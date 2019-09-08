Final Results: Fantasy DH League - Who Won the Grand Prize

The results are in for the final round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
after a season-long battle for the grand prize. It's been an exciting year of DH racing, and we can't believe it's already over. There were over 30000 of you that played along throughout the season, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy DH winner?
CONGRATULATIONS
Overall Winner: Fantasy DH League
After all 9 events, @AgentRacing
is your overall winner and takes home the Trek
Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox
Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM
X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.
@mtbikeaddict
@mtbikeaddict 's Round 9 team
picked the best team for this round and received 970 points and walks away with a RockShox Reverb Stealth
and a 100% Trajecta Helmet
.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
