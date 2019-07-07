Live Results: EWS Les Orres 2019

Live Stage Updates:

The Elite Women are on track, will Isabeau Courdurier continue her lead and take her fifth victory in 2019?Morgane Jonnier currently leads on stage 6 with a time of 8:32.15Raphaela Richter goes into the lead on stage 6.Miranda Miller goes seven seconds back on Richter.Katy Winton is looking back up to speed this weekend and sits in third.Ines Thoma can't keep up with Miller and Richter and currently goes into third place.Melanie Pugin crosses the line 10 seconds off the pace and just tops Thoma for third position.Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) beats Miller's time to slot in behind Richter in 2nd.Isabeau Courdurier takes the win on stage one, beating Richter by over nine seconds. Will anyone be able to beat her today?In the Elite Men's racing Richie Rude has just laid down the fastest run so far on Stage 6.Matthew Walker just beats Christian Textor's time and now sits second on the first stage of the day.Isabeau Courdurier: 7:53.81Raphaela Richter:ALN:Miranda Miller:Noga Korem:Melanie Pugin:Ines Thoma:Morgane Charre:Anita Gehrig:Katy Winton:Isabeau Courdurier: 39:28.24Raphaela Richter: 39:57.61Miranda Miller: 41:04.93Ines Thoma: 41:05.43Noga Korem: 41:05.96Melanie Pugin: 41:18.17Morgane Charre: 41:27.39Katy Winton: 41:43.54Anita Gehrig: 42:10.12Becky Cook: 42:26.31