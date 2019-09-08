Final Results: Fantasy DH League - Who Won the Grand Prize

Sep 7, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the final round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking after a season-long battle for the grand prize. It's been an exciting year of DH racing, and we can't believe it's already over. There were over 30000 of you that played along throughout the season, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy DH winner?


Overall Winner: Fantasy DH League

@AgentRacing


Fantasy DH 2019

CONGRATULATIONS After all 9 events, @AgentRacing is your overall winner and takes home the Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.


@mtbikeaddict 's Round 9 team

@mtbikeaddict picked the best team for this round and received 970 points and walks away with a RockShox Reverb Stealth and a 100% Trajecta Helmet.



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 This reminds me of that Shaggy song.
  • 2 0
 It wasn’t me
  • 2 0
 Huge Congratulations to @AgentRacing. Beer Salute
  • 2 0
 TORILLA TAVATAAN!

