Final Results: Fantasy XC League - Who Won the Grand Prize

The results are in for the final round of the XC Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
after a season-long battle for the grand prize. It's been an exciting year of XC racing, and we can't believe it's already over. There were over 10000 of you that played along throughout the season, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy XC winner?
CONGRATULATIONS
Overall Winner: Fantasy XC League
After all 8 events, @piperalbrecht
is your overall winner and takes home the Trek
Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox
Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM
XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.
@marc-c
picked the best team for this round and received 1060 points and walks away with a set of SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset
and Bontrager XXX Mountain Bike Shoes
.
The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
MENTIONS: @trek
/ @SramMedia
0 Comments
Post a Comment