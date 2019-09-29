Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Final Results: Fantasy Enduro League - Who Won the Grand Prize

Sep 28, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the final round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking after a season-long battle for the grand prize. It's been an exciting year of Enduro racing, and we can't believe it's already over. There were over 20000 of you that played along throughout the season, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy Enduro winner?


Overall Winner: Fantasy Enduro League

@Prestige



CONGRATULATIONS After all 9 events, @Prestige is your overall winner and takes home the Pivot Firebird 29 outfitted with XTR M9100, Fox Suspension, PRO Components including the new 170mm Koryak dropper post and same Stan’s Flow EX rims that have landed on top of more than one EWS podium!


@oysteinsvendsen ' Round 9 team

@oysteinsvendsen picked the best team for this round and received 2950 points and walks away with a Shimano XT M8100 12-Speed Groupset.


Second Place Prize
Round 9: Trophy of Nations

@eaxs picked the second-best scoring team for this round and walks away with PRO Dropper Koryak, your choice of 150mm or 170mm. MSRP of $300.

Third Place Prize
Round 9: Trophy of Nations

@joshlavers picked the third-fastest team for this round and walks away with a pair of Shimano ME7 SPD Shoes

Fourth Place Prize
Round 9: Trophy of Nations

@Regot picked the team that scores enough points for fourth for this round and walks away with a Lazer Impala MIPS Helmet.

Fifth Place Prize
Round 9: Trophy of Nations

@Segamethod picked the last team to make it into the top 5 for this round and walks away with SAINT PD-M828 Flat Pedals.

Random Drawing
Round 9: Trophy of Nations

@CBen was picked in our random draw for this round and walks away with a Shimano Tokyo 15L Backpack.






7 Comments

  • 3 0
 Yup well done. PBs fantasy comps get better every year. Maybe next year have an super overall MTB champion combined points from all disciplines whole season. They get to win something real sweet like a set of Eewings or a high five from Semenuk or get to feature in Hot Lap or something.
  • 1 0
 Congrats to all the winners! That was fun; let’s do it again next year!
  • 1 0
 Congrats everyone!
  • 1 0
 TORILLA TAVATAAN!
  • 1 2
 Is the best score for this round really 2265?
  • 2 1
 I wonder about that too. My scores shows 2290. Maybe there’s a typo in 2265. Edit: They just fixed it to 2,950, which makes more sense.
  • 1 0
 @TheRacingBear: Ah..good. I was getting excited with my 2,430 points!

Post a Comment



