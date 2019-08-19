Final Results: Fantasy Crankworx - Who Won the Trip to a 2020 Crankworx World Tour Stop?

It's been an exciting week at Crankworx Whistler, and we can't believe it's already over. There were over 2000 of you that played along throughout the week, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy Crankworx Whistler winner?


Overall Winner: Crankworx Whistler
Dual Slalom, Dual Speed & Style, Downhill, Slopestyle

@maroski

CONGRATULATIONS @maroski on consistently predicting podium finishers throughout the week! After all 4 events, @maroski is your overall winner and takes home the trip for 2 to a Crankworx World Tour Stop in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap..



@maroski 's Downhill team.



At the end of Crankworx Whistler, the top team will win a trip for 2 to a Crankworx World Tour Stop in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap.





Trip Details:

• Trip for two to a 2020 Crankworx World Tour Stop of the winner’s choice. Including airfare (if required), 5 nights’ accommodation and Crankworx VIP accreditation.
• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for winner and his/her guest to Whistler, Rotorua or Innsbruck from the international airport in the major city closest to winner’s residential address
• 5 nights’ accommodation in the World Tour Stop of choice for the winner and his/her guest
• Transfers from regional airport to hotel for winner and his/her guest
• 2 Crankworx VIP Passes
• Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate
• A MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, and Backcountry Research strap.


