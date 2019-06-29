RACING

Live Updates: EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Jun 29, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Sam Hill dropping a foot and showing the loam who s boss on the fresh cut Stage 3.

Riders are on track for the fourth round of the EWS in Italy. Stay tuned for live stage results as they come in.

Full race feed here.

Live Stage Updates:

Stage Map


STAGE 1


Results

Elite Women:

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 10:28.41
2nd. Noga Korem: +13.14
3rd. ALN: 14.63
4th. Ines Thoma: +18.04
5th. Melanie Pugin: 21.01
6th. Morgane Charre: +24.49
7th. Ella Conolly: +27.22
8th. Rae Morrison: +38.69
9th. Miranda Miller: +40.76
10th. Becky Cook: +41.36

Elite Men:

1st. Richie Rude: 9:06.38
2nd. Sam Hill: +6.84
3rd. Ed Masters: +7.53
4th. Florian Nicolai: +10.12
5th. Marcello Pesenti: +18.77
6th. Youn Deniaud: +19.72
7th. Leigh Johnson: +20.14
8th. Matthew Walker: +20.41
9th. Maxime Chapuis: +20.47
10th. Robin Wallner: +20.69


STAGE 2





4 Comments

  • + 3
 Time for mr hill to shine if he wants that 3 peat
  • + 3
 Or just wait for the everyone else to get suspended..
  • + 0
 This season is going to be crooked! Thanks UCI!!
  • + 1
 @Bfc: you mean that's to athletes breaching doping rules

