41:27.398th.
Katy Winton: 41:43.549th
Anita Gehrig: 42:10.1210th.
Becky Cook: 42:26.31
