Final Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018

Women's Final Results
1st Cecile RAVANEL 59:52.49
2nd Isabeau COURDURIER +2:46.04
3rd Ines THOMA +3:05.35
4th Melanie PUGIN +3:15.58
5th Caro GEHRIG +3:37.47
6th Katy WINTON +4:15.51
7th Raewyn MORRISON +4:34.20
8th Morgane CHARRE +4:56.44
9th Bex BARAONA +5:22.11
10th Becky COOK +5:33.22
Men's Final Results
1st Richie RUDE 50:29.59
2nd Adrien DAILLY +0:05.79
3rd Martin MAES +0:29.05
4th Florian NICOLAI +0:36.50
5th Damien OTON +0:44.17
6th Sam HILL +1:24.54
7th Mark SCOTT +1:51.96
8th Camille SERVANT +2:01.81
9th Robin WALLNER +2:10.35
10th Lewis BUCHANAN +2:11.95
