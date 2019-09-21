Live Results - EWS Zermatt 2019

Live Stage Updates:

COURSE PREVIEW

STAGE

Stage Updates

2:20 am PDT

2:44 am PDT

2:53 am PDT

2:54 am PDT

2:55 am PDT

2:56 am PDT

Riders are now making their way to the first stage of the day. We are in for quite a fight between Florian Nicolai and Sam Hill for the overall, it is going to be very tight between these two.Laura Charles currently leads the Women on the first stage of the day with a time of 9:39.58.Melanie Pugin has a great run and takes the top time so far by over a second. This moves Laura Charles into second and Raphaela Richter sits in third.Ella Conolly is back between the tape this weekend and goes fourth so far on stage one.The home soil advantage is paying off for Caro Gehrig as she goes fastest.Racers are coming in fast now with Rae Morrison laying down a blistering first stage topping Caro Gehrig by over seven seconds.