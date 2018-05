Final Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018

Women's Final Results



1st Cecile RAVANEL 59:52.49

2nd Isabeau COURDURIER +2:46.04

3rd Ines THOMA +3:05.35

4th Melanie PUGIN +3:15.58

5th Caro GEHRIG +3:37.47

6th Katy WINTON +4:15.51

7th Raewyn MORRISON +4:34.20

8th Morgane CHARRE +4:56.44

9th Bex BARAONA +5:22.11

10th Becky COOK +5:33.22

Men's Final Results



1st Richie RUDE 50:29.59

2nd Adrien DAILLY +0:05.79

3rd Martin MAES +0:29.05

4th Florian NICOLAI +0:36.50

5th Damien OTON +0:44.17

6th Sam HILL +1:24.54

7th Mark SCOTT +1:51.96

8th Camille SERVANT +2:01.81

9th Robin WALLNER +2:10.35

10th Lewis BUCHANAN +2:11.95



These results are still unofficial. Full results and race updates here