Live Updates: EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Riders are on track for the fourth round of the EWS in Italy. Stay tuned for live stage results as they come in.
Full race feed here
.
Live Stage Updates:Stage Map
STAGE 1ResultsElite Women:1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 10:28.412nd.
Noga Korem: +13.143rd.
ALN: 14.634th.
Ines Thoma: +18.045th.
Melanie Pugin: 21.016th.
Morgane Charre: +24.497th.
Ella Conolly: +27.228th.
Rae Morrison: +38.699th.
Miranda Miller: +40.7610th.
Becky Cook: +41.36Elite Men:1st.
Richie Rude: 9:06.382nd.
Sam Hill: +6.843rd.
Ed Masters: +7.534th.
Florian Nicolai: +10.125th.
Marcello Pesenti: +18.776th.
Youn Deniaud: +19.727th.
Leigh Johnson: +20.148th.
Matthew Walker: +20.419th.
Maxime Chapuis: +20.4710th.
Robin Wallner: +20.69
STAGE 2
4 Comments
Post a Comment