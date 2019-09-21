Live Results - EWS Zermatt 2019

Sep 21, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Richie Rude has been on a tear lately and these long and rough stages should certainly suite him

The riders are on course for a day of racing in Zermatt, stay tuned for live stage results as they come in from Switzerland.

Live timing available here

Live Stage Updates:

COURSE PREVIEW




STAGE

Matt Walker on stage 1

Stage Updates

2:20 am PDT Riders are now making their way to the first stage of the day. We are in for quite a fight between Florian Nicolai and Sam Hill for the overall, it is going to be very tight between these two.

2:44 am PDT Laura Charles currently leads the Women on the first stage of the day with a time of 9:39.58.

2:53 am PDT Melanie Pugin has a great run and takes the top time so far by over a second. This moves Laura Charles into second and Raphaela Richter sits in third.

2:54 am PDT Ella Conolly is back between the tape this weekend and goes fourth so far on stage one.

2:55 am PDT The home soil advantage is paying off for Caro Gehrig as she goes fastest.

2:56 am PDTRacers are coming in fast now with Rae Morrison laying down a blistering first stage topping Caro Gehrig by over seven seconds.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Zermatt 2019


Must Read This Week
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used & Abused
60398 views
Review: 6 Months with SRAM'S Wireless Eagle AXS XX1 Drivetrain
57543 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
52437 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Raises the Bar for Street Trials
51235 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?
47712 views
Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled
47609 views
Final Results: Hardline 2019
42107 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
40357 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 My money's in malamed

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016450
Mobile Version of Website