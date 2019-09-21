Live Results - EWS Zermatt 2019

The riders are on course for a day of racing in Zermatt, stay tuned for live stage results as they come in from Switzerland.
2:20 am PDT
Riders are now making their way to the first stage of the day. We are in for quite a fight between Florian Nicolai and Sam Hill for the overall, it is going to be very tight between these two. 2:44 am PDT
Laura Charles currently leads the Women on the first stage of the day with a time of 9:39.58.2:53 am PDT
Melanie Pugin has a great run and takes the top time so far by over a second. This moves Laura Charles into second and Raphaela Richter sits in third. 2:54 am PDT
Ella Conolly is back between the tape this weekend and goes fourth so far on stage one. 2:55 am PDT
The home soil advantage is paying off for Caro Gehrig as she goes fastest.2:56 am PDT
Racers are coming in fast now with Rae Morrison laying down a blistering first stage topping Caro Gehrig by over seven seconds.
