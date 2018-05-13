RACING

Final Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018

May 13, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
It s been dry and sunny for both days f training but don t hold your breath for it to last through the weekend.

Women's Final Results

1st Cecile RAVANEL 59:52.49
2nd Isabeau COURDURIER +2:46.04
3rd Ines THOMA +3:05.35
4th Melanie PUGIN +3:15.58
5th Caro GEHRIG +3:37.47
6th Katy WINTON +4:15.51
7th Raewyn MORRISON +4:34.20
8th Morgane CHARRE +4:56.44
9th Bex BARAONA +5:22.11
10th Becky COOK +5:33.22
Men's Final Results

1st Richie RUDE 50:29.59
2nd Adrien DAILLY +0:05.79
3rd Martin MAES +0:29.05
4th Florian NICOLAI +0:36.50
5th Damien OTON +0:44.17
6th Sam HILL +1:24.54
7th Mark SCOTT +1:51.96
8th Camille SERVANT +2:01.81
9th Robin WALLNER +2:10.35
10th Lewis BUCHANAN +2:11.95

These results are still unofficial. Full results and race updates here.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


  • + 14
 Wow, 5 seconds between first and second on an 8-stages race! That is TIGHT! Glad to see Richie back to the top. It's gonna be a hell of a season! Smile
  • + 4
 On the other side, in the women field.... Its a tight season for second place, but not the first.
  • + 1
 he was a pretty fast flatlander
  • + 1
 @vtracer: *is
  • + 1
 After Stage 7 they were only a second apart.. I though Adrien was going to budge past when I checked!
  • + 10
 Stoked for Richie! One of the hardest working riders in the sport!

Pardon my negativity, but wtf is up with Keene? How does such a consistently underachieving racer keep so many big $$$ sponsor's? Red Bull, Spesh, Ohlins, etc. And don't tell me he did well @ Sea Otter, 'cause nobody gives 2 sh*ts about the racing at Sea Otter.
What am I missing?
  • + 0
 He's the American Dream.
  • + 1
 Been wonder that too. But to be fair he's still far better and faster than most riders on this planet. It's a difficult thing to say.
  • + 8
 Maybe he has something to offer besides race results.
  • + 2
 so badly want to use a Kardashian's analogy, but ya no. The boy can ride a bike though. MTB personalities have their place. An Influencer in IG speak.
  • + 1
 Can only assume he markets himself well to his sponsors. This is business, folks. It's not only about performance, it's about keeping customers happy and all his sponsors are his customers.
  • + 1
 Granted he's had a bad season or two, however, results aren't necessarily the only thing that sponsors take into account.
  • + 2
 Probably because he’s safe brand ambassador/influencer for his sponsors and that’s enough. Just a cool dude without anything to complain about except for his disappointing results.
  • + 1
 All the sponsors care about is that he posts on social media with a lot of followers, not if he actually wins
  • + 3
 Keene is still one of the fastest enduro riders in the US, and one of the nicest guys I’ve ever interacted with. His marketing ability and the way he represents his sponsors is hard to beat.
  • + 1
 Very excited to see this become a race season.
  • + 4
 Glad to see the big boy back on top. I appreciate Hill's experienced approach that changed so much since do-or-die 10 years ago; but seeing young and humble guys that don't talk much, ride super technical and get victories, like Daily and Rude, gives me some kind of weird "justice" feeling.
  • + 6
 Well, that second part also describes Hill perfectly, at least a few years back. Now you just have to remove "young" from it. Smile
  • + 4
 We seriously need some TV coverage. WCDH is awesome but damn after watching those EWS course previews I much rather watch this race.
  • + 6
 So stoked to see Richie get his mojo back. Yeyeeeeee.
  • + 4
 Team Yeti had a great day for sure!!
  • + 1
 Tight at the top, but fairly big gaps within the top ten. You would think at this level with so many racers it would be closer down the results
  • + 1
 I think the further they are from the podium the less calculated risks riders are willing to take. Makes sense to me!
  • + 1
 If you compare overall race times, EWS gaps are proportional to WCDH times. DH gaps are usually around 1 second, with race times around 4 minutes. EWS race times are 50minutes, so gaps of 5+ seconds are totally reasonable. Especially on tracks that haven’t been completely memorized.
  • + 1
 DAILLY!!!! So stoked to see Adrien being such a contender - he's got such mad skills!!
  • + 1
 Cecille’s gap over the field is ridiculous. With nothing left to prove, I’d rather see her commit to a full WC season
  • + 1
 Richie Rude wins! All is right in the world once again.
  • + 1
 Return of the king , good to see rude without issues on Raceday
  • + 1
 Richie Rude yeaaahhhhh !!
  • + 1
 What happened to Jesse Melamead 2nd after stage 1. Then nothing?
  • + 3
 Think he broke his collarbone.
  • + 2
 Broken collarbone
  • + 2
 He broke his collar bone on stage 2
  • + 2
 Broke a collarbone
  • + 2
 Broken collarbone.
  • + 2
 Broken collar bone on #2
  • + 17
 In case you still don’t get it. He broke his collarbone
  • + 1
 Broken collarbone in stage 2 yesterday!
  • + 1
 Broke his collarbone not sure where though, he posted more in his ig
  • + 2
 That sucks thanks everyone for update.
  • + 3
 I think I saw someone post somewhere in some message board that he broke something. Could be a bone if some sort.
  • + 10
 He gave up after breaking his collarbone 9 times.
  • + 1
 Wo wo wo just so I get this right, his collarbone is broken? He has broken his collarbone?
  • + 3
 Some people are saying he broke his collarbone.
  • + 3
 From the looks of it he broke his collarbone
  • + 2
 Rumor has it he broke his collarbone, but I won't believe it until I see it... But, seriously, wishing him a full and speedy recovery. Seems like a good dude.
  • + 4
 So what happened to Jesse Melamead ?
  • + 2
 @pigman65: I'm starting to wonder if maybe he might have broken something, like a collarbone perhaps. Do you know anyone who could confirm?
  • + 2
 Super Ines!
  • - 3
 Weird, Cecile took 6 hours and 47 seconds to complete the 8 stages... Wink PB, can you update with actual times for women? Thanks.
  • - 3
 we got a title race on our hands
  • - 1
 Rude-ly good comeback
Below threshold threads are hidden

