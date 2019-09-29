Final Results: Fantasy Enduro League - Who Won the Grand Prize

The results are in for the final round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
after a season-long battle for the grand prize. It's been an exciting year of Enduro racing, and we can't believe it's already over. There were over 20000 of you that played along throughout the season, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy Enduro winner?
CONGRATULATIONS
Overall Winner: Fantasy Enduro League
After all 9 events, @Prestige
is your overall winner and takes home the Pivot Firebird 29 outfitted with XTR M9100, Fox Suspension, PRO Components including the new 170mm Koryak dropper post and same Stan’s Flow EX rims that have landed on top of more than one EWS podium!
@oysteinsvendsen
@oysteinsvendsen ' Round 9 team
picked the best team for this round and received 2950 points and walks away with a Shimano XT M8100 12-Speed Groupset
.
Second Place PrizeRound 9: Trophy of Nations@eaxs
picked the second-best scoring team for this round and walks away with PRO Dropper Koryak
, your choice of 150mm or 170mm. MSRP of $300.
Third Place PrizeRound 9: Trophy of Nations@joshlavers
picked the third-fastest team for this round and walks away with a pair of Shimano ME7 SPD Shoes
Fourth Place PrizeRound 9: Trophy of Nations@Regot
picked the team that scores enough points for fourth for this round and walks away with a Lazer Impala MIPS Helmet
.
Fifth Place PrizeRound 9: Trophy of Nations@Segamethod
picked the last team to make it into the top 5 for this round and walks away with SAINT PD-M828 Flat Pedals
.
Random DrawingRound 9: Trophy of Nations@CBen
was picked in our random draw for this round and walks away with a Shimano Tokyo 15L Backpack
.
