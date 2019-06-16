Final Results: Fantasy Crankworx - Who Won the Trip to Whistler?

It's been an exciting week at Crankworx Innsbruck, and we can't believe it's already over. There were over 3000 of you that played along throughout the week, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy Crankworx Innsbruck winner?
Overall Winner: Crankworx Innsbruck
Dual Slalom, Dual Speed & Style, Downhill, SlopestyleCONGRATULATIONS @seamanstephens21
on consistently predicting podium finishers throughout the week! After all 4 events, @seamanstephens21
is your overall winner and takes home the trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack
.
@seamanstephens21 's Slopestyle team.
Think you've got a hang of how it works now? See you in Whistler!
Prizes
Trip Details:
Crankworx Innsbruck Grand Prize
At the end of Crankworx Innsbruck, the top team will win a trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap, and a limited edition Crankworx Innsbruck fender.
Trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, including airfare, 5 nights’ accommodation and Crankworx VIP accreditation.
• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for the winner and his/her guest to Whistler, BC from the international airport in the major city closest to winner’s residential address
• 5 nights accommodation in Whistler, BC for the winner and his/her guest
• Transfers from regional Airport to Hotel for the winner and his/her guest
• 2 Crankworx Whistler VIP Passes
Good luck!
I was 93 points behind, but at the DH my only male racer was Charlie H, whom I swapped for Brook haha, guess I’ll get it next time
Good thing it's just a game!
But yeah, we're all different and I can see how coming up short can be frustrating.
Congratulations man!!
